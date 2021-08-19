WATCH NOW: Lady Spartans set to defend league title

SPRING CREEK — During the 2021 spring season, the Spring Creek volleyball teams had one if its most successful seasons in history — or at least recent history — and claimed the top spot in the Division 3A North-East.
With a record of 9-2, the Lady Spartans beat everyone on their schedule — avenging both losses, one to Elko and another to Fallon — en route to a straight-set victory over the Lady Indians in the regional championship.
As the fall looms, Spring Creek and head coach Alley Shafer most replace a number of key components from last year’s squad but also bring some notable contributors and some youngsters with tremendous upside.
“We had good numbers all summer. There were 67 girls at our youth camp, which was awesome to see,” Shafer said. “For tryouts, the numbers were pretty normal. We have three full teams, with 11 on varsity.”
First, and foremost, the group must limit the impact of the graduation of Kylee Dimick — who paced the 3A North-East with 226 kills.
She also tied for second in the league with 12 blocks and ranked third in the league with 232 digs, showing tremendous range to double as an offensive powerhouse with incredible defensive prowess.
Luckily for the Lady Spartans, a large portion of the void can be picked up by now-junior hitter Rylee Keim.
As a sophomore, Keim finished second to Dimick with 136 kills and — according to MaxPreps — led the league with 23 blocks.
She also topped the roster with 21 aces — finishing fourth in the league — and was just outside the top-10 in the 3A North-East with 58 digs.
Another player poised to make a leap into a more prominent role is senior Janeigha Stutesman.
Playing primarily in the middle as a junior, Shafer thinks Stutesman will transition more toward the outside.
Last season, she racked up 32 kills, served 15 aces, rejected seven shots and dug up 69 attempts.
Another key loss from Spring Creek’s regional championship will be due to the graduation of Chelsea Ackerman — who also showed supreme versatility and made plays at a multitude of positions.
As a setter, Ackerman did a good job of feeding the Lady Spartans’ big hitters — leading the league by nearly 200 assists with 351 on the season.
Defensively, she was fourth in the 3A North-East with 188 digs and tied for fourth with 10 blocks.
She finished seventh in the league with 11 aces and added 12 assists.
Coach Shafer expects now-senior Cammie Thompson to assume the duties of a defensive specialist and possibly setter.
During her junior season, Thompson made 104 digs, dished 11 assists, made 11 kills and tallied seven blocks.
Joining Stutesman and Thompson, Spring Creek’s trio of captains will be rounded out by senior Rilee Richardson — who will play in the middle — after recording four kills and four digs last year.
“They are great leaders. The young girls all look up to them,” Shafer said.
Shafer thinks now-junior Jenna Windous — who was listed on last year’s roster as a junior — could play a key role in Spring Creek’s setting responsibilities.
Last season, Windous showed a well-round game — digging 50 shots, putting away 18 balls, setting up 11 assists, serving four aces and blocking three attempts.
As for newcomers to the varsity scene, Shafer is excited about the potential of freshman Roxanne Keim — an opposite hitter — and sophomore Brianna Dimick in the middle.
Junior Ebony Dastrup — four kills and four blocks as a junior — will play on the right side of the formation.
Defending the floor will be crucial after the graduation of Anessa Chiquete, who led the league with 266 digs.
The roles will be handled in part by junior defensive specialist Brynly Stewart and junior libero Olivia Melendez.
Spring Creek welcomes senior Megan Duncan as a middle blocker.
Entering the fall season, Shafer said that one of her unit’s strengths was because “the team atmosphere is really good” and that the “younger girls respond very well to the leaders.”
“We have a lot of powerhouse hitters, and I think Windous can set us up for success,” Shafer said. “One we start to figure out a system defense, I think we can be pretty good.”
For a formation, Shafer plans on using a 5-1 for now but will evaluate the progress after the preseason.
As for improvements, Shafer thinks “serve/receive is always a good thing to work on.”
“I think improving our volleyball knowledge and our court awareness are things that set up success,” she said. “We just have to get the younger girls into a groove.”
Season Opener
The Lady Spartans will begin competitive play at the Yerington Tournament, beginning with pool play on Friday and bracket play on Saturday.
For Friday’s matches, Spring Creek will open at 11 a.m. versus Round Mountain, follow with a 2 p.m. tip against Mammoth Lakes (California) and close the day at 6 p.m. versus the Yerington JV.
