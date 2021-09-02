WATCH NOW: Spartans win 2nd game against Lowry

Junior Spencer Anderson was taken down with a slide tackle from behind, which resulted in a free kick from near midfield — the ball cleared from the box by the Mustangs’ defenders.

Despite the lopsided margin, freshman Brady Smith made a number of highlight saves in the goal for the Spartans — collecting some well-struck shots and laying out for other stops.

On a pass from Anderson, freshman Djrevan Demick missed a boot wide to the left of the frame and Shadow Ridge went up seven with a chip over the keeper from the right side by either Connor Lee or junior Tanner Bridges — both listed as No. 9 on the Mustangs’ roster.

With the outcome well at hand, Shadow Ridge played the last half of the second half with nine players on the field.

Spring Creek could not take advantage of the two-player advantage, Anderson sending a shot high and wide to the right and another attempt from long distance by Morrill winding up in the hands of the keeper.

Smith kept the game from turning into a mercy-rule affair with several nice saves, but the Spartans lost their tournament opener by a final score of 7-0.

Versus Lowry