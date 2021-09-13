WATCH NOW: Lady Indians win 2 on road trip

However, the Lady Indians led by just one at halftime — Ramirez scoring her second goal of the trip on a thru ball from Jacaway in the 25th minute.

From the break, Jacaway missed a shot wide in a one-on-one with North Valleys’ keeper but Nielsen followed the shot from the wing and tapped it in for a 2-0 advantage in the 43rd minute.

North Valleys sliced the margin to one in the 55th minute, junior Julia Priebe netting a shot from long distance.

But, the Lady Indians made a positive response once again.

Ramirez booked her third goal in a matter of two days — scoring on a cross from Jacaway in the 63rd minute — and tallied her third goal of the contest just before the conclusion of the match, gaining possession of the ball from a punt by the keeper, dribbling at the frame and capitalizing on the mistake.

The Lady Indians closed the road trip with a 4-1 victory.

Garcia made eight saves for Elko, fellow freshman Aryah Checketts adding six stops.