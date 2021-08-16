WATCH NOW: Lady Indians look to build on successful season

“She is very inexperienced for a varsity a keeper, but she is athletic, willing to learn and a hard worker,” Nicholls said. “I’ve brought in Hope Garvin and Alyssa Cothrun — former Elko goalies — to work with her and bring her along.”

Firepower returns in the form in of junior center-midfielder Peyton Jacaway, who led the league in scoring during her sophomore season — topping the 3A North-East in assists with seven and tying for the league best with nine goals.

Jacaway will be joined in the middle by a pair of sophomores, Ryinn Hatch and Miranda Casas.

As freshmen, Hatch finished with three goals — scoring one in the postseason victory — and four assists (dishing two in two games) and Casas added one dime.

As for the Lady Indians’ offense, Nicholls said she has “forwards coming out of my ears.”

“We are going to a new system on offense, where will only one have one forward up there but we will have three extra centers,” she said.

At forward, Nicholls expects great things from sophomore Abi Ramirez — who ranked second on the team with eight goals as just a freshman — noting that “she’s a fireball and goal-hungry.”