WATCH NOW: Lady Indians bring back small group of golfers

ELKO — Over the course of the past decade, the Elko girls golf team has been one of dominance — claiming three state championships (2011, 2016, 2019) and six regional titles (2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019) — but the turnout at tryouts for the 2021 fall season was few.
“Our numbers are low. We only have eight girls and just two seniors,” said Elko head coach Jeff Sarbacker. “I thought with as many state and regional championships as we have won, we’d have more girls wanting to play golf.”
The Lady Indians even lost some girls who would have been returning athletes, as now-sophomore Noelle Cooper elected to play soccer and junior Sydney Boatman chose to play in the band.
Coupled with the fact that Elko graduated program mainstay Gabby Bement — three 1st-Team All-League seasons, a 2nd-Team All-League selection, a 1st-Team All-State honor, two 2nd-Team All-State performances, a pair of regional titles, a state championship and a League MVP — and 2020-21 2nd-Team All-League selection Katrina De Guzman, the Lady Indians have plenty to replace with few girls in which to do so.
“We will still do qualifying for varsity tournaments but — depending on when our tournaments will be — we will likely only send two non-senior girls to JV tournaments on weeks when both the varsity and the JV play,” Sarbacker said. “We will send six girls to JV tournaments on weeks when the varsity doesn’t play, and we will never send seniors to a JV tournament.”
For the upcoming season, the Lady Indians’ lone seniors are Julianna Lozano-Jimenez and Myla Negrete.
In the spring, Lozano-Jimenez earned a 2nd-Team All-League selection of the 3A North-East — averaging 107.2 strokes per round as a junior and posting her season-low 99 at Dayton.
Elko also returns junior Gabby Peracchi, who — as a sophomore — was also a 2nd-Team All-League golfer and averaged 120 strokes per round and scored all her 14.5 points of the season in the last-two events, posting a fifth-place 104 in Spring Creek and following with her season-best of 103 for eighth place in Elko.
Juniors Reganne Wakefield and Madison Stewart-Preston each have experience in varsity tournaments, dating back to their freshman seasons.
The remaining three members have been with the golf program, but they are all looking for their first swings in varsity action — one as a junior and a pair of sophomores.
Junior Megan Dwyer and sophomores Katharine Winer and Miley Simons will look to take their games up a notch and their scores down and contribute at the varsity level.
“We had all of them last year. We didn’t do anything formally during the summer, but all of the girls were at our camp and have been working together the last couple weeks,” Sarbacker said. “We have had a lot of good progress and they’re working hard.”
Sarbacker said since the shortened season in the spring put a damper on individualized tutelage and limited practices.
One good thing about the decrease in numbers is that he can lock in and specialize practice plans for each girl.
“We will know where we stand and what to work on,” he said.
As for things his team does well, Sarbacker said the girls are “very coachable.”
“They’re patient and persistent, and they work to get better. They are really good at taking direction and working on things with their swings and their games,” he said.
Going into the season, Sarbacker said Elko needs to work on three things: “putting, putting and putting.”
“They’re actually pretty good at chipping but anytime we can get better around the green, the quicker we can improve our scores,” he said. “If we have a 20-foot putt, we can’t hit it 10-feet by. If we can turn four-putts into three-putts, and three-putts into two-putts, that will help us significantly.”
Season Openers
The Lady Indians will host their junior varsity tournament at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Ruby View Golf Course.
In the tournament, Elko’s seniors will be given the opportunity to play a round of golf that will not count toward the tourney totals — also extending the chance to Spring Creek’s seniors.
Elko’s varsity team will play its season opener at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Spring Creek Golf Course, the Lady Indians’ varsity tournament following with a 9 a.m. tee time on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Ruby View.
GALLERY: Division 3A Girls Golf Tournament in Elko — April 6, 2021 — at Ruby View Golf Course