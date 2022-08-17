WATCH NOW: Spartans ‘older, 2-deep everywhere’

SPRING CREEK — After some building stages during the 2021 spring and 2021 fall seasons, the Spring Creek boys soccer team — once a youthful group — now looks to take the next steps toward building a winning program.

“We’re getting older now; we aren’t a young team anymore,” said head coach Forest Knotts. “Before, our goal was to make the playoffs. Now, we want to do damage in the playoffs.”

In the 2021 fall season, the Spartans were 5-13-2 overall but managed an even record in the Division 3A North-East — going 4-4-2 in the conference and closing with the No. 3 and final seed for the regional tournament.

In the 3A North quarterfinal, Spring Creek’s season ended with a 5-1 loss to Douglas.

Last year, now-senior Spencer Anderson earned 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-Region selections as a utility player.

Anderson finished fourth in the 3A North-East with 27 points and ranked third in the league with 11 goals, tying for fifth place with five assists — pacing the Spartans in every category.

He scored at least one goal in seven games and notched an assist five times.

His best offensive performance came in a 5-2 home win over Fallon on Oct. 9, 2021, posting a hat trick and an assist versus the Greenwave.

Anderson posted a pair of two-goal games, doing so in a 3-2 comeback win over Lowry on Aug. 27, 2021 — in the Spring Creek Cup — and in a 10-2 home loss against McQueen on Sept, 10, 2021.

“I think Spencer will play in the midfield this year and take on more of a playmaker role,” Knotts said.

Defensively, the Spartans welcome back their goalkeeper — sophomore Brady Smith.

As a freshman, he earned 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-North honors.

Although he was small in stature, Smith demonstrated both smarts and ability — knowing when to advance from the frame, went to cross over and how to collect shots.

In 11 contests against league opponents, Smith allowed 22 goals — two per contest — giving up two goals or less in seven games.

He posted a pair of league shutouts and two one-goal efforts against 3A North-East competition.

“Brady has gotten bigger, stronger and faster,” Knotts said.

At forward, now-junior Carson Fisher was a 2nd-Team All-League player as a sophomore.

In his second season of varsity ball, Fisher tied for 15th in the league with six points — coming on a goal and four assists.

His four assists split ninth in the conference.

On Oct. 28, 2021, Fisher turned in his best offensive contest — scoring a goal and making an assist in a 2-1 road victory over Fallon.

For the upcoming season, coach Knotts thinks Fisher will be more of an attacking mid and a striker.

Fellow junior Nathan Morrill was an honorable mention for the league awards in his sophomore season.

He tied for seventh in the league with 14 points, split seventh in the conference with six goals and made two assists.

Morrill posted two one-goal, one-assist games — accomplishing the feat in a 5-2 home win over Fallon on Oct. 9, 2021, and once again during a 2-2 tie with Lowry on Oct. 26, 2021, in Spring Creek.

His last goal came in the Spartans’ final game during a 5-1 loss to Douglas in the 3A North regional quarterfinal on Nov. 4, 2021, in Winnemucca.

“Nathan is a striker and will play on the right wing,” Knotts said.

The list of Spartans who earned honorable recognition last year continues with now-junior Connor Knotts, who finished the 2021 season with three assists — tying for 10th in the league — notching his last assist to Morrill during the regional tournament versus the Tigers.

“Connor is going to be a center-mid,” coach Knotts said of his son.

Sophomore Djrevan Demick closed his freshman year with an honorable mention for the league awards after scoring a goal and adding a pair of assists, coach Knotts anticipating growth from Demick in the midfield.

Now-senior fullback Owen May also gained an honorable mention last year, doing offensive damage as well with a pair of goals — one in each contest versus Fernley.

Spring Creek will also return junior Kendrick Lee, who was an honorable mention defender as a sophomore.

Offensively, the Spartans can expect significant contributions from now-senior Jace Henseler — who was injured in the first half of his junior year — posting two goals and an assist before his season ended in Dayton.

“He’s 6-foot-4, can jump and run,” said coach Knotts.

Coach Knotts also thinks sophomore Justin Miner can help as a striker on the right wing, and senior striker Robert McAnany returns after not playing his junior year.

Sophomore Ian Billin will be used as a center-mid.

On the defensive end of the pitch, Knotts thinks the right and left backs — respectively — can be manned by junior Karsten Cooper and sophomore Norman House.

“Norman is moving to the back. He’s speedy and he’s bigger than he was,” coach Knotts said.

He also thinks sophomore Odin Hipwell and junior Aiden Boyle can help the defense on the left side.

In the middle, senior Laszlo Demick will play his first year of of varsity soccer and will be joined by fellow senior Paul Brownlee.

Senior Leo Stephenson will give the Spartans another option as a striker.

Sophomore Wyatt Hatch and junior Drew Dickson are expected to float between the JV and varsity defenses.

Strengths

“We are very versatile and have a lot of options. I’m two-deep at every position and can play people in the middle or on defense,” said coach Knotts. “We have experienced JV players that can move up, too. They just need to get their feet wet.”

Improvements

“We need to get more battle hardened. In the past, we usually didn’t have much possession,” he said. “We want to be more offensive oriented, keep the ball and attack and move away from being the team that just focuses on defense.”

Season Opener

The Spartans will host a tournament each of the next-two weekends, coach Knotts saying the first few games count toward their record but will be handled more like scrimmages.

Spring Creek will face Moapa Valley at 12:40 p.m. Friday, Virgin Valley at 5:50 p.m. Friday, West Wendover at 9:40 a.m. Saturday and take on the Bulldogs for the second time at 2:50 p.m. Saturday.

2021 Spring Creek Boys Soccer Highlights