WATCH NOW: Indians remain undefeated after 3-1 win in Dayton

DAYTON — The Elko boys soccer team has reached the midway point of the season with an unblemished record.
With a 10-game slate, the Indians are 5-0 following Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over Dayton.
Elko had to overcome a little adversity, falling behind 1-0 in the road contest with the Dust Devils.
Dayton struck first — notching a goal in the 10th minute — taking a shot from outside the 18-yard box and the ball finding a home in the bottom corner of the frame for a 1-0 lead.
Just two minutes later, Elko answered the challenge.
“Marcos Carlos took a shot from outside the 18 on the right side. The goalie couldn’t keep it and it landed in front of Austin Weight to tap it in and make it 1-1,” said Elko coach Alonso Lujan.
The Indians not only responded with the game-tying goal, they went back for more.
“Our team had the momentum and decided to keep the pressure on. We had several counter-attack opportunities with no luck, but in the 25th minute Freddy Cervantes made a wall pass to Jose Ventura. He dribbled on the right side of the 18 and got fouled outside the back for a free kick,” Lujan said. “He took a shot on the left post for a 2-1 lead.”
In the 72nd minute, Elko landed the knockout blow.
Ventura received the ball with the defense on his back and passed to Carlos — who had two defenders in front of him — moving to his right to create room and creating a shot.
The ball crossed to the lower-left side of the frame for a two-goal lead.
Elko overcome an early 1-0 deficit — allowing just its second score of the year and the first that didn’t come from a penalty kick — and finished the contest with three-unanswered goals for a 3-1 victory.
“We had possession of the ball most of the game, but we were not expecting a game like this,” Lujan said. “Their midfield was well organized, had a good movement of the ball and — with Nico Avila out with an injury — we had to make some adjustments to compensate.”
With the win, the Indians improved to 5-0 on the year — finishing out the first half of their schedule.
Up Next
The Indians (5-0) will begin their second half of their season — playing league opponents for the second matchups — starting with the Greenwave (1-3 as of Thursday) at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, in Fallon.
In the first meeting, Elko won its season opener in mercy-rule fashion with an 8-0 shutout win on March 5, at Adobe Middle School.
