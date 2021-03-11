 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Spartans pull off first victory in close battle
WATCH NOW: Spartans pull off first victory in close battle

Spencer Anderson

Spring Creek's Spencer Anderson (10) shields the ball from an Elko player on March 6, 2021, at Adobe Middle School. On Wednesday, March 10, Anderson scored two goals in the Spartans' 4-3 road win at Fallon for Spring Creek's first win of the season.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek boys soccer team, coming off a pair of lopsided losses in its first two games, found the win column for the first time Wednesday.

The Spartans improved to 1-2 on the year with a back-and-forth, 4-3 victory on the road over Fallon.

Head coach Craigh Cornelius did not know when the goals were scored — as far as by minutes — but the Spartans never trailed in the tug-of-war battle.

Spring Creek grabbed a 1-0 lead on a goal by sophomore Spencer Anderson, the Spartans extending their advantage to 2-0 on another score by Carson Fisher.

The Greenwave sliced the deficit in half with a goal of their own — making the score 2-1 — but Anderson’s second goal of the contest and his third of the season once more gave the Spartans a two-goal cushion at 3-1.

Fallon once again cut the margin to one with a goal — bringing itself to within 3-2 — but Spring Creek found another answer, coming in the form of its fourth goal of the game with a shot off the foot of senior Darryn Spring.

With the advantage at 4-2, Spring Creek was in a comfortable spot — although, still not out of the woods.

The Greenwave made a response of their own to make the contest a one-score affair for the third time, but the Spartans were able to keep Fallon off the board for the remainder of the match and held on for a 4-3 victory.

Up Next

The Spartans (1-2) will attempt to move their record to an even .500 with a home game against Dayton (1-1 as of Thursday) at 2 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.



GALLERY: Spring Creek at Elko Boys Soccer — 1st Half (March 6, 2021)

