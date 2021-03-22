WATCH NOW: Lady Indians shut out in 2-0 home loss

ELKO — The Elko girls soccer team was under fire all game Saturday, but senior goalkeeper Elayna Orr gave the Lady Indians a chance.

Despite making a number of highlight saves and double-digit saves, Elko fell to Fallon for the second time of the season.

Following a 3-0 road loss on March 5 in the season opener, the Lady Indians dropped a 2-0 home defeat in the second meeting.

Fallon went on the attack early, surviving a high shot by junior Sidney Gusewelle on a breakaway down the right wing.

On the other side, Elko’s first chance to score came from an attempt by sophomore Liz Luna that was stopped by Fallon’s keeper.

Gusewelle made another charge down the right side and crosses a pass to the middle, the boot sent wide and saved by Orr.

The Lady Indians nearly cashed in on a long ball to junior Joseline Garcia, but Fallon’s goalie came forward and deflected the ball as soon as it was contacted.

Fallon attempted a long ball of its own to junior Shealyn Snodgrass, but her attempt was saved and knocked out.

The Lady Wave placed Elko in an uphill battle in the 10th minute after a throw-in from near midfield.