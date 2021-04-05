WATCH NOW: Lady Spartans finish regular season on high note

SPRING CREEK — In its final game of the regular season, the Spring Creek girls soccer team cruised.
Playing in front of the home fans, the Lady Spartans had zero trouble defensively and methodically chewed off an 8-0 domination of Fernley.
Just two minutes into the game, Spring Creek grabbed a 1-0 lead from a free kick — the ball booted by sophomore Avery Beatty to junior Shyann Lamb for the goal.
Junior Payge Walz missed a shot wide to the left, and senior Harper Wines had consecutive balls miss wide and also high.
Senior Kaela Negrych also sent an attempt wide of the frame.
In the 13th minute, the Lady Spartans went up 2-0 on a throw-in from sophomore Arena McDermott to junior Myah Baisley — who raced between and past Fernley defenders on her way to a point-blank bunny.
The Lady Spartans notched multiple chances almost immediately after, the final kick from junior Abigail Waldron saved by the Lady Vaqueros’ keeper.
Spring Creek pushed its advantage to three in the 22nd minute as Beatty beaned a ball off a defender for a deflection into the net.
She then made a nice shot the corner of the frame, but Fernley’s keeper laid out and made a nice save.
Fernley’s keeper also stopped a shot from the right wing to the left post by Negrych.
However, Spring Creek’s ball movement was on point around the 30th minute, senior Chloe Zuraff crossing a pass from the right wing to the left side of the box to McDermott — who punched home her kick for a four-goal cushion.
Senior defender Mollie Spillman sent a long shot over the frame on a direct kick and had another ball stopped by the keeper —Negrych’s follow from the middle sailing high.
Wines took a rip from long distance in the center of the field — the ball trickling wide left — and freshman Zoe Shorland had a kick that was toe-saved, Zuraff’s rebound attempt collected by the goalie.
Spring Creek senior keeper Betsy Fellows found some time at forward — Lamb picking up tending duties — and Fellows’ kick near the end of the half flew over the frame.
At the break, the Lady Spartans led 4-0.
Just a minute into the second half, the margin increased to five with a shot from the left side by Zuraff after she grabbed her own rebound after a pass from Lamb.
Wines took consecutive shots that never found the net, and Walz tallied a couple saves on the other end for Spring Creek.
In the 56th minute, Zuraff booked her second score — tagging a ball to the left corner for a 6-0 advantage.
Down the stretch, the Lady Spartans looked to get their defenders involved offensively — successfully doing so in the 63rd minute.
McDermott sent a ball ahead to senior sweeper Lydia Binger, who crossed the face of the goalie with a left-footed shot that was netted on the right side of the frame.
As Binger posted her goal, the focus moved to Spillman — her teammates looking for her every trip — having one kick batted away and a body attempt from a corner kick being snagged.
However, in the 67th minute — persistence paid dividends.
With a throw-in from the left side, Lamb launched a long toss to the box — Spillman heading the ball over the keeper and wall of defenders for a slow-motion score into the upper-right side of the net.
Spring Creek finished off the regular season and improved to 8-1-1 with an 8-0 victory, firing 35-plus attempts at the Fernley frame.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans earned the No. 1 seed for the Division 3A North-East postseason round and will face off with No. 2 Fallon in the league championship at noon Saturday, in Spring Creek.