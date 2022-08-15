WATCH NOW: Numbers up for Spring Creek football

SPRING CREEK — The numbers for the Spring Creek football team are up as the Spartans embark on year No. 2 under head coach A.J. Wilson.

Last season, Spring Creek went 3-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play of the 3A North-East during Wilson’s inaugural campaign as the helm of the program.

“We have 95 in the program and 32 on the varsity,” Wilson said. “Those numbers are higher than last year.”

As the Spartans attempt to return to the postseason, much of their potential success may stem from the big boys on the offensive and defensive fronts.

“Three of our five linemen are back,” Wilson said.

Offense

Not only are three of the players returning, they each of at least two years of eligibility — one still possessing three years of playing time ahead of him.

Spring Creek — on both sides of the line — will be led by juniors junior Matt Loyd and Wyatt Scott and sophomore Colin Banning.

As a sophomore, Scott played in just four contests but managed to earn a 2nd-Team All-League selection on the defensive line — finishing with seven tackles.

During his freshman season, Banning recorded 14 tackles and a half-sack.

The trio will lead an offensive line that will block for one of the Spartans’ lone returning starters from last year.

As a junior, quarterback Weston Petersen appeared in seven games — starting the last half of the year.

With his arm, he completed 36-of-94 passes for 597 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

On the ground, he carried 22 times for 131 yards — averaging six yards per tote — and scored three TDs.

He has a few returning targets to throw to, as both Klayten Piippo and David Hutchison return for their senior years.

As juniors, Piippo snagged seven balls for 101 yards and Hutchison came down with two catches for 29 yards.

Wilson said junoor transfer Tucker Johnson, from Mineral County, is also seeing time at tight end.

“We have Piippo at X or Z right now,” Wilson said. “We’re making them all learn how to play all four (receiving positions) so they can go anywhere we need them to.”

On the outside, Wilson expects good things from juniors Michael Dorame, Austin Reasbeck and Oregon transfer Jon Crawford-Wadley.

The only other returning pass catcher from last season is now-senior Blaze Howard, who caught four balls for 43 yards as a junior.

The backfield will be a rushing attack “by committee.”

“We’re handing the ball to Drew Walthers (senior), Jerry Inama (senior), Christian Dorame (junior) and Chace Valtiera (senior),” Wilson said.

Last season, Inama made nine tackles on the defensive side of the ball — notching a sack and recovering a fumble as well.

Valtiera posted four tackles during his junior year.

Defensive Alignment

Up front, Wilson expects Banning and Scott to play at the tackles and juniors Cody Acord and Caleb Higley to rush and seal the edge at defensive end.

Higley tallied seven tackles, a sack and forced two fumbles as a sophomore.

“I don’t know who our backers are going to be,” Wilson said. “They may do better than I expect.”

As for now, Loyd, Howard, Michael Dorame and Piippo are expected to play the linebacker positions.

During their junior seasons, Piippo finished with 20 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery — Howard making nine stops.

In the secondary, the corners are locked down by Valtiera and Crawford-Wadley and the safeties are manned by Christian Dorame and Reasbeck.

Strengths

“I think our strengths are the in the trenches,” Wilson said. “Our O- and D-lines should be really good.”

Improvements

“I want to improve our knowledge of the game,” said Wilson. “We put in a new offense last year, and I think the second year of our offense should be better. We learned it, now we have to expand it.”

Season Opener

Spring Creek will open the 2022 season at 4 p.m. Saturday, at South Tahoe.

The Spartans will play their first home game against North Valleys at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, in Spring Creek.

2021 Spring Creek Football Highlights