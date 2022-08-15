WATCH NOW: Indians look to back up great season with another

ELKO — Following an outstanding 2021 campaign — one which saw a trip to the 3A state semifinal — the cupboard is far from bare for the Elko football team.

“You always lose more than you think, but it still hurts less than normal,” said Elko head coach Luke Sellers.

Last year, the Indians went 7-3 overall and 4-0 in league play of the 3A North-East — earning a first-round bye for the 3A North postseason.

In the playoffs, Elko fell behind 24-8 in their second-round contest against Fernley but closed the show on a 38-14 streak for a 46-38 victory at Warrior Field.

The win also clinched a home game for the 3A state semifinal, but the Indians were beaten 23-16 by Virgin Valley.

Despite graduating four of its six all-state selections from the 2021 campaign, the Indians return a pair of all-state performers — now only juniors — and a host of other players who are poised to step up and burst onto everyone’s radars.

As a sophomore, running back Eli Finlayson was named a 1st-Team All-State tailback and shared the 3A North-East MVP with now-graduated Fallon quarterback Keaton Williams.

Finlayson led the league in rushing yards by a wide margin, totaling 1,169 yards on 186 attempts — averaging 6.3 yards per tote — and scored 22 touchdowns on the ground, by far the most in the conference.

He led the state in rushing touchdowns and ranked second in the state in rushing yards.

He also caught five passes for 63 yards with a pair of touchdown receptions.

Finlayson booked twice as many touchdowns as the second-leading scorer in the league, finding the end zone a total of 24 times.

In 10 contests, he surpassed 100 yards rushing six times.

He set a career high with 210 rushing yards on 20 carries and scored four touchdowns in the Indians’ 49-0 shutout victory over Spring Creek on Oct. 22, 2021, at Warrior Field.

On Oct. 15, 2021, in Dayton, Finlayson set his career mark for touchdowns — striking paydirt five times and rushing for 172 yards on only seven carries in a 41-0 win over the Dust Devils.

Cael Sellers also made waves as a sophomore.

He stepped in and made immediate contributions all over the field, primarily in the Indians’ secondary, earning a 1st-Team All-Region defensive selection in his first season of varsity ball — adding to his growing list of achievements with a 1st-Team All-State selection as a safety.

Sellers tied for second on the roster and ninth in the 3A North-East with 56 tackles, splitting 20th in the state.

He also recovered a pair of fumbles — returning one for 20 yards — and blocked two kicks.

A sure tackler, Sellers set his career high for stops in the first game of his varsity career — making 10 tuffs in a 40-7 road loss on Aug. 27, 2021, in Middleton, Idaho.

Sellers also blocked a field goal against Middleton, and he made both fumble recoveries versus Fallon — a game in which he also blocked a punt, hauled in a 30-yard touchdown reception and completed a 43-yard pass.

Sellers also earned a 2nd-Team All-Region and 1st-Team All-League selection at punter.

On 19 boots, he averaged 35.1 yards per punt — racking up 666 yards of distance and a touchback.

He tagged his season long of 50 yards twice, doing so versus both North Valleys and Truckee — pinning the Wolverines deep and setting his season high with 238 yards of punts versus the Panthers.

Sellers earned his 2nd-Team All-League selection as an athlete, sharing the honor with Fallon sophomore Roland Gronin — the 10th-graders putting the league on notice early.

A Jack of all trades, Sellers impacted football games in a wide array of areas for the Indians.

He made three catches for 41 yards — including a 30-yard touchdown on a Hail Mary to close out the first half against Fallon — completed 2-of-8 passes for 88 yards with an interception and carried three times for six yards.

On special teams, he was a 2nd-Team All-League kicker.

Sellers went 14-of-18 on extra points but missed his lone field goal of the year.

On kickoffs, he averaged 41.6 yards per boot — tallying 1,789 yards of distance on 43 kicks — and knocked two bombs for touchbacks.

