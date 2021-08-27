WATCH NOW: Spring Creek, Coach Wilson roll in season opener 33-0

Harmening made a huge run for what should have been a 57-yard scamper to paydirt, but the play was nullified because of a chop block.

Boyle darted 46 yards down the right side and carried for eight more to the Pershing County 15, but the Spartans turned the ball over on downs as Harmening was dragged down a yard short of the line to gain on 4th-and-5.

Lovelock moved the chains with a six-yard rush by senior Esteban Vidrio and gained another first down with a two-yard tote by Moura, who threw a corner to Zaldivar for about 20 yards on 4th-and-10 for another fresh set of downs.

However, the drive ended with a fumble — Spring Creek freshman Collin Banning pouncing on the rock — preserving the shutout.

With the second-team offense taking the field, senior Johnny Slade sparked the charge with a 26-yard carry to the Lovelock 33 as time dwindled.

Junior quarterback Weston Petersen kneeled on the ball and the horn sounded, and the Spartans’ 2021 season got off to a successful start with a 33- victory over Pershing County.