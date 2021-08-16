WATCH NOW: Lady Spartans to defend title with low numbers

As for areas that will need to be solid, Crowe is focusing on fitness.

“I say that every year, but more so this year — as small as our roster is and with the unknowns of COVID — everyone will have to be in great shape because we aren’t as deep and might not have a replacement to put in the game if someone gets tired,” she said.

Crowe also said that academics and keeping everyone’s grades up is a major point of emphasis, particularly with a small roster and with the potential of injuries or availability of players due to COVID protocols and restrictions.

“Right now, we have 14 girls on the varsity roster but we will likely have 17 every week — needing some players to move up and down between the JV,” she said. “It’s tough. You know the ones who move up might not play as much on the varsity, but I wanted to keep a JV team and make sure to get everyone as much experience as possible.”

The Lady Spartans will open the season on the road at 3 p.m. Friday against North Tahoe, facing South Tahoe at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

GALLERY: Fallon at Spring Creek Girls Soccer — March 12, 2021

