WATCH NOW: Lady Indians host Lowry on Wednesday

ELKO — The Elko girls soccer team — despite a last-minute, incomplete postseason — will take part in its first playoff game since 2013.
At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the No. 3 Lady Indians (7-3) will host No. 4 Lowry (2-6-2) at Adobe Middle School.
Elko swept the season series, defeating the Lady Buckaroos 2-0 on March 10, in Winnemucca, following with a 5-0 home victory over Lowry on April 2, at Adobe Middle School.
Versus Dayton
The Lady Indians closed the regular season Saturday, capping the Division 3A North-East slate with a bang — more like seven scoreboard changers.
Elko blanked Dayton with a 7-0, dominating performance.
In the contest, six Lady Indians stuck shots into the Lady Dust Devils’ frame.
Only freshman Abigail Ramirez scored multiple goals — mounting two — and Elko gained a goal apiece from freshman Emely Castaneda, sophomore Peyton Jacaway, senior Hailey Mariluch, freshman Ryinn Hatch and sophomore Zacchila Barajas-Villegas.
Of the seven scores, four were assisted — senior Denise Vargas, sophomore Ashley Jimenez, junior Nancy Torres and sophomore Bianca Gonzalez each dishing one.
The Lady Indians found scoring opportunities aplenty, launching 35 shots toward the Dayton net.
Sophomore goalie Dalyla Gaytan tallied three saves defensively.
Kickoff
