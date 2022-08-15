WATCH NOW: Numbers up for Spring Creek football

SPRING CREEK — The numbers for the Spring Creek football team are up as the Spartans embark on year No. 2 under head coach A.J. Wilson.
Last season, Spring Creek went 3-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play of the 3A North-East during Wilson’s inaugural campaign as the helm of the program.
“We have 95 in the program and 32 on the varsity,” Wilson said. “Those numbers are higher than last year.”
As the Spartans attempt to return to the postseason, much of their potential success may stem from the big boys on the offensive and defensive fronts.
“Three of our five linemen are back,” Wilson said.
Offense
Not only are three of the players returning, they each of at least two years of eligibility — one still possessing three years of playing time ahead of him.
Spring Creek — on both sides of the line — will be led by juniors junior Matt Loyd and Wyatt Scott and sophomore Colin Banning.
As a sophomore, Scott played in just four contests but managed to earn a 2nd-Team All-League selection on the defensive line — finishing with seven tackles.
During his freshman season, Banning recorded 14 tackles and a half-sack.
The trio will lead an offensive line that will block for one of the Spartans’ lone returning starters from last year.
As a junior, quarterback Weston Petersen appeared in seven games — starting the last half of the year.
With his arm, he completed 36-of-94 passes for 597 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions.
On the ground, he carried 22 times for 131 yards — averaging six yards per tote — and scored three TDs.
He has a few returning targets to throw to, as both Klayten Piippo and David Hutchison return for their senior years.
As juniors, Piippo snagged seven balls for 101 yards and Hutchison came down with two catches for 29 yards.
Wilson said junoor transfer Tucker Johnson, from Mineral County, is also seeing time at tight end.
“We have Piippo at X or Z right now,” Wilson said. “We’re making them all learn how to play all four (receiving positions) so they can go anywhere we need them to.”
On the outside, Wilson expects good things from juniors Michael Dorame, Austin Reasbeck and Oregon transfer Jon Crawford-Wadley.
The only other returning pass catcher from last season is now-senior Blaze Howard, who caught four balls for 43 yards as a junior.
The backfield will be a rushing attack “by committee.”
“We’re handing the ball to Drew Walthers (senior), Jerry Inama (senior), Christian Dorame (junior) and Chace Valtiera (senior),” Wilson said.
Last season, Inama made nine tackles on the defensive side of the ball — notching a sack and recovering a fumble as well.
Valtiera posted four tackles during his junior year.
Defensive Alignment
Up front, Wilson expects Banning and Scott to play at the tackles and juniors Cody Acord and Caleb Higley to rush and seal the edge at defensive end.
Higley tallied seven tackles, a sack and forced two fumbles as a sophomore.
“I don’t know who our backers are going to be,” Wilson said. “They may do better than I expect.”
As for now, Loyd, Howard, Michael Dorame and Piippo are expected to play the linebacker positions.
During their junior seasons, Piippo finished with 20 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery — Howard making nine stops.
In the secondary, the corners are locked down by Valtiera and Crawford-Wadley and the safeties are manned by Christian Dorame and Reasbeck.
Strengths
“I think our strengths are the in the trenches,” Wilson said. “Our O- and D-lines should be really good.”
Improvements
“I want to improve our knowledge of the game,” said Wilson. “We put in a new offense last year, and I think the second year of our offense should be better. We learned it, now we have to expand it.”
Season Opener
Spring Creek will open the 2022 season at 4 p.m. Saturday, at South Tahoe.
The Spartans will play their first home game against North Valleys at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, in Spring Creek.
2021 Spring Creek Football Highlights
Jacob Marizza
Spring Creek's Jacob Marizza (6) breaks into the open field for one of his many big gains against Dayton on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Spring Creek. Marizza scored five touchdowns — four in the first half — during the Spartans' 54-0 shutout win. He earned a 1st-Team All-League selection at running back for the Division 3A North-East.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Kayden Boyle
Spring Creek's Kayden Boyle (9) darts past Dayton defenders for a 69-yard touchdown catch on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Spring Creek. The Spartans ran through and around the Dust Devils in a 54-0 victory. Boyle earned 1st-Team All-League honors as an athlete in the Division 3A North-East.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Keefer Campbell
Spring Creek's Keefer Campbell drops a Hug ball carrier in the backfield on Sept. 3, 2021, in Spring Creek. Campbell was a 1st-Team All-League defensive lineman for the Division 3A North-East.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Keefer Campbell, Dylan Dunn
Spring Creek's Keefer Campbell (69) and Dylan Dunn (55) block versus Hug on Sept. 3, 2021, in Spring Creek. Campbell and Dunn each earned 2nd-Team All-League selections on the offensive line for the Division 3A North-East.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Dylan Dunn
Spring Creek's Dylan Dunn (55) makes a tackle against Lowry on Oct. 8, 2021, in Spring Creek. Dunn was a 2nd-Team All-League linebacker for the Division 3A North-East.
Anthony Mori
Wyatt Scott
Spring Creek's Wyatt Scott (75) tackles a Truckee ball carrier on Sept. 16, 2021, in Spring Creek. Scott earned a 2nd-Team All-League selection on the defensive line for the Division 3A North-East.
