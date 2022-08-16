WATCH NOW: Lady Spartans have to room to grow

Spring Creek's Avery Beatty, left, crosses a pass against Fernley to teammate Riley Moon for one of Moon's two goals in the contest on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Spring Creek. Beatty netted two goals of her own in a 7-0 victory in the Lady Spartans' league opener. Beatty finished the year with a 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State selection as a defender.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek's Arena McDermott boots a long ball on Aug. 28, 2021, during the Spring Creek Cup. McDermott was named a 1st-Team All-League defender of the Division 3A North-East.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek goalkeeper Elley Dilworth, left, slides forward for a deflection against a shot by South Tahoe's Mackenzie Nealis during the Division 3A North regional semifinal round on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Winnemucca. Dilworth was a 2nd-Team All-North goalkeeper for the Lady Spartans.
Anthony Mori
Fallon's goalie and Rachel Mori try to protect the Lady Greenwave's frame against header attempts by, from left, Spring Creek's Arena McDermott, Riley Moon and Kiana Green on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Spring Creek. In the 77th minute, Green broke a 1-1 tie with a follow-up goal on a throw-in by Shyann Lamb and the Lady Spartans closed the regular season with a 2-1 victory.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek's Avery Beatty settles a ball to the ground against Lowry on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Spring Creek. In the Lady Spartans' 7-1 win, Beatty scored a goal and dished two assists.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek's Jacey Lindquist, left, wins possession of a ball next to Fernley's Amelia Stolting on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Spring Creek. Lindquist gave the Lady Spartans a 3-0 lead in the first half with the first varsity goal of her career. She added two scores in Spring Creek's 4-0 Saturday victory over Dayton.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek goalie Elley Dilworth dives for a save against a rebound attempt by Wooster's Nadia Garcia (22), as Spring Creek's Myah Baisley (14) protects the frame on the weakside of the play on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Spring Creek. The Lady Spartans fell to the Lady Colts by a final score of 1-0.
Anthony Mori
From left: Spring Creek's Lexy Ballew, Meagan Borresch and Ellie Herman celebrate Herman's second-half goal versus Centennial on Aug. 28, 2021, in Spring Creek. The Lady Spartans closed their home tournament with a 1-2 record after a 4-2 loss to the Lady Bulldogs.
ELKO — Coming off back-to-back league titles, the Spring Creek girls soccer team — according to head coach Kami Crowe — is an unknown commodity for the upcoming season.
In 2022, the Lady Spartans defended their 3A North-East league championship — finishing with a 12-4-3 overall record and a nearly-perfect 9-0-1 stretch in conference play.
Spring Creek was bounced from the regional semifinal and contention for state by South Tahoe for the second-straight time (2019, 2021) — due to no official postseason tournaments in 2020 — falling once again to the Lady Lakers by a slim margin of 1-0.
For the upcoming campaign, Krowe recognizes she brings back some mainstays of her program but also notes her team also includes a large number of athletes with little to no varsity experience.
“I’m not really sure where we are at, to be honest. We didn’t have very good numbers; only about 29 or 30 — some who will play on the JV and the varsity,” Krowe said. “Our alumni game got shut down after about 15 minutes because of lighting and rain, so I didn’t get to see the girls play much. We don’t have a lot of varsity experience, but I think we have a promising future — whether that’s this year or down the road remains to be seen.”
The Lady Spartans will return 2nd-Team All-State player Avery Beatty, who did and will see time at a number of positions once again as a senior.
During her junior year, she was also forced to shift her role and earned her recognitions as a defender, possessing the ability to flip the field and still attack offensively.
Defensively, her athletic ability, strength to win 50-50 balls and footwork to possess and pass effectively greatly aided the Lady Spartans — who laid out 10 shutout performances and seven one-goal efforts.
