WATCH NOW: Interesting growing for Spring Creek girls golf

“For the returners, I think they got a lot of the etiquette of the game down and figured out the rules. So this year, I just want them to get better and try to improve,” he said.

“For the new girls, I want them to try to learn as much as they can, but the most important thing if for them to have fun,” Walker said. “We’ve all been there on the golf course, where we get frustrated and it’s not fun. I hope they can pick up the things we’re trying to teach them but still enjoy themselves.”

Season Openers

Spring Creek’s senior girls, Walker specifically noting “Miller and Mauer” will be able to play a non-competitive round during the Elko junior varsity tournament at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Ruby View Golf Course.

For the varsity members, he plans to now play in an Icebreaker Tournament — a non-league event — which was added to the slate by Hug in recent days, taking place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Wildcreek Golf Course, in Sparks.

“We don’t know how the COVID thing will play out. I’d like to have the girls play in that, because we never know when the season could be over,” Walker said.