Anthony Mori
Ian Russell
Spring Creek's Ian Russell, right, kicks off against Lowry on Oct. 8, 2021, in Spring Creek. He, along with Elko's Cael Sellers, was named a 2nd-Team All-League selection at kicker for the Division 3A North-East.
Anthony Mori
Austin Harmening
Spring Creek's Austin Harmening, near, runs free down the left side of the field against Pershing County on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Spring Creek. Harmening scored three touchdowns that counted but had two more taken back due to penalties in the Spartans' 33-0 victory in the season opener. Due to an injury, his season was cut short but he still managed an honorable mention for the Division 3A North-East awards.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Maddox Moye
Spring Creek's Maddox Moye, left, breaks off a long catch-and-run for a 39-yard reception versus Pershing County on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Spring Creek. Moye was an honorable mention for the Division 3A North-East awards at wide receiver.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Josh Billat
Spring Creek's Josh Billat, center, breaks a tackle attempt by a Lovelock defender and runs for a 38-yard touchdown Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Spring Creek. The Spartans won their season opener by a final score of 33-0. He was an honorable mention at tight end for the Division 3A North-East awards.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Maddox Moye
Spring Creek's Maddox Moye (2) stiff-arms Lowry's Dylan Frost after intercepting a pass on the Buckaroos' first drive on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Spring Creek. The takeaway set up a 45-yard touchdown run by Weston Petersen on the next snap, but Lowry outscored the Spartans 38-12 down the stretch and rained on Spring Creek's homecoming contest.
Anthony Mori
Jacob Marizza
Spring Creek running back Jacob Marizza (6) breaks a long run against Dayton on Oct. 8, 2021, in Spring Creek. In the game, Marizza scored five touchdowns and rushed for 137 yards on just 13 carries. The Spartans (3-2 overall, 1-2 in league) will play their homecoming and senior-night ballgame against Lowry (5-2 overall, 1-2 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
Anthony Mori
Kayden Boyle
Spring Creek's Kayden Boyle (9) darts past Dayton defenders for a 69-yard touchdown catch on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Spring Creek. The Spartans ran through and around the Dust Devils in a 54-0 victory.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Jacob Marizza
Spring Creek's Jacob Marizza (6) breaks into the open field for one of his many big gains against Dayton on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Spring Creek. Marizza scored five touchdowns — four in the first half — during the Spartans' 54-0 shutout win.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Weston Petersen
Spring Creek quarterback Weston Petersen unleashes a deep pass to Kayden Boyle for a 73-yard gain. The two combined for a 69-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Petersen capped the drive with a five-yard touchdown run in the Spartans' 54-0 victory.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Jacob Marizza
Spring Creek's Jacob Marizza (6) breaks off a 35-yard run against Truckee on Sept. 16, 2021, in Spring Creek. In the game, he led the Spartans with 82 rushing yards in a 39-11 loss. The Spartans (2-1) open league play of the Division 3A North-East against the Vaqueros (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Fernley.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Dylan Dunn
Spring Creek's Dylan Dunn, right, drags down Truckee ball carrier Max Carter on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Spring Creek.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Zane Simms, Dylann Dunn and Ryan Marich
Spring Creek's Dylan Dunn (55) and Ryan Marich (20) celebrate as running back Zane Simms plunges into the end zone against Hug on Sept. 3, 2021, in Spring Creek.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Keefer Campbell
Spring Creek's Keefer Campbell drops a Hug ball carrier in the backfield on Sept. 3, 2021, in Spring Creek.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Klayten Piippo
Spring Creek's Klayten Piippo (12) crashes into multiple Hug defenders after a first-down catch on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Spring Creek. Piippo set up numerous scoring drives with multiple 10-yard-plus grabs and recovered a fumble in the Spartans 21-8 win over the Hawks.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Weston Petersen
Spring Creek quarterback Weston Petersen (8) rolls right against Hug on Friday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Spring Creek. In his first varsity start, Petersen led the Spartans to a 21-8 victory.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Keefer Campbell
Spring Creek's Keefer Campbell (69) celebrates one of his numerous sacks and tackles for losses against Pershing County on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Spring Creek.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Maddox Moye
Spring Creek's Maddox Moye, left, breaks off a long catch-and-run for a 39-yard reception versus Pershing County on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Spring Creek.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Kayden Boyle
Spring Creek's Kayden Boyle completes a pass against Pershing County on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Spring Creek. Boyle threw a touchdown and rushed for another score in his first varsity start at quarterback during the Spartans' season opener in a 33-0 win over the Mustangs.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Chace Valtierra
Spring Creek's Chace Valtierra, middle, makes an open field tackle against Pershing County's Noel Zaldivar on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Spring Creek.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Ian Russell
Spring Creek's Ian Russell, left, runs after a catch for a first down versus Pershing County on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Spring Creek.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Josh Billat
Spring Creek's Josh Billat, center, breaks a tackle attempt by a Lovelock defender and runs for a 38-yard touchdown Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Spring Creek. The Spartans won their season opener by a final score of 33-0.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Johnny Slade
Spring Creek's Johnny Slade tears off a 26-yard run against Pershing County on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Spring Creek.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
Austin Harmening
Spring Creek's Austin Harmening, near, runs free down the left side of the field against Pershing County on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Spring Creek. Harmening scored three touchdowns that counted but had two more taken back due to penalties in the Spartans' 33-0 victory in the season opener.
ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press
