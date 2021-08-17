WATCH NOW: Indians have lots of seniors, numbers

ELKO — Entering the 2021 fall season, the Elko football team will start the season with an experienced group — despite losing a large chunk of its key contributors to graduation — the Indians possessing many seniors and good numbers throughout the program.
In the 2020-21 spring season, the Indians finished with a 2-4 record, making their best victory on April 2, 2021, in a back-and-forth 38-37 slugfest over Spring Creek.
As for varsity, head coach Luke Sellers said his team consists of around 35 players — two of whom got hurt and four who didn’t go the scrimmage — the upper classmen consisting of approximately 17 seniors and 16 juniors.
“We have more seniors that we think. They were seven or eight of them who played quite bit last year,” Sellers said.
Of the returning group, the defense will be led by now-senior linebacker Andoni Fesenmaier — who tied for the team high with 35 tackles (24 solo) and also split the top spot on the roster with 2.5 sacks.
He also forced a fumble.
Sellers said Elko should be “pretty deep at linebacker,” where senior Blaze Jones may play as well while also dropping into coverage.
As a junior, Jones also recorded 35 tackles and led the Indians with 26 solo stuffs — notching a pair of sacks.
“Blaze is kind of a hybrid. He’s aggressive, likes to attack and play downhill,” Sellers said. “But, against teams that throw a lot, he can play at corner or safety.”
Elko also returns the services of senior Pete Romero, who tallied 27 tackles (23 solo) during his junior campaign.
Up front, senior Trapper Steilman will look to build on his momentous junior year — in which he tied for the team high with 2.5 sacks and booked 16 tackles with 11 solo stops.
At nose guard, the Indians will once again look to a shifty, quick, but small body to penetrate the opposing backfield — senior Noah Chacon.
During his junior season, Chacon also posted 2.5 sacks.
The defensive line should be shored up by senior Cohen Chapin — who finished the 2020-21 spring season with 15 tackles and 11 solo stops — junior Leonard Dohl, senior Jaydien Henckel, junior Ayden Rodriguez, senior Elijah Green and possibly sophomore Eli Finlayson.
Sellers said, ideally, that he would like to use Elko’s straight 50 defense and “blitz every down” if the Indians are able to cover in the back end.
At outside linebacker — joining Fesenmaier and Jones — Elko has the ability to insert a number of bodies, including seniors Kason Lesbo, Braedon Swaffield, junior Mason Chacon and Andres Cervantes.
“With Andoni’s abilities, I think I can float him around a little bit and pair him with others — not every down — but change it up a bit,” Sellers said.
At the middle backers, Sellers can see a rotating door that includes sophomore Hyde Chacon, sophomore Christian Felix, Fesenmaier, Cervantes, junior Ayden Whiting, sophomore Preston Chamberlin and/or Lesbo.
“A lot of those guys play basketball and have good knowledge of passing lanes,” Sellers said. “I understand that they’re not all All-Staters, but I don’t think there’s a huge drop-off between them. Football wise, they’re fairly interchangeable.”
In the secondary, Sellers looks for coverage and run support at safety from junior Justus Nielsen, sophomore Cael Sellers — both of whom can play at corner — and go with a zone scheme with more corners and include Romero, junior Cai Alvarado, senior Kaden Haase, Jones and junior Craig Slater.
“I think across the board, we’re more athletic and have more speed. If we can keep everyone fresh, we can play more man coverage. Everyone does a pretty good job of contesting the ball,” Sellers said.
The Indians have the most to replace on the offensive side of the football; who handles the snaps, carries the ball, and throws it and blocks.
The only returning starter on the offensive front is senior tackle Jaydien Henckel, as Sellers will look to replace graduated Ernie Gregory, Fabian Castaneda, Calvin and Dillan Burden, Gage Steilman, tight ends Brigg Johnson and Darin Groen and Beau Mansanarez.
After playing primarily on defense last season, expect Trapper Steilman and Chapin to move into larger roles on the offensive line — as will junior Alex Luna and senior Isaac Luna.
Newcomers to the front include juniors Leonard Dohl, Ayden Rodriguez, Luke Bennett and Liam Moore — who broke his ankle during the summer.
Behind the line —after operating primarily from a wildcat formation last year — the Indians will move to a more traditional set under the center, also sprinkling in some shotgun.
Taking the snaps will be Nielsen and senior Brandon Dwyer.
Expect some of the same schemes as last year, possibly from some different formations.
Sellers hopes to actually run some “play-action passes, not just from a reverse or a flea-flicker.”
“We should be more balanced. We can run the ball and sweep the quarterback. We might even use Cael some there,” he said. “Especially with the COVID situation, we need to have a couple guys ready to run plays.”
At running back, Sellers will look to feed the football to Romero, Green, Finlayson and Jones — who could see significant time as the B-back — junior Alejandro Salaz, Alvarado and Felix.
“We’ll move guys around and have some tight ends in the backfield, mostly as blockers,” he said. “We’re deep at tight end, but we aren’t as fast on the line this year so we will have to adjust our blocking schemes.”
Tight end(s) will be manned by committee, using Fesenmaier, Chamberlin, Lesbo, Swaffield and Whiting.
On the outside, Sellers said the wide-receiving corps should feature junior Carter Johnson, Slater, senior Grant Castor, junior Alex Apodaca, Cael Sellers and Chamberlin.
“It’s hot, so we’re trying not to start 11 guys both ways,” Sellers said. “We’ll adjust things after what we saw from the scrimmage and see who wants to play.”
Sellers is optimistic about his group of five sophomores — Cael Sellers, Chamberlin, Hyde Chacon, Felix and Finlayson — saying “each has their own they to bring to the table.”
“They need reps which they might need to get those at the JV. We have a rule that sophomores start, because it makes no sense to bring them up and have them just sitting there. So, they might float up and down between the two teams,” he said. “But, the entire sophomore class is talented, so if there is an injury, I think a number of those guys could move up and help us. We’re rising talent wise, and that’s a good thing. The seniors have been really accepting of the younger kids and the junior kids have already played with them last year. I think that competition will bring out the best in everyone.”
As for special teams, both Cael Sellers and Hyde Chacon can give the Indians some kicking depth.
“With their kicking abilities, that should help us out a lot,” Sellers said. “We weren’t bad kicking the ball last year, but we were inconsistent.”
Season Opener
Elko will open its season in a non-league contest on the road at 7 p.m. MST against Middleton (Idaho).
