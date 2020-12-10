WATCH NOW: The Badger strikes

ELKO — Bulldog, “Badger.”
Elko steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge — who has been a consistent force at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo — struck once again Wednesday during Round 7.
Eldridge, entering Wednesday’s performance, was in seventh place in the world standings with $100,841.16 in earnings and fourth in the average with a six-steer total of 28.4 seconds.
What a difference one steer can make.
He had the luxury of running last, drawing the 15th and final position in the round — knowing exactly what he had to do from watching the runs of the 14 bulldoggers ahead of him.
Eldridge was chasing a 3.4-second time posted earlier in the perf by traveling partner Clayton Hass — who made a great run on his birthday — winning the round on the pick of the litter.
He drew a steer they had already thrown 3.9 and 3.4, Jacob Talley winning Round 4 on the same animal.
Hass hit the score line seamlessly, made a solid catch and a strong finish — despite hooking the steer deep around the jaw and falling back up the arena.
While Eldridge was not 3.4 or faster, he did bang out a time of 3.5 seconds and avoided what could have been a disastrous scenario.
Riding Hass’ horse, Benz, Eldridge struck the barrier perfectly but the steer stepped to the left and nearly crossed in front of the horse — Benz stepping to the side — giving Eldridge a chance to get down.
However, the steer was still tight to the horse — Eldridge using his athleticism to quickly slide down into a small gap.
Once he got a hold of the horns, it was business as usual — lifting the right horn up, driving the left horn down and ripping the nose back up the arena.
He moved into second place behind Hass — Benz packing both of his riders to first and second — Hass winning $26,231 and Eldridge earning $20,731.
In a matter of 6.9 seconds worth of work, Hass and Eldridge combined to win $46,962.
More importantly, the run jumped Eldridge to second place in the PRCA/RAM world standings with $121,571.93 for the season.
He also climbed to third in the WNFR average with a seven-steer total of 31.9 seconds, keeping himself firmly planted in the hunt for the gold buckle and world title.
Jade Corkill
Round 7 also served as a potential tipping point in the right direction for Fallon’s Jade Corkill — a three-time world champion heeler.
Corkill, roping behind back-to-back world champion header Clay Smith, won Round 5 and tied the round record with a time of 3.6 seconds.
However, the team took a step back in Round 6 with a one-legged heel loop and a total time of 12.3 seconds.
But, on Wednesday, roping early in the round as the second-team out, Smith and Corkill put the pressure on the competition — primarily the top teams in the world standings — and blitzed through their steer with a 4.3-second run that was smooth enough to look like a practice-pen run.
Smith latched the bones across the line, and Corkill heeled the steer just as it began to get heavy and go down in the hind end.
They held the lead for seven runs before Charly Crawford and Logan Medlin smoked their steer down in a round-winning matter of 3.8 seconds.
Crawford reached to right as the steer faded away, and Medlin allowed the slow-moving feet clear the switch before dropping a big gate in front of the hind legs for a clean grab.
Despite dropping to second in the round, Smith and Corkill managed to maintain the No. 2 spot throughout the remainder of the perf — benefitting greatly from a missed head shot by Dustin Egusquiza for partner Travis Graves.
Another missed head loop by Andrew Ward — competing with Buddy Hawkins II — allowed Smith and Corkill to make another jump in the average.
Levi Simpson and Shay Carroll dropped in the average due to a missed heel loop.
By the end of the night, Smith and Corkill each earned $20,731 for their run but — more importantly — they climbed three spots in the average from eighth to a tie for fifth.
Corkill climbed to second in world heeling standings, and Smith jumped to third in heading standings — each with $137,665.09 in earnings for the year.
They are currently tied with Chad Masters and Wesley Thorp in the aggregate with matching times of 43.6 second on six steers.
Only one team — Erich Rogers and Paden Bray — had caught all-seven steers and led the average with a time of 60.1 seconds.
Smith and Corkill nearly dodged another bullet when Luke Brown — roping with Joseph Harrison — split the horns with his head shot but he was able to fish the loop over the nose of the steer for a half-head and a time of 7.1 seconds.
Brown and Harrison did not place in the go-round — finishing seventh and one spot out of the money — but they remained in second place of the average.
Brown leads the heading standings with $155,652.15, while Travis Graves tops the heeling standings with $139,283.24 — leaving the possibility of a split world title — the heading and heeling champions potentially coming from different teams.
After a scary Round 7 for some teams, the door was left slightly open for a Smith and Corkill comeback — who proved they aren’t out of the race yet.
Far from it.
