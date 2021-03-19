WATCH NOW: Spring Creek girls soccer caps 1st half unbeaten

SPRING CREEK — Five games into the season, five victories.

Half of the Spring Creek girls soccer team’s season is complete, and the Lady Spartans are midway to completing an undefeated season.

On Wednesday, Spring Creek closed out the first half of its slate with a 5-0 record on the heels of a dominating performance.

Playing Fernley on the road, the Lady Spartans broke out offensively — scoring four goals in each half — and rolled off an 8-0 mercy-rule victory over the Lady Vaqueros.

The scoring spree began with a goal by sophomore Avery Beatty from a throw-in, Spring Creek grabbing a 2-0 lead on a ball by senior Kaela Negrych — who knocked in a short shot from a deflection.

On a corner shot, junior Shyann Lamb sent a ball to the middle — the play cleaned up and finished by a goal from senior Chloe Zuraff.

The Lady Spartans took a 4-0 advantage by halftime as a ball clanged off the post but was followed in by junior Payge Walz.

Second-half action provided much of the same — Spring Creek shooting and scoring at will — junior Myah Baisley collecting a rebound from a shot by fellow junior Riley Moon for a 5-0 lead.