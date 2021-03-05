WATCH NOW: No mercy — Indians pour it on Greenwave, 8-0

As the ball came back, he found another shot — which smacked off a Fallon defender.

Carlos collected the loose ball, Fallon appearing to have a hand-ball in the box.

The third ricochet wound up the familiar possession of Cortez.

If at first you don’t succeed, try two more times.

His third kick in a wild sequence of volleys was true, lining low to the left side for a four-goal lead.

Just four minutes later, Cervantes used some nifty footwork — accelerating, stopping and then gassing by his defender — then skipping his shot just off the underside of the crossbar for a 5-0 lead for his second goal.

The advantage ballooned to 6-0 in the 60th minute as Avila was assisted for the first goal of his high school career.

His potential became a real threat just three minutes after his first goal, tacking on another.

Stylish work; he used his ball control to weave around and behind multiple defender and nailed a low-line drive to the left side of the frame for his second score and a 7-0 lead.

In the 69th minute, the Indians closed the show.