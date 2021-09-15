WATCH NOW: Off bye week, Spartans set to host Wolverines

On special teams, senior Jairo Zarate made all three of his extra points.

Against Hug, Spring Creek junior quarterback Weston Petersen stepped in for senior Kayden Boyle and played well — completing 7-for-19 passes for 146 yards.

The Spartans tore up the Hawks with 237 rushing yards on 31 carries, led by 162 yards on 19 totes and two touchdowns by senior Austin Harmening.

But, Harmening is out for the season due to a compartment-syndrome injury and emergency surgery on his calf.

Senior Zane Simms ran for 61 yards on eight carries and scored a touchdown versus Hug, likely needing to be featured a lot more in Harmening’s absence.

The Spartans should benefit from the services of senior running back Jacob Marizza, a transfer from McQueen who was finally OK’d to play by the NIAA.

Versus the Hawks, junior Klayten Piippo emerged in the passing game — hauling in four balls for 64 yards.

Senior Russell reeled in a 35-yard catch from Petersen on the first play of the game, and junior Maddox Moye made a toe-tap snag on the sideline on a Petersen scramble for 26 yards.

Senior Josh Billat rounded out the receiving corps with a 21-yard grab.