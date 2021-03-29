WATCH NOW: Spartans show true grit in 30-29 come-from-behind win

With 10:11 in the third, Spring Creek trailed by six at 23-17.

Lulay then picked off a pass as Lowry tried a deep shot down the left sideline, but the Spartans were forced to punt.

From the Lowry 34, the Bucks moved the sticks twice with runs by Ricci and Peterson.

At the Spring Creek 42, Peterson broke a big gain up the middle and attempted to fight for extra yardage but was stripped by Thompson — who pounced on the loose ball at the 20.

However, the drive went nowhere — ending with a sack by senior Aaron Woolsey.

Ricci carried for 11 yards and a first down for Lowry, the chains moved again with a 14-yard carry from Peterson to the Spring Creek 14.

On 3rd-and-5, he drove for seven yards to the Spartans’ 10.

More of the same, Peterson carried twice — the latter going for a two-yard touchdown.

Lowry may have gone to the well one too many times, as the conversion was plugged up and stopped short.

With 2:15 remaining in the third, Spring Creek trailed 29-17.

Once again, the Spartans showed grit and answered fire with fire.