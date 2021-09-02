WATCH NOW: Lady Spartans beat Lady Indians, 4-0

SPRING CREEK — Like the Elko boys, the Spring Creek girls soccer teams also notched a 1-1 record during the first day of the Spring Creek Cup — winning its first game but losing its second.
The Lady Spartans closed their tournament with a Saturday loss.
Versus Elko
Spring Creek began its Friday with a 4-0 victory over Elko, scoring three goals in the second half.
Spring Creek’s first goal of the contest came in strange fashion, earning a free kick but the Lady Indians retreating to near midfield.
Sophomore Zoe Shorland earned the assist, sending a kick toward the middle to junior Maegan Borresch — who settled the ball to the ground and booted home the go-ahead goal unopposed.
The Lady Indians found few scoring chances, sophomore Abi Ramirez nearly adding the tying goal and junior Peyton Jacaway having a shot saved by junior keeper Elley Dilworth and another deflected.
Spring Creek, on the other hand, controlled the possession and the field position but was unable to net more shots — earning several opportunities from kicks by juniors Avery Beatty and Arena McDermott and senior Payge Walz — either missing their marks or being saved by Elko freshman goalie Aryah Checketts.
At the break, the Lady Spartans led 1-0.
In the second half, the action was even to start — Shorland nearly scoring on a header but bouncing the ball of the post and Dilworth saving a shot by Jacaway.
The Lady Indians found the bulk of their success early in the half — having the ball on the correct side of the field — but shot attempts were stuffed by the backline of the defense.
Following a free kick by Jacaway — which resulted in a Spring Creek player getting hit in the face and losing a tooth — Elko’s momentum halted.
Later in the half, the Lady Spartans surged and the Lady Indians wilted.
Beatty crossed a shot from the left side of the field to the opposite-right corner for a 2-0 lead.
Just six minutes later, an Elko header attempt near midfield bounced backward and behind the defense — leaving a one-on-one opportunity for Spring Creek senior Shyann Lamb.
Advantage Lamb, opening a three-goal cushion.
Only a minute removed from the score, Spring Creek added the exclamation point — junior Emma Lunsford scoring after collecting a corner kick from Beatty for a four-goal advantage.
The Lady Spartans began their home tournament with a 4-0 victory.
Versus Shadow Ridge
Against Division 5A South program Shadow Ridge, Spring Creek did not carry its momentum from the Elko game over to its Friday afternoon ballgame.
The Lady Mustangs seized control early, pressuring the Lady Spartans’ side of midfield with regularity.
Senior Cali Laymon Meghan tagged a shot that missed wide to the left, and Dilworth made a save against another attempt.
However, Shadow Ridge grabbed a 1-0 lead on a bending shot by junior Meghan Wilhite — the ball arching to the right and over the top of the keeper.
Laymon ripped another kick to the left, but senior Riyana Johnson pushed the Lady Mustangs’ advantage to two just five minutes after their first score — crossing a shot to the left side of the frame.
On the other end, Borresch had a shot saved by Shadow Ridge’s keeper — Laymon pushing a boot wide to the right for the Lady Mustangs.
Walz also found a shot for the Lady Spartans, which was collected by the keeper, and the Lady Spartans survived a wild sequence on defense.
Wilhite thumped a ball off the upright and Dilworth made multiple saves in rapid succession on ensuing rebounds.
The Lady Spartans settled in offensively and found more opportunities after scrambling on defense for most of the half.
Beatty launched a free kick that missed wide left, and Borresch sent a shot high and wide to the right.
Lamb turned toward the middle and came free but her shot was denied by the goalie.
Dilworth made a great stop against a rocket ball, but Laymon finally cashed in for the Lady Mustangs — sending a line drive into the net near the end of the half.
At the break, the Lady Spartans trailed 3-0.
The Lady Mustangs added another goal in the second half and cruised to a 4-0 victory.
Versus Centennial
Against Division 5A South squad Centennial, the Lady Spartans dug themselves a hole early.
Trailing 2-0 at the break, Spring Creek dug back into the contest early in the second half.
Lamb — who was playing at goalie — was called from the posts to take a penalty kick and cashed the attempt, cutting the deficit in half.
However, the Lady Bulldogs went back up by two in short order.
Junior Alexandria Neubert made a turn and lost her defender, sending a nasty cross to the left side of the net for a 3-1 advantage.
On a Centennial corner kick, Lamb snagged the ball in the air.
The Lady Bulldogs missed another attempt with a shot that flew over the crossbar, and Lamb made numerous stops to keep Spring Creek’s hopes alive.
However, Centennial senior captain Shye Kennedy made a wicked crossover and drilled a left-footed ball to the right side of the frame for a 4-1 lead at the midway point of the second half.
The Lady Spartans’ lone goal of the contest occurred courtesy of a defensive player, a little luck and an aware player.
Junior defender Arena McDermott launched a free kick from distance on the right wing, and the Centennial keeper misplayed the ball in the air — caught in between catching it and letting it bounce — senior Ellie Herman charging the play and poking the ball home with time dwindling.
The Lady Spartans closed the Spring Creek Cup with a 1-2 record on the heels of a 4-2 loss, opening the season with an even mark of 2-2.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans will be at home for the start of the Division 3A North play, hosting Sparks at 4:45 p.m. Friday and following with an 11:45 a.m. Saturday kick versus perennial power Truckee.
GALLERY: Spring Creek girls soccer at Spring Creek Cup