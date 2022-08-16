WATCH NOW: Lady Indians revamp without Ramirez

ELKO — The Elko girls soccer team, freshly removed from one its best seasons in recent history, are ready to hit the ground running in 2022 — seeing a large group of girls for fall tryouts.

“We had a really high turnout. We had to cut between 12 and 15 girls,” said Elko head coach Michelle Nicholls. “We have 32 total in the program; 17 on the JV and 15 on the varsity.”

After a 10-8 overall record and an 8-2 mark in league play of the Division 3A North-East — earning the No. 2 seed for the 3A North regional tournament — the Lady Indians were bounced from the postseason with a 4-1 loss to West No. 3 Wooster in the regional quarterfinal.

Elko should be formidable in the upcoming campaign as well — returning 10 of its 15 players from last year’s squad — but the Lady Indians will be without what should bae been their leading returning scorer.

Now-junior Abi Ramirez — a 1st-Team All-League, 1st-Team All-Region and 2nd-Team All-State forward — finished second in the league in scoring with 50 points as a sophomore.

She tied Fallon’s Sydney Gusewelle for first in the 3A North-East in goals scored — each pumping 22 shots in the net.

Despite routinely taking the top off of defenses, Ramirez also demonstrated the ability to pass the ball — ranking sixth in the league with six assists.

However, Ramirez tore her ACL during summer ball and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Thankfully, the Lady Indians will bring back senior Peyton Jacaway — a 1st-Team All-State midfielder during her junior season.

She tied Ramirez for second in the league in scoring with 50 points, leading Elko and the league with 14 assists.

Jacaway ranked second on the Lady Indians’ roster and was third in the 3A North-East with 18 goals.

As a sophomore, now-junior Emely Castaneda scored a pair of goals and dished an assist — expected to play an outside midfield position this year.

Senior speedster Tyra Christean can take the top off of defenses at forward, finishing her junior season with one goal.

Fellow senior Dani Ramirez — the older sister of Abi — is slated to play up top as well after closing her junior year with a goal and an assist.

Junior Ryinn Hatch will assume more of a leadership role and a position change.

After playing primarily on defense as a sophomore and finishing with a 2nd-Team All-League selection — sometimes doubling across the field on offense — she will now join Jacaway in the central midfield.

Last season, Hatch made one assist.

Junior Miranda Casas may see the biggest increase in workload, having to take place of Abi Ramirez.

In her sophomore season, Casas ranked third on the roster with five assists and was an honorable mention for the league awards.

On the other side of the field, the Lady Indians will build their defense around 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-Region sweeper Bianca Gonzalez for her senior year.

Elko finished the 2021 season with two shutouts, notching the scoreless defensive performances on consecutive days in a pair of 5-0 road victories on Oct. 15, 2021, in Dayton, and Oct. 16, 2021, in Fernley — the Lady Indians posting three one-goal defensive efforts on the year.

Along with her defensive duties, Gonzalez was also tasked with taking the majority of Elko’s goal kicks and direct kicks from various areas of the field — one leading to a score.

She notched her lone assist of the season in a 6-1 home victory over Fernley on Sept. 25, 2021.

Gonzalez will be aided defensively by senior Dalyla Gaytan, who will play on the wing and double as a wing in the midfield as well after an honorable mention as a junior.

Several of Elko’s sophomore saw time as freshmen last year.

In the posts, the Indians will welcome back sophomore goalie Yanira Garcia — who allowed 16 goals and made 29 saves last season.

Also on the defensive end, sophomores Lindsey Johns will be play on the outside and Delaney Stocks will be featured in the middle with Gonzalez.

Sophomore Haley Sanchez will double as a defender and a presence in the middle of the field.

The Lady Indians welcome a pair of freshmen to the varsity roster; twins Jessica and Sascha Vera.

Jessica will split time with Garcia as goalkeeper, and Sascha will see time in the midfield.

Strengths

“Right now, they’re passing is looking really pretty,” Nicholls said. “They are connecting and finding each other well.”

Improvements

“We need to improve our speed of play,” she said. “I want them to get the ball of their foot faster. We read the field and see our options, but sometimes we wait too long.”

Season Opener

The Lady Indians will kick off their 2022 schedule with a road trip; playing at 4:45 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, and at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, at North Tahoe.

2021 Elko Girls Soccer Highlights