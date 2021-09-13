WATCH NOW: Lady Indians win 2 on road trip

ELKO — On its first road trip against 3A North competition, the Elko girls soccer team booked its first wins of the season on consecutive days.
On Friday, the Lady Indians overcame an early deficit and finished the contest versus Hug on a 5-1 streak — notching their first victory of the year by a final score of 5-3.
Elko built on the momentum and cruised past North Valleys by a final tally of 4-1.
Versus Hug
The Lady Hawks broke from the gates early, scoring from about 40 yards out on a free kick that sailed over the hands of Elko’s keeper in the fifth minute.
In the 23rd minute, Hug grabbed a 2-0 advantage as No. 9 – not listed on the Lady Hawks’ roster — booked her second score of the game, winning a one-on-one with the goalie.
Elko found the board just before the half, cutting halfway into the deficit on a direct kick by junior Peyton Jacaway in the 38th minute.
In the second half, Jacaway needed just two minutes to tie the game — tallying her second goal of the match on an assist from sophomore Abi Ramirez — making the score 2-2.
The Lady Indians went to the front just five minutes later — Ramirez booting and cashing a rebound from an initial shot by sophomore Emely Castaneda — scoring three straight goals for a 3-2 lead.
However, Hug responded and tied the game for the second time in the 64th minute — making the score 3-3 — netting a goal on a direct kick for the second occasion.
Elko answered the challenge and jumped to the high side for good in the 67th minute, Ramirez notching her second assist and setting up Castaneda for the go-ahead goal.
The Lady Indians added an insurance immediately after — needing only 17 seconds in between scores — junior Carly Nielsen taking advantage of a poor defensive clear, gaining possession and dribbling in for the final goal of the game.
By a score of 5-3, Elko found the win column for the first time of the season.
Freshman goalkeeper Yanira Garcia tallied seven saves for the Lady Indians, who outshot the Lady Hawks by a total of 26-10.
“Friday was a pretty sloppy game. The girls never really fell into a groove and played to their potential,” said Elko head coach Michelle Nicholls. “They did enough to come out with a win, though. Peyton, Abi, and Emely really worked the give-and-go, creating lots of chances for each other.”
Versus North Valleys
Against the Lady Panthers, Elko once again led the battle of shots on-goal by a wide margin — booting 32 and giving up 11 attempts.
However, the Lady Indians led by just one at halftime — Ramirez scoring her second goal of the trip on a thru ball from Jacaway in the 25th minute.
From the break, Jacaway missed a shot wide in a one-on-one with North Valleys’ keeper but Nielsen followed the shot from the wing and tapped it in for a 2-0 advantage in the 43rd minute.
North Valleys sliced the margin to one in the 55th minute, junior Julia Priebe netting a shot from long distance.
But, the Lady Indians made a positive response once again.
Ramirez booked her third goal in a matter of two days — scoring on a cross from Jacaway in the 63rd minute — and tallied her third goal of the contest just before the conclusion of the match, gaining possession of the ball from a punt by the keeper, dribbling at the frame and capitalizing on the mistake.
The Lady Indians closed the road trip with a 4-1 victory.
Garcia made eight saves for Elko, fellow freshman Aryah Checketts adding six stops.
“Saturday’s game was better than Friday’s. However, defensively, the team played pretty sloppy,” Nicholls said. “Instead of moving their feet to get into position, they would just throw a leg out and stab at the ball, which created some scoring chances for North Valleys. Thankfully, they were only able to capitalize on one of them.”
Up Next
The Lady Indians (2-4) will play another 3A North crossover series, scheduled to host South Tahoe (0-0) — which has not played a game with its school shut down due to wildfires — at 4:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, and Wooster (2-0-1) at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Adobe Middle School.