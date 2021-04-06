 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Lady Indians host Lowry on Wednesday
Hailey Mariluch

Elko Hailey Mariluch, right, crossed a ball from the left wing into the box against Lowry on April 2, 2021, at Adobe Middle School. The No. 3 Lady Indians won the game 5-0 and will host the No. 4 Lady Buckaroos again during the Division 3A North-East postseason round at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 7. On April 3, Elko closed the regular season with a 7-0 victory home victory over Dayton, in which Mariluch scored a goal.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO — The Elko girls soccer team — despite a last-minute, incomplete postseason — will take part in its first playoff game since 2013.

At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the No. 3 Lady Indians (7-3) will host No. 4 Lowry (2-6-2) at Adobe Middle School.

Elko swept the season series, defeating the Lady Buckaroos 2-0 on March 10, in Winnemucca, following with a 5-0 home victory over Lowry on April 2, at Adobe Middle School.

Versus Dayton

The Lady Indians closed the regular season Saturday, capping the Division 3A North-East slate with a bang — more like seven scoreboard changers.

Elko blanked Dayton with a 7-0, dominating performance.

In the contest, six Lady Indians stuck shots into the Lady Dust Devils’ frame.

Only freshman Abigail Ramirez scored multiple goals — mounting two — and Elko gained a goal apiece from freshman Emely Castaneda, sophomore Peyton Jacaway, senior Hailey Mariluch, freshman Ryinn Hatch and sophomore Zacchila Barajas-Villegas.

Of the seven scores, four were assisted — senior Denise Vargas, sophomore Ashley Jimenez, junior Nancy Torres and sophomore Bianca Gonzalez each dishing one.

The Lady Indians found scoring opportunities aplenty, launching 35 shots toward the Dayton net.

Sophomore goalie Dalyla Gaytan tallied three saves defensively.

Kickoff

Kickoff for the visiting No. 4 Lowry Lady Buckaroos versus the hosting No. 3 Elko Lady Indians is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Adobe Middle School.



GALLERY: Lowry at Elko Girls Soccer — April 2, 2021

