WATCH NOW: Indians need bounce-back against Hawks

ELKO — In its last game, the Elko football team held North Valleys to less than 250 yards of total offense.

However, the Indians’ offense never showed up to the party in a 23-0 loss.

In total, Elko (1-2) gained only 101 yards — 69 through the air and just 32 on the ground in 33 attempts — 46 of which came on a gimmick play.

The defense must receive more help at 7 p.m. Friday, when the Indians play on the road against Hug, in Reno.

Hug is 0-1 on the season, its only contest taking place clear back on Sept. 3, in Spring Creek — losing 21-8 against the Spartans.

Although the Hawks mounted just one touchdown and a safety, Hug had chances to score points.

Albeit without stats, it’s safe to say the Indians should focus heavily on stopping a few players — junior quarterback Connor Humphreys, sophomore wide receiver Xander Humphreys, junior running back Donovon Phothisane and junior running back DeAndre Coprich.

Coprich was the Hawks’ battering ram in short-yardage situations, while Phothisane serves as the more elusive back — both running the ball and catching it out of the backfield.