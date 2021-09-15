WATCH NOW: Off bye week, Spartans set to host Wolverines

SPRING CREEK — Following a bye week and time away from practice due to COVID protocols, the unbeaten Spring Creek football team will return to the gridiron Thursday night.
The Spartans haven’t played a game since Sept. 3, opening action against 3A North opponents with a 21-8 victory over Hug.
Spring Creek shut down practices the same weekend due to COVID protocols and did not resume practices until Tuesday.
In their bid to remain undefeated, the Spartans (2-0) must defend home field against Truckee (1-2).
The Wolverines began the season roughly, falling 38-16 in their season opener at Sutter (California) and following with a 14-13 home loss to Elko.
However, in its most recent contest, Truckee handed perennial power Fallon a 21-6 loss on the road.
In usual fashion, the Wolverines chewed up the most of their inflicted damage on the ground — rushing for 233 yards on 39 carries — and threw for 124 yards in a pretty-well balanced attack.
Senior quarterback Julian Hall completed 8-for-19 passes for 124 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
The rushing attack was paced by senior Jason Roth, who ran for 65 yards on 11 totes and scored a touchdown.
Senior Tavin Hamilton carried six times for 49 yards, and senior Damon Parisi packed the ball six times for 43 yards — senior Max Cutter picking up 40 yards on six attempts with a TD.
Senior Galdino Bravo-Karvonen rushed for 20 yards on four carries, junior Jacob Ivens carrying once for 10 yards and senior Junior Ibarra’s lone attempt going for a six-yard gain.
Of the Wolverines’ 39 carries, Truckee kept Fallon guessing — only one player packing the rock double-digit times — Roth leading the team with 11 attempts.
On the outside, junior Dylan Sumner led the receivers with two receptions for 39 yards.
Junior Ezra Sharp snagged a 30-yard ball, and senior Tyler Lamperti’s only catch went for a 20-yard touchdown.
Senior Colton Conklin made a 13-yard grab, and junior Porter Shelby (nine yards), Roth (eight yards) and Carter (five yards) rounded out the air attack.
Defensively, the Wolverines limited the Greenwave to 100 yards rushing on 26 carries (3.8 average) and gave up 152 yards through the air — Fallon held to 252 yards of total offense.
Senior linebacker Jacob Moule flew to the football for 13 tackles.
Junior Reed Loper intercepted a pass, and junior Logan Peterson and senior Sawyer Burley each recorded a half-sack.
On special teams, senior Jairo Zarate made all three of his extra points.
Against Hug, Spring Creek junior quarterback Weston Petersen stepped in for senior Kayden Boyle and played well — completing 7-for-19 passes for 146 yards.
The Spartans tore up the Hawks with 237 rushing yards on 31 carries, led by 162 yards on 19 totes and two touchdowns by senior Austin Harmening.
But, Harmening is out for the season due to a compartment-syndrome injury and emergency surgery on his calf.
Senior Zane Simms ran for 61 yards on eight carries and scored a touchdown versus Hug, likely needing to be featured a lot more in Harmening’s absence.
The Spartans should benefit from the services of senior running back Jacob Marizza, a transfer from McQueen who was finally OK’d to play by the NIAA.
Versus the Hawks, junior Klayten Piippo emerged in the passing game — hauling in four balls for 64 yards.
Senior Russell reeled in a 35-yard catch from Petersen on the first play of the game, and junior Maddox Moye made a toe-tap snag on the sideline on a Petersen scramble for 26 yards.
Senior Josh Billat rounded out the receiving corps with a 21-yard grab.
On defense, seniors Keefer Campbell and Dylan Dunn paced the Spartans with 10 tackles apiece — Campbell making 4.5 of his stops behind the line of scrimmage, including 1.5 sacks.
Sophomore Caleb Higley added a sack, and junior David Hutchison tallied a half-sack.
Simms finished second on the team with six stuffs, both he and Higley forcing a fumble.
Piippo not only impacted the offense, he also recovered a fumble — as did senior Johnny Slade.
As for the special teams, Russell split the uprights on all three of point-after attempts but had a fourth-quarter field goal blocked.
Game Time
The Spartans (2-0) look to remain unbeaten and host Truckee (1-2) at 5 p.m. Thursday, in Spring Creek.