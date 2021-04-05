WATCH NOW: Lady Spartans finish regular season on high note

Fernley’s keeper also stopped a shot from the right wing to the left post by Negrych.

However, Spring Creek’s ball movement was on point around the 30th minute, senior Chloe Zuraff crossing a pass from the right wing to the left side of the box to McDermott — who punched home her kick for a four-goal cushion.

Senior defender Mollie Spillman sent a long shot over the frame on a direct kick and had another ball stopped by the keeper —Negrych’s follow from the middle sailing high.

Wines took a rip from long distance in the center of the field — the ball trickling wide left — and freshman Zoe Shorland had a kick that was toe-saved, Zuraff’s rebound attempt collected by the goalie.

Spring Creek senior keeper Betsy Fellows found some time at forward — Lamb picking up tending duties — and Fellows’ kick near the end of the half flew over the frame.

At the break, the Lady Spartans led 4-0.

Just a minute into the second half, the margin increased to five with a shot from the left side by Zuraff after she grabbed her own rebound after a pass from Lamb.

Wines took consecutive shots that never found the net, and Walz tallied a couple saves on the other end for Spring Creek.