WATCH NOW: Local thoughts on the return to ‘fall’ sports, diving into spring

ELKO — To say the return of the “fall” high school sports season was highly anticipated may be a colossal understatement.
Following the cancelation of the winter season — leaving basketball players and wrestlers out in the cold — high school athletic events seemed uncertain at best for the tentatively scheduled fall sports, football seeming the least likely.
Football — along with basketball and wrestling — was still on Gov. Steve Sisolak’s no-play, high-risk, close-contact list.
However, on Feb. 17 — 11 months after canceling the 2020 spring season and nearly seven months after the fall season was pushed back to March 5, 2021 — Sisolak rescinded the hold on football and gave the green light for Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association practices and games to resume.
At the time of the decision, citing “decreasing positive COVID-19 cases,” Elko County’s positivity rate was 14.5% — nearly double the 7.7% rate than when the fall season was originally slated to begin on Aug. 21, 2020.
Despite many hoops to jump through, boxes to check and protocols to follow — the fall season was executed safely and conducted with success — nearly everything went off without a hitch.
The ever-changing landscape of track and field continues to move the needle, from skipping lanes in races to only skipping lanes in the non-turning events — the 100-meter sprint and the 100-meter and 110-meter hurdles — to having to lay down a sheet for every competitor in the pole vault or high jump to, now, being able to conduct the events with a sheet change if contestants wear a mask.
Personally, I, Anthony Mori, thought it was ridiculous that athletes could compete against one another for hours — colliding, sweating, breathing — and then weren’t allowed to shake hands after the game.
In the thoughts of numerous people I have talked to over the course of the entire process — dating back to last year — common sense seems to have flown the coop.
What did local administrators and residents have to say about the unique, hopefully rare experience?
Scott Gilligan, Spring Creek High School Athletic Director
“Our numbers were down overall, a little in every sport. I think some kids didn’t want to play for only six weeks, some got a job. School was weird, schedules were changed and then changed again,” Gilligan said. “Overall, our county has been good. We never missed any games because of anything on our end. We tested around 80 people per week for football — including volunteers (gate, chain crew, etc.) — and it was amazing that we never had a positive test. The testing went pretty smoothly. The (Elko County) ambulance crew was awesome. They did a great job.”
The Spartans did not play one game on their slate, as Dayton was forced to forfeit due to positive tests by a couple of its players.
Gilligan was also proud that Spring Creek and Elko were the only two high schools in the league that fielded freshmen football teams.
“It was hard to get bus drivers, because they had to do more routes just to get kids to school,” Gilligan said. “We had to get coaches to drive or have other volunteers drive for us.”
Pertaining to spring, Gilligan — the SCHS head baseball coach — stated that he “always knew” the Spartans would play spring sports.
“We weren’t like the other sports. We kind of always knew that we were going to play. I feel bad for the winter kids,” he said. “But, even knowing we’d play, we still didn’t know if we’d lose kids. There was little time between fall and spring, so we couldn’t get in as much of a preseason — especially for the kids who played a fall sport.”
Going forward, Gilligan hopes for more normalcy.
“I think it will just get better from here,” he said.
Clark Davidson, Elko High School Athletic Director
“Well, they’re slowly starting to loosen the grip on the regulations and spectator limits,” Davidson said. “The hardest thing about the whole process was that everything changed weekly.”
Davidson also highlighted the efforts and efficiency of Elko County Ambulance Services, calling it a “blessing in disguise.”
“It was incredible how they accommodated us and worked with us,” he said. “We had to test every football player and coach every week. In other sports, we used temp checks and only allowed non-symptomatic players, coaches and fans to enter.”
Davidson is expecting changes on gathering numbers, proximity of personnel and athletes and the like on May 1, when Elko County becomes responsible for its guidelines and restrictions.
As for the fall, Davidson noted the busing restrictions were a major challenge.