As a junior, now-senior Ayden Whiting was a 2nd-Team All-Region and 1st-Team All-League selections at wide receiver and served Elko well on special teams.

He finished second on the team and sixth in the league with 17 catches, also ranking second on the roster and seventh in the 3A North-East with 251 receiving yards — tying for the team high and splitting third in the league with four touchdown grabs.

Whiting set career highs with four catches and two TDs in a 33-14 road victory over Lowry on Sept. 24, 2021, in Winnemucca, and posted a career-best 83 receiving yards on two snags and a TD during a 48-0 road shutout of Hug on Sept. 17, 2021, in Reno.

He was also a 2nd-Team All-League returner, often setting up the Indians in great field position after returning kicks and punts.

He ranked third in the league in both kick-return and punt-return average.

Whiting returned eight kickoffs a total of 200 yards (25-yard average) — including a long of 43 yards — and took eight punts a distance of 117 yards (14.6-yard average) with a long of 35 yards.

Now a senior, offensive lineman Ayden Rodriguez also made big impacts as a junior — en route to a 2nd-Team All-North and 1st-Team All-League nods at guard.

He often paved the road that allowed Elko to compile 2,039 rushing yards as a team, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt across the board.

In total, the Indians finished with 29 rushing touchdowns and closed with 858 passing yards and 12 more scores through the air.

As a whole, Elko scored 41 offensive touchdowns in 10 games — more than four offensive TDs per contest.

The Indians will also benefit greatly from the return of their signal caller.

During his junior season, now-senior Justus Nielsen was named the 2nd-Team All-League quarterback for the 3A North-East.

In his first season of varsity football, Nielsen led the Indians to a 7-3 overall record and a perfect 5-0 against conference opponents.

For the year, he completed 53-of-118 passes for 770 yards with 12 touchdowns against five interceptions — ranking third in the league in yards and second in TD tosses.

A dual threat, he finished fourth in the league with 395 rushing yards on 115 attempts and tied for 10th in the conference with five rushing touchdowns.

One of Nielsen’s primary targets was only a sophomore, tight end and wide receiver Preston Chamberlin coming back for his junior season as 2nd-Team All-League player.

He led the Indians in both catches and receiving yards and tied for the team high in touchdown receptions.

In his first year of varsity action, Chamberlin ranked fourth in the conference with 20 catches and was fourth in the league with 389 receiving yards — averaging 19.5 yards per grab — and tied for second in the 3A North-East with four touchdown snags.

Defensively, now-junior Christian Felix — a middle linebacker — also made big plays as a sophomore and earned a 2nd-Team All-League selection.

Already possessing sizable frame and athleticism, Felix finished fifth on the team with 41 tackles, making 23 solo stops on the season.

After being called up the varsity a couple games into the season, sophomore cornerback Quentin Williams showed Elko’s coaches why the move was a good idea.

In seven contests, Williams rallied to the football and made 35 tackles — many in the open field — notching 27 solo stuffs and forcing a fumble for a 2nd-Team All-League honor.

During his junior season, now-senior Mason Chacon began the season in the secondary but transitioned to his preferred position at defensive end/outside linebacker — depending on what formation the Indians lined up in — earning an honorable mention on the defensive side of the football.

He finished fourth on the team with 48 tackles — making 36 solo stops — tied for second in the league with 4.5 sacks and intercepted a pass.

Another sophomore stud from the Indians’ stable of 10th-grade talents was Jacob Aguirre, who solidified Elko’s secondary.

In four games, he notched 16 tackles and intercepted a pass for an honorable mention of his own as he prepares for his junior season.

Turnout

Elko had good numbers for the fall, coach Sellers saying he currently has “38 players on the varsity, 120 in the program and 110 suited up.”

“We have roughly 15 sophomores, but we have a lot of freshmen — 55 or 60,” he said. “We have two sets of frosh/soph teams. The B team will probably play the 2A JV teams, and the A team will play the 3A freshmen schedule.”

