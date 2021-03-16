WATCH NOW: Lady Spartans hang on for five-set victory

Stutesman forced another timeout with the score at 17-10 on a nice play in the middle.

After a kill by No. 5, the Lady Spartans went on a four-point run with another kill by Stutesman, a hammered ball from Keim, a Fallon lift and an ace by Windous.

No. 7 brought the Lady Wave to within 21-14 with three kills, but Fallon gave the ball back with unforced error on a net serve.

After consecutive Spring Creek violations and a Fallon ace, the Lady Spartans closed the set with a flurry — Ackerman quick-tipping another push, Keim driving a kill and Fallon hitting the ball OB.

The Lady Spartans rolled to a 25-17 victory, the largest margin of victory in any frame.

Despite closing the gap to three, two, one and even taking the lead at 20-19, the third set essentially boiled down the Spring Creek getting off to a poor start — falling behind 6-0 in a 25-23 loss.

Keim and Dimick began the comeback bid with a kill each, and Fallon committed numerous errors as Thompson served during a run to make the score 10-8.

Dimick painted the line with one ball and drilled another to the backline, and Thompson made a huge block from the center to make the score 15-12 in favor of Fallon.