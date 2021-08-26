WATCH NOW: Spring Creek cross country begins season low on runners

SPRING CREEK — After originally planning on retiring following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, the Spring Creek cross country program is still headed by coach Todd Mahlke.
In 2019 — the last time a state meet was held — both the Spring Creek girls and the boys claimed their respective Division 3A state titles, the Lady Spartans winning their third in a row.
Due to COVID restrictions in a delayed, shortened season for the spring of 2020, no state competition was conducted but Spring Creek still showed its dominance.
At the 3A North regional meet, both the girls and the boys hauled home the hardware.
However, the 2021 fall team will look vastly different — especially for the girls.
Lady Spartans
“We only have 26 kids out; 16 boys and 10 girls. We have no returning seniors for the girls,” Mahlke said. “A few graduated early, but we are definitely looking for anyone who is interested in running for Spring Creek High School.”
Kendra Lusk — who is now running for Montana State University — graduated after knocking down four 1st-Team All-League selections, three 1st-Team All-State honors, four team-regional titles, three team state-crowns and an individual state championship.
The Lady Spartans also graduated Grace Florence, who was a 1st-Team All-League runner as a senior and a junior — notching a 1st-Team All-State performance in her junior season.
However, Spring Creek will benefit greatly from the return of junior Kiely Munson — who booked a 1st-Team All-League selection as a sophomore.
Mahlke also noted the returns of sophomore Brianna Perchetti, now-junior Macey Reed — who only ran once last season but was a 2nd-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State runner as a sophomore — and junior Brandi Manhire.
As for newcomers, Mahlke highlighted the potential contributions of senior Sidney Reed and Leigh Berry.
“I expect some good things out of them, but our underclassmen have some shoes to fill,” Mahlke said.
Spartans
On the boys side, Spring Creek welcomes back more runners — including a good number of athletes who have already experienced large quantities of success.
The Spartans return their top runner from the regional meet, now-junior Liam Hamilton — who was a 1st-Team All-League performer as a sophomore.
However, Spring Creek graduated 1st-Team All-League athlete Conner Gage.
Enhancing the junior class will be Joel Herman, who was a 2nd-Team All-League runner during his sophomore season.
The 11th-grade class could have received another boost if Jake Bradford — a 2nd-Team All-League runner as a sophomore — had not decided to play football.
Harrison Walund graduated after a successful career, but the Spartans bring back now-junior Benjamin Claridge as one of their top runners for the upcoming season.
Now-senior Dillyn Sanchez reemerges after only competing in one meet during his junior year.
Mahlke also pointed out the potential of senior Braden Fisher — who was an alternate for the regional championship team as a junior — and sophomore Nathan Thomas, who showed both notable ability and potential during his freshman year.
Douglas Class Races
GARDNERVILLE — On Friday, Aug. 20, Mahlke took a field of 10 — five boys and five girls — to the Douglas Class Races, at Lampe Park, in Gardnerville.
Leading the way for the Lady Spartans was Munson — who finished seventh in the 2.55-mile junior division with a time of 17:40 — and Sanchez paced the Spring Creek boys with a ninth-place time of 15:01 in the senior race.
In the sophomore boys class, Thomas ranked 13th with a time of 15:38.
A pair of Lady Spartans posted 17th-place times in their respective races, Perchetti clocking in at 19:37 in the sophomore run and Manhire crossing the finish line in 19:51 in the junior race.
During the first race of her high school career, freshman Ashani Hager placed 23rd with a time of 27-flat.
For the boys, freshman Brennan Dastrup took 24th place in 19:06.
Junior Logan Syme finished 25th with a time of 18:19 in the junior boys division, while Hailey Syme rounded out the top-30 in the sophomore girls race.
Junior Thomas Canning crossed 33rd in 20:35 for the junior boys.
Jerome County Fairgrounds
Spring Creek was slated to run Thursday afternoon at the Jerome County (Idaho) Fairgrounds.
