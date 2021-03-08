WATCH NOW: Spartans overcome, hang on against 3A champions

On the do-or-die play, the Spartans strung out the field beautifully — leaving Jones nowhere to run along the sideline — Harmening making a great tackle near the boundary for the turnover on downs.

Spring Creek — after picking up a first down on a nice run by Boyd — gave the ball back to the Vaqueros, who moved the rock down the field.

A holding penalty killed the momentum, and the drive was thwarted with a tackle for a loss by Campbell, who also made a sack on Fernley’s next possession as well.

Spring Creek moved the ball downfield with the running of Boyd and Harmening, but the drive came to a close with an incomplete pass on fourth down at the Fernley 20 with less than three minutes remaining.

The Vaqueros moved the ball with the legs of McIntyre and his arm — tossing a pass down the field as he neared the line of scrimmage on a scramble — Jones making a circus grab over the top of a Spring Creek defender.

With 1:16 on the clock, Fernley set up at the Spartans’ 24-yard line but Spring Creek’s interior line absolutely shut down all travel.

Following some short runs and an incomplete pass, the Vaqueros elected to kick a field goal from the 16-yard line.