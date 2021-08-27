WATCH NOW: Spring Creek, Coach Wilson roll in season opener 33-0

SPRING CREEK — The A.J. Wilson era got off to a good start Thursday night.
In his first game at the helm of the Spring Creek football program, the Spartans — who were originally slated to play Friday at North Valleys — blanked visiting Pershing County by a final score of 33-0.
The Panthers had some positives for COVID-19, thus, forcing the schedule change for Thursday’s ballgame — this after the Spartans’ game last week at McQueen was called off due to a handful of Lancers also testing positive.
Despite the lopsided outcome, Thursday’s contest did not begin well for Spring Creek — which muffed the opening kick — Lovelock starting its first drive at the Spartans’ 28-yardline when junior Wyatt Diaz jumped on the loose ball.
The defense stepped up with big plays in the backfield by junior Ethan Rockwell and senior Keefer Campbell, the drive ending with a pass breakup by senior Ian Russell.
The Mustangs punted the ball into the end zone for a touchback.
Spring Creek struck quickly on its first offensive possession of the season, spanning 80 yards in four plays.
Senior running back Austin Harmening carried for eight yards up the middle, junior Maddox Moye following with an eight-yard fly sweep.
Senior quarterback Kayden Boyle then threw a swing pass to Moye to the right side for 39 yards, the drive capped by a 35-yard tote by Harmening off left-tackle.
The snap was high on the extra point, but the Spartans led 6-0 with 8:44 remaining in the first quarter.
Following a flurry of penalties — both offensive and defensive — Lovelock punted to the Spring Creek 28.
Boyle called his own number on a keeper and carried for 20 yards to the Lovelock 47, and junior Blaze Howard caught a screen but was leveled by senior Mariano Gomez — who appeared to make a great hit but was penalized for 15 yards on the play.
The Spartans moved the ball into the red zone with a bubble screen to junior Klayten Piippo, but the drive ended with a fumble in the backfield and a recovery by No. 4 — the number not listed on Pershing County’s roster.
The Mustangs picked up a first down on carries of seven and five yards by Gomez, but the Spartans halted the momentum quickly with plays in the backfield by Rockwell and Campbell and a great open-field tackle by junior Chace Valtierra.
Campbell made a sack on fourth down, Lovelock turning the ball over on downs on its own 37.
After dropping the snap, a penalty for a block in the back and an incomplete pass, Spring Creek moved the ball 17 yards on the ground with a carry by Harmening.
On 3rd-and-7, the chains were moved with a 19-yard run by Boyle to the 15.
Harmening took a counter around the right edge and dove across the goal line for his second touchdown of the first half, Russell adding a point-after attempt for a 13-0 lead with 11:02 on the second-quarter clock.
Senior Josh Billat gave the ball back to the offense, recovering a Lovelock fumble at the Mustangs’ 40.
Russell made a catch-and-run for 11 yards, and senior Zane Simms carried for four yards.
Billat took a swing pass and made a man miss, running all the way to the 11.
Boyle faked out everyone an on option read for his first varsity touchdown, but the PAT was no good.
With 9:13 remaining in the half, Spring Creek led 19-0.
For the Mustangs, junior Noel Zaldivar made an incredible return to the 45 on the ensuing kick — carrying a host of Spartans on his back — but Campbell lit up the backfield for losses on consecutive plays.
Pershing County went for a 4th-and-15 conversion, senior quarterback Devin Moura tossing a nice throw down the seam — the ball both dropped by the intended receiver and/or broken up by Moye for a turnover on downs.
From the Lovelock 41, Harmening took what should have been his third touchdown to the house.
But, the TD was called off for a block in the back.
Boyle regained a huge chunk of the yardage with a run off the left edge but was stripped around the t, but sophomore offensive lineman Matthew Lloyd — who was blocking downfield — was on the spot and recovered the ball at the 1-yard line.
On the next play, Harmening hammered the center and plunged across for his third touchdown of the game.
Russell’s extra point gave the Spartans a 26-0 lead.
Pershing County punted on its next drive to its own 44, where the Spartans took over but retreated after a block in the back — the Mustangs following with an offside penalty.
Russell caught a Boyle pass for seven yards, and Harmening ran for five yards — setting up a 4th-and-4 from the 38.
Billat caught another pass on the left side and broke a tackle, racing up the left sideline for the final score of the half and — ultimately — the ballgame.
With 34 seconds remaining in the first half, Russell’s extra point opened a 33-0 lead.
Opening the second half, Zaldivar made another big return to the 44 but Campbell made multiple stops in the backfield and the Mustangs turned the ball over on downs after an incomplete pass.
Harmening made a huge run for what should have been a 57-yard scamper to paydirt, but the play was nullified because of a chop block.
Boyle darted 46 yards down the right side and carried for eight more to the Pershing County 15, but the Spartans turned the ball over on downs as Harmening was dragged down a yard short of the line to gain on 4th-and-5.
Lovelock moved the chains with a six-yard rush by senior Esteban Vidrio and gained another first down with a two-yard tote by Moura, who threw a corner to Zaldivar for about 20 yards on 4th-and-10 for another fresh set of downs.
However, the drive ended with a fumble — Spring Creek freshman Collin Banning pouncing on the rock — preserving the shutout.
With the second-team offense taking the field, senior Johnny Slade sparked the charge with a 26-yard carry to the Lovelock 33 as time dwindled.
Junior quarterback Weston Petersen kneeled on the ball and the horn sounded, and the Spartans’ 2021 season got off to a successful start with a 33- victory over Pershing County.
“I thought we looked pretty good, and the kids played hard. We definitely have some things to clean up, but I’m happy with what I saw for our first game,” Wilson said. “Ryan (McCormick) had done a great job installing our spread offense and with helping the kids understand it. It’s different but a lot of the plays are the same concept, just with different options.”
Up Next
Pending negative COVID tests, the Spartans are scheduled to play their first 3A North contest of the year against Hug at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, in Spring Creek.
GALLERY: Pershing County at Spring Creek football — Aug. 26, 2021