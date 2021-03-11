WATCH NOW: Lady Indians book first W at Lowry

WINNEMUCCA — After going scoreless in its first-two contests — a 3-0 loss at Fallon and a 1-0 home defeat to Spring Creek — the Elko girls soccer team netted two shots Wednesday.
On the road at Lowry, the Lady Indians’ offense came to life and the defense pitched a shutout in a 2-0 victory over the Lady Buckaroos — giving Elko its first win of the season.
After what Elko head coach Michelle Nicholls called a “very sluggish start,” the Lady Indians woke up in the final-five minutes of the first half — fittingly leading to their first score.
“They were playing in slow motion but found their rhythm in the final-five minutes of the first half,” Nicholls said. “They were playing pretty timid and wouldn’t shoot the ball to start. I would really like to see them get the ball off their foot sooner.”
Elko notched its first goal of the year in the 35th minute, as sophomore Peyton Jacaway won possession of the ball inside the 18-yard box and fired her shot into the lower-right side of the frame for a 1-0 lead.
In the second half, the Lady Indians went on top by two.
Passing paid dividends in the 54th minute, as Jacaway sent a ball to freshman Emely Castaneda — who beat her defender and went directly at the goal — notching the first score of her high school career.
The Lady Indians’ defense effectively limited Lowry’s number of shots on-goal and collectively held the Lady Buckaroos scoreless for a 2-0 victory.
Elko finished the contest with 20 attempts at the Lowry frame, the Lady Bucks only taking seven shots at the Lady Indians’ goal — three of which were saved by senior keeper Elayna Orr.
Takeaways
“They are trying to take on two of three defenders when they have wide-open teammates. We just need to pick our heads up and see that pass sooner. We also need to shoot the ball. There were times we would pass it off when we were right inside the 18 (yard) box,” Nicholls said. “Overall, though, I am pleased with the progress they are making. The younger players are starting to settle down and play more relaxed and — as a group — they are really trying to connect their passes and work the quick, short plays. I’m excited to see them grow.”
Up Next
The Lady Indians (1-2) will host Fernley (0-0-2) at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Adobe Middle School.