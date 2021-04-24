WATCH NOW: Local thoughts on the return to ‘fall’ sports, diving into spring

Davidson is expecting changes on gathering numbers, proximity of personnel and athletes and the like on May 1, when Elko County becomes responsible for its guidelines and restrictions.

As for the fall, Davidson noted the busing restrictions were a major challenge.

“There were limits on many times people could drive, how many hours they could drive, how many kids could be on a bus,” he said. “That made it difficult to find drivers, when we could get them, how many buses we needed and things like that.”

For the spring, Davidson said extra seats will be placed outside the dugouts for baseball and softball to allow for social distancing but noted travel plans for golf are still an issue.

“They only allow three kids per van and one driver,” he said. “So, for golf — with a six-person team — we still have to take two vans.”

Jess Baumgartner, Spring Creek

“The Elko County School district has done a fantastic job working around the complexities of this pandemic. Using similar measures, I see no reason why fall sports can’t resume, abiding by similar protocol. Our children deserve that.”

Randy Beeghly, Fallon