“There were limits on many times people could drive, how many hours they could drive, how many kids could be on a bus,” he said. “That made it difficult to find drivers, when we could get them, how many buses we needed and things like that.”
For the spring, Davidson said extra seats will be placed outside the dugouts for baseball and softball to allow for social distancing but noted travel plans for golf are still an issue.
“They only allow three kids per van and one driver,” he said. “So, for golf — with a six-person team — we still have to take two vans.”
Jess Baumgartner, Spring Creek
“The Elko County School district has done a fantastic job working around the complexities of this pandemic. Using similar measures, I see no reason why fall sports can’t resume, abiding by similar protocol. Our children deserve that.”
Randy Beeghly, Fallon
“For what they had to work with, it was better than not playing at all. It felt like there was some disconnect from the California teams, and also a disconnect from the West and East divisions in football. I understand the North and South not playing. Again, the ability for the kids to play some games was important. I don’t know anything about schedules or how all the other sports worked out. I didn’t hear anything, so kind of like, no news is good news?”
As for Saturday football games …
“What if you wanted to go watch UNR? It’s a long drive for you guys, but out here a lot of people go to those games. However, I’m not against playing on Saturdays. Maybe every other weekend or something?”
Cy Mitchell, Elko
“Making children wear masks is child abuse! That is all.”
Brandy Rowley, Elko
“Normal! No restrictions.”
Lennie Hanson, Spring Creek
“Before I even start I will say I’m thankful that we got a ‘fall’ sports season. Weekly COVID testing for football only was asinine. An outside sport was ridiculous. Yet all other sports weren’t a threat at all.”
“Next fall everything should be normal. Although SC should play dirty when it comes to Elko people coming to the football game like they did to SC families. Although that won’t happen cause SC has more integrity. I’m sure I’ll get roasted for that comment. That’s okay I’m just speaking truth! Visiting teams should be able to have fans in the stands period!”
“No masks, they are useless when sweating all over each other then hours on a bus together. Spring should be absolutely normal and each athlete should be allowed to have whatever family or friends that want to attend be able to. Again, no masks.”
Rikki Bundrock, Spring Creek
“As much as I would like to say no masks and no restrictions in huge, bold, capital letters ... I know that’s not achievable for our schools until the state lifts all the ridiculous mandates. I do, however, have to give huge shout out to the SCHS football staff, athletics and parents! This season showed just how grateful I am to live in Spring Creek. The integrity that was shown from our coaches and parents was above exceptional! They were organized and amazing to work with on every aspect of this year’s football season, even down to COVID testing. Which, by the way, needs to end. Over 1,200 students were tested during the season and there was not one positive case. Such a waste of resources!”
“As far as the Elko County School District goes ... it needs some work. The lack of organization that went into governing all schools equally was disappointing, in my opinion. As a school district, they represent all schools in Elko County and there was an incredible lack of knowledge on many subjects, which was then just pushed off and blamed on the school site or governor. The schools and parents look to the district for answers and many times there seemed to be none except ‘it’s the governor’s fault or we left that up to the site.’ This included everything from homeschool questions, transfer credits back into schools, COVID protocols, mandatory testing, and football game attendance.”
“I, for one, hate and find the masks, mandatory testing, and social distancing very unnecessary and a waste of resources. But, for all the restrictions that the coaches had to work with, I have to give them all a huge good job and a big thank you for making this season possible for our kids.”
Michelle Mosley, Elko
“I’m hoping our boys have a normal football season next year. A lot of the freshmen games were canceled, so the boys moved up to JV and played with them. It was a great experience for our boys but we need normal back. We’d love to have a wrestling season!”
Jeff Polish, Elko
“I think all the participants, especially in football and basketball, should wear very restrictive masks so there could be more substitutions and does Elko have a new head football and basketball coach? Sometimes they need to be replaced like politicians.”
Thank you to everyone who participated and pointed out your opinions — regardless of whether they were utilized — and to for sticking together during what has proven to be extremely difficult circumstances.
