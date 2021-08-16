WATCH NOW: Lady Indians look to build on successful season

ELKO — Albeit an appearance from a league in which every team was postseason eligible, the Elko girls soccer team made its first entrance in the playoffs since 2013 — notching its first playoff win since 2012.
During the delayed, shortened 2020-21 season, the Lady Indians made a big step toward becoming a major contender — closing the year with an 8-3 record.
Elko earned the No. 3 seed of the Division 3A North-East and blanked No. 4 Lowry by a final score of 4-0.
Building on the momentum, the Lady Indians, which have gone without a junior varsity team a couple times in the past few seasons — including last year — had a sizeable turnout for the 2021 fall tryouts.
“We had 42 girls try out. We had to cut six and kept 36,” said Elko head coach Michelle Nicholls. “We didn’t have a JV team last year or two or three years ago, I think it was. Cutting girls is tough, but I’m glad we have two full teams.”
One of the biggest departures from last year’s team was the graduation of goalkeeper Elayna Orr, who was a 1st-Team All-League selection as a junior and allowed just eight goals last season.
“It’s really hard to replace a player like Lainey,” Nicholls said.
To fill the void, Elko will look to an incoming freshman — Aryah Checketts.
“She is very inexperienced for a varsity a keeper, but she is athletic, willing to learn and a hard worker,” Nicholls said. “I’ve brought in Hope Garvin and Alyssa Cothrun — former Elko goalies — to work with her and bring her along.”
Firepower returns in the form in of junior center-midfielder Peyton Jacaway, who led the league in scoring during her sophomore season — topping the 3A North-East in assists with seven and tying for the league best with nine goals.
Jacaway will be joined in the middle by a pair of sophomores, Ryinn Hatch and Miranda Casas.
As freshmen, Hatch finished with three goals — scoring one in the postseason victory — and four assists (dishing two in two games) and Casas added one dime.
As for the Lady Indians’ offense, Nicholls said she has “forwards coming out of my ears.”
“We are going to a new system on offense, where will only one have one forward up there but we will have three extra centers,” she said.
At forward, Nicholls expects great things from sophomore Abi Ramirez — who ranked second on the team with eight goals as just a freshman — noting that “she’s a fireball and goal-hungry.”
She will be aided by help from senior Joseline Garcia — who netted three shots and made an assist as a junior — and juniors Carly Nielsen and Dani Ramirez, who each dished an assist last season.
Dani Ramirez may also play as a central-mid.
Junior Tyra Christean — who has played soccer before — joins the varsity program and brings with her exclusive athleticism.
“She has a lot of potential of potential. She is really fast,” Nicholls said.
Outside midfielders are expected to be sophomore Emely Castaneda — who tallied two goals as a freshman — senior Liz Luna (one assist in 2020-21 season) and junior Jolette Uribe.
According to Nicholls, Elko’s defensive alignment will be a “four-back line.”
“It relies around pressure, coverage and balance,” she said. “We have to shift and rotate with each other. It takes a ton of communication.”
Nicholls said “controlling everything” will be junior Bianca Gonzalez and senior Celeste Covarrubias, who has played before but didn’t play during the delayed, COVID-shortened season in the spring.
As a sophomore, Gonzalez even got in some offensive action and made an assist.
The defense will be aided by sophomore Sarah Schwandt — who scored a goal as a freshman — and junior Dalyla Gaytan, who also dropped an assist last year.
Barring injury, Nicholls thinks she will receive defensive help from now-senior Nancy Torres — who also added an assist — and senior Aurora Perez.
“Hopefully, Nancy can stay healthy this season. Last year, she battled an ankle injury for a long time,” she said.
As for team strengths, Nicholls said her team has a great work ethic and that her girls are “a bunch of go-getters.”
“It’s been a long time since we had girls who are goal-hungry. They really want to score,” she said.
Aggressiveness leads to an area which Nicholls said Elko will need to improve on throughout the year.
“We have to work on they’re patience. They just want to get the ball and go score,” she said. “We need to get them to see all their opportunities and know when to flip the field and not force things.”
The Lady Indians will look to build and add to a successful season, the new venture beginning at the Galena Tournament — Elko taking on Bishop Manogue at 8:30 a.m. Friday and following with a 2:45 p.m. kick against Truckee, in Reno.
GALLERY: Lowry at Elko Girls Soccer — April 2, 2021