WATCH NOW: Spring Creek cross country begins season low on runners

SPRING CREEK — After originally planning on retiring following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, the Spring Creek cross country program is still headed by coach Todd Mahlke.

In 2019 — the last time a state meet was held — both the Spring Creek girls and the boys claimed their respective Division 3A state titles, the Lady Spartans winning their third in a row.

Due to COVID restrictions in a delayed, shortened season for the spring of 2020, no state competition was conducted but Spring Creek still showed its dominance.

At the 3A North regional meet, both the girls and the boys hauled home the hardware.

However, the 2021 fall team will look vastly different — especially for the girls.

Lady Spartans

“We only have 26 kids out; 16 boys and 10 girls. We have no returning seniors for the girls,” Mahlke said. “A few graduated early, but we are definitely looking for anyone who is interested in running for Spring Creek High School.”