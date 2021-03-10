WATCH NOW: Spring Creek takes titles at Elko cross country meet

ELKO — For the second-consecutive meet, the same competitors won the girls and boys races.

On Tuesday, Elko held its meet at Adobe Middle School — Spring Creek dominating both the girls and boys divisions.

The Spartans won the individual battles and the team titles.

Girls

In a field of 18, Spring Creek’s Kendra Lusk — defending state champion — found herself in a comfortable and familiar position.

Ahead of the pack.

Lusk won Tuesday’s race with a time of 21:28, despite having to run some extra steps after missing the marks of the course and having to turn back and find the course once again.

Lowry’s Jovi Kuskie took second place with a time of 21:58, Spring Creek’s Grace Florence beginning another flurry of Lady Spartans with a third-place 22:24.

Teammates Kiely Munson and Brianna Perchetti taking fourth and fifth with respective times of 22:53 and 22:55 in a close finish.

Spring Creek made it four in a row and five of the top-six as Emma Campbell crossed the line in 22:56 — three teammates posting times within three seconds of one another.