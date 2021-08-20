WATCH NOW: Lady Indians bring back small group of golfers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sarbacker said since the shortened season in the spring put a damper on individualized tutelage and limited practices.

One good thing about the decrease in numbers is that he can lock in and specialize practice plans for each girl.

“We will know where we stand and what to work on,” he said.

As for things his team does well, Sarbacker said the girls are “very coachable.”

“They’re patient and persistent, and they work to get better. They are really good at taking direction and working on things with their swings and their games,” he said.

Going into the season, Sarbacker said Elko needs to work on three things: “putting, putting and putting.”

“They’re actually pretty good at chipping but anytime we can get better around the green, the quicker we can improve our scores,” he said. “If we have a 20-foot putt, we can’t hit it 10-feet by. If we can turn four-putts into three-putts, and three-putts into two-putts, that will help us significantly.”

Season Openers

The Lady Indians will host their junior varsity tournament at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Ruby View Golf Course.