WATCH NOW: Lady Spartans top Lady Indians on PK

Elko sent a solid diagonal pass to sophomore Ashley Jimenez but did not capitalize, and Spring Creek nearly found the net with a clean look on the right side — Orr making another save.

The Lady Indians came close to booking the first score of the contest with a ball to freshman Abigail Ramirez, but Spring Creek senior sweeper Lydia Binger recovered and made a big stop before the goalie had to stop the shot.

Fellows came up with some solid saves on shots by Jacaway and fellow sophomore Dalyla Gaytan.

In the 59th minute, she made another big stop — Ramirez sending a shot that was on-point over the top of the crossbar.

Orr made a nice save on the other end, stopping a near goal by Zuraff just moments before what proved to be the game-changing foul.

Lamb’s PK in the 63rd minute served as the difference, lifting Spring Creek to a 1-0 victory.

“I thought our defense did a good job of limiting far-out shots,” said Spring Creek coach Kami Crowe.

According to Crowe’s stats from her bookkeeper, the Lady Spartans took eight shots and limited Elko to six — Fellows finishing with four saves for Spring Creek.