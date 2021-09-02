WATCH NOW: Spartans win 2nd game against Lowry

SPRING CREEK — In its home tournament, the Spring Creek boys soccer team saw some downs, experienced some highs, learned a few things and played an elite opponent tough.
The Spartans closed the Spring Creek Cup with a 1-2 record, opening with a big shutout loss to Shadow Ridge, following with a back-and-forth victory over Lowry and finishing with a spirited defeat to Sparks.
Versus Shadow Ridge
In its tourney opener — the first full game of action for the Spartans — Spring Creek got off to a rough start against Division 4A South program Shadow Ridge.
The Mustangs scored early and often, opening a 4-0 lead in the first half.
Shadow Ridge tacked on another quick score from the middle of the field to open the second half — extending to a five-goal surplus — and senior Ian Martinez netted another shot from the middle with a cross to the right side just five minutes later.
Spring Creek began to experience more success as the half progressed, junior Owen May sending a cross that was grabbed by Shadow Ridge’s keeper.
Sophomore Nathan Morrill made a strong push through contact down the left sideline and earned a corner kick — booted by junior Jace Henseler — but the attempt was thwarted.
Junior Spencer Anderson was taken down with a slide tackle from behind, which resulted in a free kick from near midfield — the ball cleared from the box by the Mustangs’ defenders.
Despite the lopsided margin, freshman Brady Smith made a number of highlight saves in the goal for the Spartans — collecting some well-struck shots and laying out for other stops.
On a pass from Anderson, freshman Djrevan Demick missed a boot wide to the left of the frame and Shadow Ridge went up seven with a chip over the keeper from the right side by either Connor Lee or junior Tanner Bridges — both listed as No. 9 on the Mustangs’ roster.
With the outcome well at hand, Shadow Ridge played the last half of the second half with nine players on the field.
Spring Creek could not take advantage of the two-player advantage, Anderson sending a shot high and wide to the right and another attempt from long distance by Morrill winding up in the hands of the keeper.
Smith kept the game from turning into a mercy-rule affair with several nice saves, but the Spartans lost their tournament opener by a final score of 7-0.
Versus Lowry
Against the Buckaroos — who just came off a 4-0 loss to Elko — Spring Creek fell behind but scored the final two goals of the game for a 3-2 victory for the Spartans’ first victory of the season.
Lowry senior Andrew Bravo had several shots turned away by Smith, both resulting in corner kicks, but the Bucks were not able to capitalize on opportunities.
However, Anderson broke away down the middle of the field — taking a shot as the goalie came out — netting the Spartans’ first goal of the season.
The game was tied 10 minutes later, as No. 8 crossed a shot from the left to the right side — Lowry’s roster not including numbers.
The Bucks flipped the field and the possession, No. 16 missing another look with a ball over the frame.
Lowry took a 2-1 lead on a header by No. 16 on a cross from No. 14, but Smith limited the damage with an incredible save moments later.
Toward the end of the half, the Bucks had the momentum and threatened to pull away but shots by No. 16, Bravo and No. 11 all flew over the frame.
Just before the break, Bravo missed a free kick wide to the left.
At intermission, the Spartans trailed by one.
As was the case in their first game, Spring Creek emerged from the reset with improved play.
The Spartans spent more time on offense — stringing together passes — Morrill and Demick providing good plays on the wings and freshman Norman House providing aggressive kicks and moves in the middle.
Anderson tied the contest with a penalty kick, and Spring Creek challenged the Bucks’ frame with more frequency — getting the better of the possession and the field position — earning numerous corner kicks.
May’s boots from the flag were often snagged cleanly out of the air by Lowry’s keeper, junior Marco Ruiz.
However, on a ball that was launched a mile high, Morrill moved into position from the right corner of the box and one-touch tagged a line-drive rope for the game-deciding goal.
In about the 64th minute, Morrill’s goal ultimately lifted the Spartans to a 3-2 victory.
Versus Sparks
On Saturday, the Spartans made their final game of the tournament count — playing now Division 5A program Sparks respectably.
The Railroaders won the contest 3-1, but Spring Creek made the heavy favorite play hard.
Despite playing a majority of the match on their defensive side of the field, the Spartans pressured the ball and forced contested kicks — also benefitting from the remarkable play of Smith between the posts.
Sparks grabbed an early lead, No. 10 — not listed on the roster — cashing in from the left side on a cross from the right corner.
Another shot by No. 12 clanged off the crossbar, and Smith made an incredible save for Spring Creek.
Four minutes after their first score, the Railroaders went up a pair on a header by No. 11 on the right edge from a corner kick by No. 3.
No. 10 fired another attempt that was stopped by a diving grab by Smith, and No. 11 made a solid boot that was also collected by the keeper.
On a free kick, No. 10 had the ball bounce back to him after a deflection by Spring Creek’s wall — the rebound attempt sailing wide to the right.
Smith made a leaping grab over the top of the pack in the box — avoiding a near header — and showed great awareness on another tip.
No. 19 and No. 12 sent shots over the frame and wide to the right, and the Spartans began to show better possession of the ball — beginning with more consistent first touches.
No. 16 fired a shot high and Smith made consecutive saves on shots by the same opponent.
Near the end of the half, Sparks continued to make advances but also continued to miss marks with attempts — sending balls wide left and over the frame.
At the break, the Spartans trailed 2-0.
From the reset, the Railroaders went up three with a clean shot in the middle.
On the other end, the Spartans found a promising chance to score as Morrill ran dribbled down the left wing but was stopped cold at the edge of the box during a collision.
Sophomore Aiden Poplin took a shot from distance that was saved by the Sparks keeper, but Spring Creek began to play the remainder of the game on the attack.
With the Railroaders playing their bench — not much of a fall-off from their starters — the Spartans possessed and passed fairly effectively.
The persistence paid off late in the game, as Morrill settled himself below a high-arching ball on the right wing — one-touch hammering a boomer into the net.
The Spartans closed the tournament with a 3-1 loss but should have gained some confidence after playing a top-notch opponent close.
Up Next
Spring Creek — air quality allowing —will open Division 3A North play on the road at 3 p.m. Friday versus Reno and 11:45 a.m. Saturday, in Truckee.
