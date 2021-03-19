WATCH NOW: Spring Creek girls soccer caps 1st half unbeaten

SPRING CREEK — Five games into the season, five victories.
Half of the Spring Creek girls soccer team’s season is complete, and the Lady Spartans are midway to completing an undefeated season.
On Wednesday, Spring Creek closed out the first half of its slate with a 5-0 record on the heels of a dominating performance.
Playing Fernley on the road, the Lady Spartans broke out offensively — scoring four goals in each half — and rolled off an 8-0 mercy-rule victory over the Lady Vaqueros.
The scoring spree began with a goal by sophomore Avery Beatty from a throw-in, Spring Creek grabbing a 2-0 lead on a ball by senior Kaela Negrych — who knocked in a short shot from a deflection.
On a corner shot, junior Shyann Lamb sent a ball to the middle — the play cleaned up and finished by a goal from senior Chloe Zuraff.
The Lady Spartans took a 4-0 advantage by halftime as a ball clanged off the post but was followed in by junior Payge Walz.
Second-half action provided much of the same — Spring Creek shooting and scoring at will — junior Myah Baisley collecting a rebound from a shot by fellow junior Riley Moon for a 5-0 lead.
Zuraff’s second goal of the contest — a shot from beyond the 18-yard box — spurred open a 6-0 tally.
The Lady Spartans’ next goal — their seventh — also came from distance, as Moon cashed a lengthy kick from outside the 18.
Another boomer.
The scoring streak and the game came to a close before the final whistle, as Lamb launched a deep ball that found the frame — Spring Creek closing the first half of the season with an 8-0 mercy rule W.
Stats
The Lady Spartans filled the stat sheet — literally — firing at least 35 shots and earning eight corner kicks.
Zuraff paced the attack with a pair of scores, the Lady Spartans earning a goal each from Beatty, Negrych, Walz, Baisley, Moon and Lamb — who also added an assist.
Fernley’s keeper — under heavy fire — finished the contest with 25-plus saves, despite allowing eight goals.
For Spring Creek, senior Betsy Fellows closed the match with five stops in her fourth shutout in four tries.
Up Next
The Lady Spartans (5-0) will host Lowry (0-3-1 as of Friday morning) at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.