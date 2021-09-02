WATCH NOW: Lady Spartans beat Lady Indians, 4-0

Against Division 5A South program Shadow Ridge, Spring Creek did not carry its momentum from the Elko game over to its Friday afternoon ballgame.

The Lady Mustangs seized control early, pressuring the Lady Spartans’ side of midfield with regularity.

Senior Cali Laymon Meghan tagged a shot that missed wide to the left, and Dilworth made a save against another attempt.

However, Shadow Ridge grabbed a 1-0 lead on a bending shot by junior Meghan Wilhite — the ball arching to the right and over the top of the keeper.

Laymon ripped another kick to the left, but senior Riyana Johnson pushed the Lady Mustangs’ advantage to two just five minutes after their first score — crossing a shot to the left side of the frame.

On the other end, Borresch had a shot saved by Shadow Ridge’s keeper — Laymon pushing a boot wide to the right for the Lady Mustangs.

Walz also found a shot for the Lady Spartans, which was collected by the keeper, and the Lady Spartans survived a wild sequence on defense.

Wilhite thumped a ball off the upright and Dilworth made multiple saves in rapid succession on ensuing rebounds.