WATCH NOW: Spartans pull off first victory in close battle

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek boys soccer team, coming off a pair of lopsided losses in its first two games, found the win column for the first time Wednesday.

The Spartans improved to 1-2 on the year with a back-and-forth, 4-3 victory on the road over Fallon.

Head coach Craigh Cornelius did not know when the goals were scored — as far as by minutes — but the Spartans never trailed in the tug-of-war battle.

Spring Creek grabbed a 1-0 lead on a goal by sophomore Spencer Anderson, the Spartans extending their advantage to 2-0 on another score by Carson Fisher.

The Greenwave sliced the deficit in half with a goal of their own — making the score 2-1 — but Anderson’s second goal of the contest and his third of the season once more gave the Spartans a two-goal cushion at 3-1.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fallon once again cut the margin to one with a goal — bringing itself to within 3-2 — but Spring Creek found another answer, coming in the form of its fourth goal of the game with a shot off the foot of senior Darryn Spring.

With the advantage at 4-2, Spring Creek was in a comfortable spot — although, still not out of the woods.