WATCH NOW: Lady Spartans set to defend league title

SPRING CREEK — During the 2021 spring season, the Spring Creek volleyball teams had one if its most successful seasons in history — or at least recent history — and claimed the top spot in the Division 3A North-East.

With a record of 9-2, the Lady Spartans beat everyone on their schedule — avenging both losses, one to Elko and another to Fallon — en route to a straight-set victory over the Lady Indians in the regional championship.

As the fall looms, Spring Creek and head coach Alley Shafer most replace a number of key components from last year’s squad but also bring some notable contributors and some youngsters with tremendous upside.

“We had good numbers all summer. There were 67 girls at our youth camp, which was awesome to see,” Shafer said. “For tryouts, the numbers were pretty normal. We have three full teams, with 11 on varsity.”

First, and foremost, the group must limit the impact of the graduation of Kylee Dimick — who paced the 3A North-East with 226 kills.

She also tied for second in the league with 12 blocks and ranked third in the league with 232 digs, showing tremendous range to double as an offensive powerhouse with incredible defensive prowess.