WATCH NOW: Lady Indians shut out in 2-0 home loss

ELKO — The Elko girls soccer team was under fire all game Saturday, but senior goalkeeper Elayna Orr gave the Lady Indians a chance.
Despite making a number of highlight saves and double-digit saves, Elko fell to Fallon for the second time of the season.
Following a 3-0 road loss on March 5 in the season opener, the Lady Indians dropped a 2-0 home defeat in the second meeting.
Fallon went on the attack early, surviving a high shot by junior Sidney Gusewelle on a breakaway down the right wing.
On the other side, Elko’s first chance to score came from an attempt by sophomore Liz Luna that was stopped by Fallon’s keeper.
Gusewelle made another charge down the right side and crosses a pass to the middle, the boot sent wide and saved by Orr.
The Lady Indians nearly cashed in on a long ball to junior Joseline Garcia, but Fallon’s goalie came forward and deflected the ball as soon as it was contacted.
Fallon attempted a long ball of its own to junior Shealyn Snodgrass, but her attempt was saved and knocked out.
The Lady Wave placed Elko in an uphill battle in the 10th minute after a throw-in from near midfield.
With the pass sent on the left side to senior Hailey Guerrero, she raced straight through and past Elko’s defense for an easy score for a 1-0 lead.
Elko looked unsettled and often kicked the ball long or to nobody in particular, and its first touches were off and routinely stolen by Fallon and taken the other way.
The Lady Indians were awarded a free kick from the right side, but the ball was batted back by the Lady Wave’s wall.
Fallon fired shots from the feet of Gusewelle — deflected by Orr — and a kick that sailed by senior Bianca Lopez from an Elko goal kick.
As the half progressed, the Lady Indians gained composure and made shorter, simpler passes — almost instantly leading to more success and chances.
Freshman Abi Ramirez won possession of a diagonal pass, worked her way around multiple defenders and beaned the left upright with her shot.
Sophomore Peyton Jacaway launched another kick that was stopped by the keeper, and Orr made a stuff for the Elko defense after it allowed a clean look from the left by Lopez.
Jacaway sent a gorgeous pass ahead to Ramirez, but her kick narrowly missed wide to the left side.
At the half, Elko trailed 1-0.
Gusewelle ripped a quick attempt to open the second half, Orr advancing and bodying the ball back.
She followed with another diving save, and the Lady Indians escaped three-consecutive corner kicks in short order.
Orr made another miraculous save; tallying one more on a kick from to the right from senior Makayle Mathisen.
However, the Lady Wave were granted a free kick in the 63rd minute — Elko not setting up a wall — and the kick by senior Lillian Howard bounced and low and slipped below Orr’s grasp for a 2-0 advantage.
With Elko’s offense struggling, the game was essentially iced.
The Lady Indians tried mightily to fight back — posing several serious threats — but numerous kicks from sophomore Carly Nielsen were deflected or saved by the Fallon goalie.
Jacaway took a free kick from the right wing, but the ball was knocked back by Fallon’s wall once again.
Freshman Ryinn Hatch sent one of the Lady Indians’ last chances to cut into the lead, but her kick from the middle of the pitch trickled wide to the left.
Elko fell victim to a shutout loss to Fallon for the second in two meetings, dropping a 2-0 ballgame.
The Lady Indians fell to 3-3 on the year, while the Lady Wave improved to 5-1 on the season.
Up Next
Elko will play the undefeated Lady Spartans (6-0) at 2 p.m. Wednesday, in Spring Creek.