WATCH NOW: Lady Spartans to defend title with low numbers

SPRING CREEK — Coming off a league title during a delayed, shortened season, the Spring Creek girls soccer team has much to replace for the 2021 season — needing to do so with fewer athletes.
“We are small in numbers. We only had 29 girls out for tryouts,” said Spring Creek head coach Kami Crowe. “Ideally, 36 would be good.”
Last season — playing in the spring — the Lady Spartans won both the regular-season and league championship of the Division 3A North-East, finishing the year with a 9-1-1 record.
Spring Creek capped the year with a 1-0 victory over Fallon in the league title game.
Returning for the Lady Spartans will be junior center-back Avery Beatty, who led the team in scoring as a sophomore transfer from Elko with nine goals and three assists — finishing the year with 21 points.
Now a senior, Shyann Lamb will likely need to play double duty for the Spartans — splitting time in the field as a center-mid and spending time between the posts to replace the void of graduated goalkeeper Betsy Fellows.
“We don’t have a set goalkeeper. Obviously, I’d like to keep Shyann in the field as much as possible, but I may have to move her to goalie when we play some of the better teams that I know will get off a lot of shots,” Crowe said.
As a junior, Lamb netted five goals and was the team’s best distributor with six assists — finishing the season with 16 goals.
Now-senior Myah Baisley showed off her wheels a junior, jetting behind defense for five goals and an assist.
Senior Payge Walz will also provide Spring Creek with elite speed at forward — the defending champion in the 100 meters, 200 meters and the 100-meter hurdles — after scoring three goals and adding an assist as a junior.
The Lady Spartans lost a forward/midfielder, as Kaela Negrych graduated after scoring two goals last year.
Defensively, the Lady Spartans’ most experienced stopper will be now-junior Arena McDermott — who started during both her freshman and sophomore seasons — leading a unit that must fill the bulk of its lineup after graduating mainstays Lydia Binger, Mollie Spillman, Hailee Dixon and Harper Wines.
The loss of graduated Chloe Zuraff will be felt on both sides of the field, defensively and offensively.
Making major contributions in both phases of the game, Zuraff scored eight goals and dropped two assists in her final season.
Playing last year at forward, then-freshman Zoe Shorland made an immediate impact — scoring the game-winning goal in the regional championship for one of her three goals on the season.
2:47 2020-2021 Division 3A North-East Girls Soccer Championship — Fallon at Spring Creek — April 10, 2021
Crowe also expects contributions from returning senior Riley Moon — who assisted three goals as a junior and netted two shots of her own — and senior Abigail Waldron also returns to the midfield.
“We will have to make a lot of adjustments and work on formations. I think this group has a lot of potential. We actually have an older group, and they are a good group of girls,” she said. “I think we will be able to shift around our center-mids, our forwards and our wings.”
A newcomer that Crowe is excited about is junior Syerra Silva, who was a very successful travel-ball player before focusing on rodeo the last two seasons.
“I think she can be a pretty big piece for us. She will probably play a center-mid or at forward, but I can put her anywhere honestly,” Crowe said.
Now-junior Elley Dilworth played on the varsity as a freshman but was a JV member last season and will factor into the Lady Spartans’ duties of goaltending for the upcoming season.
As for strengths, Crowe expects her team to be fine athletically.
“I think we have some speed and should have some endurance. We have some great footwork — first touches and ball control — and I think our ball movement, field position and possession could be very good,” she said.
As for areas that will need to be solid, Crowe is focusing on fitness.
“I say that every year, but more so this year — as small as our roster is and with the unknowns of COVID — everyone will have to be in great shape because we aren’t as deep and might not have a replacement to put in the game if someone gets tired,” she said.
Crowe also said that academics and keeping everyone’s grades up is a major point of emphasis, particularly with a small roster and with the potential of injuries or availability of players due to COVID protocols and restrictions.
“Right now, we have 14 girls on the varsity roster but we will likely have 17 every week — needing some players to move up and down between the JV,” she said. “It’s tough. You know the ones who move up might not play as much on the varsity, but I wanted to keep a JV team and make sure to get everyone as much experience as possible.”
The Lady Spartans will open the season on the road at 3 p.m. Friday against North Tahoe, facing South Tahoe at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.