WATCH NOW: Spartans overcome, hang on against 3A champions

SPRING CREEK — In the first football game of the 2020-21 season, things weren’t always easy or necessarily pretty Saturday for the Spring Creek football team.
However, despite some miscues — the Spartans got gritty and made plays when they had to.
Facing Fernley, the defending 3A state champion, Spring Creek came back from a 6-0 halftime deficit and never allowed another score — the offense coming up with the touchdown and PAT it needed and the defense remaining stingy for a 7-6 victory over the Vaqueros.
“I thought our defense played really well. The last couple years, we’ve had trouble stopping them,” said Spring Creek head coach Mike Tournahu. “They are things we need to improve on. It definitely looked like the first game for both teams, but I’m happy to get a win against a good team.”
In the early stages of the contest, both teams struggled to consistently move the football and capitalize on opportunities.
Although, Fernley ended the scoring drought with 7:19 remaining in the second quarter with a one-yard plunge by junior quarterback Julian McIntyre for a 6-0 lead.
The touchdown was set up with a big play around the right edge on a toss to senior Anthony Thompson for a 28-yard gain.
The Spartans dug in and stopped Fernley in its tracks on the two-point attempt, Boyd and junior Austin Harmening converging on the ball carrier.
Spring Creek managed to move the chains on fourth down with the running of senior Q Boyd — also gaining a couple catches by Boyd and senior Kevin Thompson — but one drive ended in Fernley territory after picking up a nice chunk of yardage with a shovel pass on third down for should have been a conversion into the red zone.
The ball was fumbled — jarred loose by Jr Reyes — pounced on by Fernley senior Tucker Hall at the 19-yard line.
Luckily for the Spartans, they got the ball back.
Using the legs of McIntyre, Reyes and senior Kyle Jones — the Vaqueros marched the ball to the Spring Creek 15 with 25 ticks on the clock.
Spring Creek senior Jayce Esplin made a huge play — blowing up a read-option — and forced a fumble, Kevin Thompson jumping on the loose ball.
The momentous stop kept the deficit at 6-0 as the teams went to the locker room.
Both teams had difficulties with ball security to open the second half.
On the Spartans’ first possession of the third quarter, an errant snap on the first play of the drive resulted in a Fernley recovery deep in the Spring Creek territory.
Giveth away and taketh right back.
On Fernley’s first offensive play of the second half, the snap was also botched and put on the deck — Spring Creek junior Keefer Campbell cleaning up the mess.
The Spartans took advantage of the fortuitous bounce and went to work with their best offensive drive of the ballgame, riding the hard-nosed running of Harmening — who moved the sticks every way possible.
He broke outside on some runs, bulled his way between the tackles on others — using spin moves and trucking would-be tacklers — also catching a 34-yard pass from senior quarterback Grant Brorby for a huge third-down conversion.
Brorby capped the drive with a two-yard sneak up the gut, and the difference in the contest proved to be the PAT off the foot of senior Kyler Lulay.
With 7:28 remaining in the third quarter, the Spartans grabbed the lead at 7-6 — which served as the final score.
“Austin ran the ball great. He’s a big kid but he ran really hard,” Tournahu said.
The Vaqueros nearly answered on their ensuing drive.
On 2nd-and-11 from the Fernley 29, Thompson took a pitch down the right sideline for a big gain to near the Spring Creek 30.
After moving the ball to the Spartans’ 15, the drive stalled — Spring Creek’s defense stiffening mightily.
On 3rd-and-8, Boyd, Kevin Thompson and senior Tristin Thomsen dropped the quarterback for a three-yard gain — setting up 4th-and-5.
On the do-or-die play, the Spartans strung out the field beautifully — leaving Jones nowhere to run along the sideline — Harmening making a great tackle near the boundary for the turnover on downs.
Spring Creek — after picking up a first down on a nice run by Boyd — gave the ball back to the Vaqueros, who moved the rock down the field.
A holding penalty killed the momentum, and the drive was thwarted with a tackle for a loss by Campbell, who also made a sack on Fernley’s next possession as well.
Spring Creek moved the ball downfield with the running of Boyd and Harmening, but the drive came to a close with an incomplete pass on fourth down at the Fernley 20 with less than three minutes remaining.
The Vaqueros moved the ball with the legs of McIntyre and his arm — tossing a pass down the field as he neared the line of scrimmage on a scramble — Jones making a circus grab over the top of a Spring Creek defender.
With 1:16 on the clock, Fernley set up at the Spartans’ 24-yard line but Spring Creek’s interior line absolutely shut down all travel.
Following some short runs and an incomplete pass, the Vaqueros elected to kick a field goal from the 16-yard line.
The snap was high but was collected and placed down by junior Austin Hobson, but the kick was flubbed — barely making contact with the ball.
The whiff sealed the fate for both teams; the state champs falling in the first game of their defense — the Spartans erupting in celebration and preparing for victory formation.
Spring Creek kneeled on the ball and dug out a 7-6 victory.
Stats
The Spartans were led with 87 rushing yard on 19 carries from Boyd, Harmening going for 60 yards rushing on 11 totes.
Brorby finished with 81 yards passing on 7-for-13 and scored Spring Creek’s lone touchdown on a two-yard rush.
Harmening led the team with 34 yards receiving on a third-down conversion, Boyd snagged two balls for 24 yards, Thompson collected three passes for 15 yards and senior Sam Tomera reeled in an eight-yard reception.
Defensively, senior Zach Simms made a team-high 11 tackles — Thomsen nearing double-digit stops with nine tackles and a sack.
Boyd added six tackles (one for a loss) and Esplin finished with four stops (one for a loss) with a forced fumble.
Harmening totaled three stuffs and recovered a fumble, Thompson made three tackles and jumped on a loose ball and Campbell finished with three tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery.
Up Next
The Spartans (1-0) will play on the road in their second contest, facing a perennial power at 3 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.