Outlook

“We have really talented juniors, and the seniors that are left are talented,” coach Sellers said. “The guys that have liked it and hung on, we’re looking for them to be our leaders — Rodriguez, (Luke) Bennett, Mason Chacon, Cai (Alvarado), (Alex) Apodaca, Whiting, Justus, Alex Luna, Liam Moore, Alex Salaz and Carter Johnson.”

Sellers said Elko should be “pretty interchangeable at the skill positions” but noted the Indians had a major overhaul on offensive front — currently consisting of four seniors and two juniors as the likely rotation.

“Luna was cleared to play for the Fernley game last year in the playoffs after his tumor, but Moore never played at all because of an injury in the offseason because he as basically growing too fast,” Sellers said. “But, a lot of our kids wrestle and we have some basketball players. Both of those programs were extremely successful.”

“Expectations from people outside our program are probably really high, but to replace key parts, slide in guys, hope the pieces fit and not miss a beat is a tough,” he said. “Practices have been competitive, the kids are having fun and we hope we can stay healthy.”

Depth Chart

Offense

On the front, Sellers expects senior Luke Bennett to play center — backed up by juniors Anthony Mosely and Riker Still — with Rodriguez manning the left guard (junior Jesse Rynearson and Felix) and the left tackle — Nielsen’s blind side — to be protected by junior Breaden Raddatz.

On the right side, Luna is slated to start at guard ahead of juniors Andres Flores and Hyde Chacon — Moore set to play at tackle in front of junior Trevor Sterling.

At QB, Nielsen will take the bulk of the snaps and be backed up by junior Naul Rubio and Cael Sellers.

In the backfield, most carries will go to Finlayson — Aguirre, junior Marco Romero, Sellers and Williams also taking totes by committee.

Sellers, Williams and Aguirre will also play in the slot.

On the outside, Apodaca, junior Tyler Wiseman and Whiting will share time at receiver — Chamberlin, Wells junior transfer Rowan Remington, junior Dayton McKnight and Johnson blocking and catching passes at tight end.

Defense

On the other side of the ball, Sellers thinks “kids will be out of position to start.”

“We want to line up in different stuff, and not give the same look twice,” said coach Sellers. “We’ll run a 50 defense this year, after using a 40 defense last year. A 4-4 worked for better for us with as many sophomore as we had, it was easier coverage wise.”

At nose guard, the Indians will play both Romero and Finlayson.

Along the defensive front, Sellers expects contributions from Mason Chacon, Hyde Chacon — who he said is better his hand in the ground — and Remington cane be used as a “hybrid” up front or at linebacker.

For inside backers, Elko will use Felix — backed up by Hyde Chacon — senior Kellen Seipp (backed by Remington) and Salaz (ahead of junior Kian Stuart).

Outside backers will include Chamberlin, Mason Chacon, Whiting, Johnson, Mosely and Rubio.

The secondary will be comprised of Sellers, Williams, Aguirre, Apodaca, Rubio, McKnight, Wiseman, Nielsen, Alvarado — just cleared from a shoulder surgery after basketball season — and junior Fernando Acosta.

“Ferni is mean, tough and fast,” Sellers said. “He’s not huge but he finds the ball.”

Special teams

“Hopefully, we can have a kickoff team that doesn’t have to be the same as the offense or the defense and just go again,” Sellers said. “We have pretty good depth. There’s not as big of a falloff from our ones to the twos or the threes. Sometimes we don’t have even have a two or a three.”

Season Opener

The Indians will kick off the 2022 season against at home against Skyview — from Nampa, Idaho — at 6 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field.

Skyview is similar in size to Elko High School, possessing an enrollment of 1,168 students — EHS’ enrollment listed at 1,305 — according to niche.com.

Last year, the Hawks — currently in the 4A South Idaho conference — went 5-5 overall and 1-4 in league play of the 5A Southern Idaho-Foothills standings.

2021 Elko Football Highlights