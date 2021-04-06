WATCH NOW: Lady Indians host Lowry on Wednesday

ELKO — The Elko girls soccer team — despite a last-minute, incomplete postseason — will take part in its first playoff game since 2013.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the No. 3 Lady Indians (7-3) will host No. 4 Lowry (2-6-2) at Adobe Middle School.

Elko swept the season series, defeating the Lady Buckaroos 2-0 on March 10, in Winnemucca, following with a 5-0 home victory over Lowry on April 2, at Adobe Middle School.

Versus Dayton

The Lady Indians closed the regular season Saturday, capping the Division 3A North-East slate with a bang — more like seven scoreboard changers.

Elko blanked Dayton with a 7-0, dominating performance.

In the contest, six Lady Indians stuck shots into the Lady Dust Devils’ frame.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Only freshman Abigail Ramirez scored multiple goals — mounting two — and Elko gained a goal apiece from freshman Emely Castaneda, sophomore Peyton Jacaway, senior Hailey Mariluch, freshman Ryinn Hatch and sophomore Zacchila Barajas-Villegas.

Of the seven scores, four were assisted — senior Denise Vargas, sophomore Ashley Jimenez, junior Nancy Torres and sophomore Bianca Gonzalez each dishing one.