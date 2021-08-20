WATCH NOW: Interesting growing for Spring Creek girls golf

SPRING CREEK — Spring Creek head girls golf coach Kage Walker noted that his numbers for the upcoming fall season have increased.
“We’re up a couple. We’re usually at eight or nine (girls) and we have 13 this year,” he said. “And, from what I have heard, there is a lot more interest among the eighth graders.”
After an abbreviated season — which was delayed from the fall of 2020 — Spring Creek hopes to build on the success it made during the awkward year.
In the spring, the Lady Spartans found themselves in a customary position of third place in the regional standings but made remarkable progress throughout the schedule and notched an average team score of 430.8 strokes — tying for first in Fallon and adding two seconds and three thirds.
However, the Lady Spartans will be burdened with the task of trying to find a way to replace graduated 1st-Team All-League performer Jordan Maher.
In her senior season, Maher carded an average round of 99.5 strokes and won her home tourney in Spring Creek — finishing second once, adding a third, a pair of fourths and an eighth — shooting a season-low, second-place 95 in Fernley.
Although Spring Creek lost a 1st-Team All-League golfer, it will also get one back.
As a junior, now-senior Holland Miller rounded out the 1st-Team All-Leaguers with a season average of 105.3 strokes.
She finished in the top-10 in five of six tournaments with a third, a fifth-place split, a pair of sevenths and a 10th — shooting her season-best 86 in Fallon.
Spring Creek also lost another player to graduation, one who was not a senior.
Jaedin Martinez — a junior who graduated early — averaged 110.4 strokes per round and shot her best score on the final day of the season with a fifth-place 100 in Elko, earning a 2nd-Team All-League honor.
Walker also noted the return of seniors Elexia Mauer, Grace Heieie and Andalynn Moore.
Last season, Mauer competed in all-six varsity tournaments and has varsity experience that dates back to her sophomore year.
As juniors, Heieie took part in four varsity tourneys — Moore playing in three varsity events.
Also coming back to the program are senior Mikalynn Freeman, junior Leona Sharp and sophomore Stacia Lydon.
“I didn’t really get to see them much this summer, but a couple of them went to Elko’s camp,” Walker said. “We had a few practices together and then we had to quarantine until Thursday, but we had practice the last-two days.”
Walker thinks a strength of his team relies around the experience his girls picked up last season and hopes his younger girls can do the same.
“For the returners, I think they got a lot of the etiquette of the game down and figured out the rules. So this year, I just want them to get better and try to improve,” he said.
“For the new girls, I want them to try to learn as much as they can, but the most important thing if for them to have fun,” Walker said. “We’ve all been there on the golf course, where we get frustrated and it’s not fun. I hope they can pick up the things we’re trying to teach them but still enjoy themselves.”
Season Openers
Spring Creek’s senior girls, Walker specifically noting “Miller and Mauer” will be able to play a non-competitive round during the Elko junior varsity tournament at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Ruby View Golf Course.
For the varsity members, he plans to now play in an Icebreaker Tournament — a non-league event — which was added to the slate by Hug in recent days, taking place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Wildcreek Golf Course, in Sparks.
“We don’t know how the COVID thing will play out. I’d like to have the girls play in that, because we never know when the season could be over,” Walker said.
The Lady Spartans will host the first 3A North tournament of the year, teeing off at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Spring Creek Golf Course — following with Elko’s varsity tourney at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Ruby View.