On the season, Spring Creek allowed multiple goals in just two games — both taking place in the Lady Spartans’ preseason tournament against Division 5A South programs Shadow Ridge (4-0 loss on Aug. 27, 2021) and Centennial (4-2 loss on Aug. 28, 2021).
Offensively, Beatty finished second on the team and sixth in the league in scoring with 23 points.
She was also second on the roster and split fourth in the 3A North-East with seven assists, finishing second for Spring Creek and splitting sixth in the league with eight goals scored.
Spring Creek also welcomes back defensive mainstay Arena McDermott — a four-year varsity starter — coming off a 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-Region performance.
In her junior season, McDermott assumed a leadership role and spearheaded a unit that teams simply didn’t score much against.
Through communication and anticipation, McDermott turned 50-50 balls into a ratio that appeared more like 80-20 situations — fighting through contact and winning nearly every chance for a possession that came her way.
The Lady Spartans — after allowing four goals in consecutive contests during their preseason tournament — closed the season on a streak of 15 games of allowing one goal or fewer, eight of which were shutout efforts.
She also created offensive opportunities, closing the year with two goals and a pair of assists.
Her first score came in a 4-0 home win over Dayton on Sept. 25, 2021, the last taking place in a 6-0 road victory versus the Lady Dust Devils on Oct. 16, 2021.
She dished an assist in the Lady Spartans’ 4-2 loss against Centennial and set up another score in Spring Creek’s 1-0 road victory on Sept. 28, 2021, in Elko.
Elley Dilworth also comes back for senior year, doing so after earning a 2nd-Team All-League effort as a junior.
Playing in the goal, Dilworth only allowed six to find the back of the net against 85 attempts.
She led the league in goals-allowed average at .5 scores per game she tended the frame and ranked third in the 3A North-East with 80 saves.
Dilworth tallied seven shutouts and allowed one goal of less three times.
She finished with double-digit stops on four occasions and notched her career high with 16 saves in a 4-2 loss versus Centennial on Aug. 28, 2021.
Her 13 saves against South Tahoe were crucial, preserving a 0-0 tie with the Lady Vikings on Sept 18, 2021, in Spring Creek.
Dilworth put in some of her best work against Elko, tallying 11 stuffs in each contest versus the Lady Indians during a 4-0 victory on Aug. 27, 2021, in the season opener during the Spring Creek Cup and a 3-1 home win on Oct. 19, 2021, in Spring Creek, a match in which she saved a penalty kick.
However, Dilworth will be used as utility player for the upcoming season — seeing less time in the frame and more in the field.
Offensively, the Lady Spartans should benefit greatly from sophomore Jacey Lindquist — who burst onto the varsity scene as a freshman.
She ranked fourth on the team with five goals and made an assist.
Krowe expects her to play as a potential central midfielder or at forward in her second year of varsity ball.
Senior Meagan Borresch is also forecasted to play at forward after scoring twice and setting up two more scores as a junior.
Senior Kiana Green will play on the outside of the midfield, finishing her junior season with a pair of goals.
As a sophomore, now-junior Emma Lunsford notched one goal — also scheduled to play as outside mid — and fellow junior Aubrey Dawson posted one goal during her sophomore year.
“Aubrey had surgery on her knee after track, so we are still trying to work her back into things,” Crowe said. “Zoe Shorland (junior) is doing treatments on her knee too, but she didn’t have surgery. We are pretty young and we have some injuries to deal with.”
Krowe anticipates contributions on the defensive end from Elko junior transfer Sarah Schwandt and from junior Sharmayne Lamb as well.
Outlook
“For having a lot of unknowns, I think we have a lot of room for growth,” Krowe said. “We have been pretty spoiled the last few years with the teams we had. We had to go back to basics and go over more of the fundamental things, and I think we need to patient and understanding as coaches going forward."
Season Opener
The Lady Spartans will open the fall slate with a road trip against the lake schools; playing at 2:45 p.m. Friday, at North Tahoe, and at 10:15 a.m. Saturday versus South Tahoe.
