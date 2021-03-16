WATCH NOW: Lady Spartans hang on for five-set victory

SPRING CREEK — Following the weekend’s matches, the Spring Creek volleyball team improved to 3-1 on the season with a pair of home victories — coming in very different fashion.
On Friday, the Lady Spartans won each of the first-two sets against Fallon but gave up the third and fourth frames — Spring Creek having to dig deep to turn the tide for a five-set victory.
Facing Dayton, on Saturday, the Lady Spartans fells behind with a first-set loss and narrowly won the second and third sets — one reaching an extra point — but closed the door with an forceful victory in the fourth set when the Lady Dust Devils faced elimination and were bounced.
Versus Fallon
The action in the early going was back and forth, the teams trading the first 20 points evenly at 10-10.
Spring Creek the bulk of its first points on kills by sophomore Rylee Keim, junior Janeigha Stutesman and junior Jenna Windous.
The Lady Greenwave went on a four-point streak with big plays on the outside by No. 5, middle attacks from No. 4 and the sets by No. 12.
The Lady Spartans made their move in the ebb-and-flow action, rolling off points from Keim, the serves of senior Kylee Dimick and a huge block at the net by senior Chelsea Ackerman.
Spring Creek’s run was capped with an ace by senior Anessa Chiquete, forcing a Fallon timeout with Spring Creek on top 21-19.
A violation brought Fallon to within one, but Ackerman tallied the next point on a quick tip rather than setting the ball.
Fallon took two points on a bad reception and a shot out of bounds, but Keim reared back for a timely kill and a 23-22 lead.
Dimick smoked a putaway past the Fallon defense for a 24-22 and the game point was won by the Lady Spartans on a ball out of bounds.
Spring Creek opened with a contested 25-22 victory.
In the second set, Keim and junior Jenna Windous tallied the first-two of Spring Creek’s points — Fallon opening a 3-2 lead on putaways by No. 5, No. 11 and No. 7.
However, shots out of bounds allowed the Lady Spartans to take the lead — the game tied from an opposite-side kill by No. 5.
The squads traded points on a Fallon ace from No. 5 and a Dimick rip for the Lady Spartans.
Spring Creek hit the next ball into the net, but Ackerman tied the game with hard smash, and Fallon took a timeout after multiple errors and a thump by Stutesman on a free ball for a 9-6 Spring Creek advantage.
From the reset, No. 7 and No. 4 ripped kills for the Lady Wave but they hit serves into the net — Spring Creek grabbing a 15-9 advantage after a cross by Keim, a Fallon shot that hit out, a kill from junior Cammie Thompson and serve by Keim that ticked the tape and dropped for an ace.
Stutesman forced another timeout with the score at 17-10 on a nice play in the middle.
After a kill by No. 5, the Lady Spartans went on a four-point run with another kill by Stutesman, a hammered ball from Keim, a Fallon lift and an ace by Windous.
No. 7 brought the Lady Wave to within 21-14 with three kills, but Fallon gave the ball back with unforced error on a net serve.
After consecutive Spring Creek violations and a Fallon ace, the Lady Spartans closed the set with a flurry — Ackerman quick-tipping another push, Keim driving a kill and Fallon hitting the ball OB.
The Lady Spartans rolled to a 25-17 victory, the largest margin of victory in any frame.
Despite closing the gap to three, two, one and even taking the lead at 20-19, the third set essentially boiled down the Spring Creek getting off to a poor start — falling behind 6-0 in a 25-23 loss.
Keim and Dimick began the comeback bid with a kill each, and Fallon committed numerous errors as Thompson served during a run to make the score 10-8.
Dimick painted the line with one ball and drilled another to the backline, and Thompson made a huge block from the center to make the score 15-12 in favor of Fallon.
The Lady Wave went up five with consecutive kills from No. 5 and No. 9 before serving into the net, and the Lady Spartans knifed the gap to one as Fallon was called for lift after a long volley and a pair of kills by Dimick.
An ace by Keim tied the contest at 18-all, but a ball into the antenna gave the next points to Fallon — the teams trading points on a violation by the Lady Wave — and Spring Creek took its first lead with an ace by Thompson.
However, a violation and a Fallon putaway gave the Lady Wave a 22-20 lead.
Spring Creek rolled off three straight and regained the lead — riding the jumping ability and the arm of Dimick — but Fallon tallied the last-three points of the set on a pair of kills by No. 4 and a ball into the net.
The Lady Wave tallied their first win of the match by a score of 25-23.
They rode the wave in the fourth frame, making a huge run for a 20-13 lead.
Spring Creek attempted to make a comeback but dug itself to large of a hole, but Fallon made things interesting with a multitude of mistakes to make the score 23-21 on a lift.
However, Fallon tallied consecutive points with a block by No. 7 and a putaway from No. 5 for a 25-21 win.
The seesaw struggle continued into the fifth-and-final frame.
Fallon benefitted from multiple kills from No. 5 for a 6-2 lead but coughed up three points on a long shot and two net balls.
Dimick took over for Spring Creek, posting two putaways and a block to open an 8-7 advantage for the Lady Spartans — Fallon tying the contest with a kill from No. 6 — but the Lady Wave tied the score at 10-apiece with a drop shot.
The Lady Spartans dug their heels in and captured the match with five-straight points.
Opening with a kill by Keim, Ackerman followed with an ace and Fallon hit a shot out of bounds and committed a net violation.
At match-point, Spring Creek endured a tumultuous volley — fine defensive plays made in the back by Chiquete and a diving stab from Ackerman — the match closing with a block by Keim.
Spring Creek won the race to 15 by a final score of 15-10.
Stats
Dimick led the Spartans with 18 kills and paced the defense with 30 digs and two blocks and served an ace, and Keim posted 12 putaways and a stuff — the game-winner — and served a team-high two aces.
Windous tallied six kills, nine digs and a block.
Ackerman played a well-rounded game with 36 assists, 24 digs, three kills, an ace and a swat.
Thompson tied Dimick for the tem high with two block, made six digs, three kills and served an ace.
All of Stutesman’s three kills came in the opening frame.
Takeaways
“I think the difference between the first-two sets and the third and fourth was communication,” said Spring Creek coach Alley Shafer. “But they kept fighting and got the win. That’s all that matters.”
Versus Dayton
The Lady Spartans moved to 3-1 on the season with a 3-1 victory Saturday over Dayton.
Dayton actually won the first set 25-20, but Spring Creek pulled out slim victories in the second and third by scores of 25-23 and 26-24 — going an extra point — before owning the fourth set by a final tally of 25-12.
Keim led the Lady Spartans with 17 kills and three blocks — tying for the team high with two aces — and Dimick closed with 14 kills, a pair of rejections and 23 digs.
Chiquete paced the defense with 30 digs.
Ackerman dished 35 assists, dug up 17 shots and served two aces — matching Keim for the team high — and Thompson finished with 15 digs, senior Sarah Amerigian closing with 10 digs.
Junior Hailee Cottrill finished third on the roster with four putaways.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (3-1) will take on the Lady Vaqueros in a stronger test at 6 p.m. Wednesday, in Fernley.