Lefty Holman
Saddle bronc rider Lefty Holman — Eldridge’s nephew-by-marriage and the nephew of 1978 bronc riding world champion Joe Marvel — covered his sixth horse in seven outs but did not place in Round 7.
On Wednesday, Holman drew Bailey Pro Rodeo’s “James Bond,” the horse with a 007 brand.
Chase Brooks placed second on the bronc in Round 8 with a score of 89 points in the 2019 WNFR.
Unfortunately for Holman, he did not experience the same amount of success or a similar score.
The big horse made a strong trip and provided a lot of timing with his jumps, but Holman’s saddle slid back — making it hard for his feet to reach up to the neck every time.
As his spurs often hit the flats of the horse’s shoulders, his mark was reflective of the contestant score — finishing with a total of 80 points — ranking eighth and two spots away from a check.
However, the score proved crucial for Holman — who actually moved up in the average thanks to some no-scores by other cowboys — crawling to fourth in the aggregate with a six-horse total of 512.5 points.
Support Local Journalism
As for Thursday’s draw in Round 8 — facing the eliminator pen of broncs — Holman’s hands were full, set to face Northcott Macza’s “Get Smart.”
The bronc was named the Saddle Bronc of the Year at the 2018 WNFR and followed up as the 2019 PRCA Saddle Bronc of the Year.
In Round 3, Get Smart made short work of Stetson Wright — bucking him off in less than three seconds.
The bronc posts an average stock score of 44.1 points per trip from the chute — allowing a rider score of just 39.23 points — the cowboys finishing with a total average of 83.33 points.
Prior to Round 8 on Thursday night, Holman was fifth in the world standings with $135,612.43 in earnings for the season.
Round 7 Winners — Other Events
Bareback Riding
Orin Larsen — one of the very-best bareback riders in the world — had not looked like himself for much of the WNFR.
However, his trip on the back of Calgary Stampede’s “Yippee Kibitz” on Wednesday night showed much more of the typical Larsen.
The horse provided power, drop and some changes of direction — starting to the left, circling back to the right and then cranking a tight spin while kicking high in the back — Larsen never wavering with the position of his upper body, never not beating the animal to the front with his feet and dragging his spurs back to the rigging.
Larsen opened a 4.5-point victory over second place, stamping an exclamation mark on Round 7 with a 90-point ride for the victory.
Saddle Bronc Riding
In the second roughstock event of the night, Stetson Wright — the 2019 PRCA All-Around Cowboy and 2020 All-Around leader — not only matched Larsen’s 90-point bareback, he exceeded it.
Drawing Hi Lo ProRodeo’s “Larry Culpepper,” Wright made a dazzling, flashy ride.
The bronc made a slight circle to the right from a chute on the left — making high, floating jumps with lots of kick — and Wright poked the steel to the neck, beat the horse to the ground every jump and had his toes turned out.
The judges said 90.5 points, which bested the entire field by two points.
Tie-Down Roping
How about the streak of Hunter Herrin, who last competed at the WNFR in 2016 — battling several severe hip surgeries the past three-plus seasons.
After falling out of the average with a no-time in Round 4, Herrin began his march to compete for a world title in Round 5 the old-fashioned way — one calf at a time.
Herrin won Round 5 with a time of 7.4 seconds and followed up with a second-place, 6.9-second blitzer in Round 6.
Wednesday, he tied down another calf fast, notching his second victory in three nights, besting the 7.0 set by Tuf Cooper with a time of 6.8 seconds — making a quick catch, setting up his slack from the stirrup and flawlessly flanking and tying the calf with one wrap.
Through seven rounds, only three calves were tied in the 6s — Herrin accounting for two of the sub-seven efforts.
Barrel Racing
Speaking of a heater, Emily Miller-Beisel is on one.
She went checkless for five rounds of the WNFR before roasting the leaderboard with a time of 17.01 second in Round 6.
On Wednesday, Hailey Kinsel — who gave her palomino mare, Sister, a night off in Round 6 — climbed back on the consensus best horse in the world, regardless of the setup, for Round 7.
Kinsel and Sister appeared poised for their fourth victory in six tries and blazed a trail in 16.9 seconds — which was the fastest run of the entire rodeo — but Miller-Beisel and her grey gelding, Chongo, said not so fast.
They said faster.
Clear at the end of the ground after the drag — running second-to-last — the duo kept their torrid pace and actually improved on it.
Calmly walking Chongo all the way down the alley — rather than starting the run from well behind the arena — the horse fired when she dropped her hand and asked for the speed.
They made two solid turns and reached the third barrel in great shape — rounding the turn and starting for home at the 12-second mark — Kinsel and Sister heading home with the clock at 12.1 seconds.
The slight advantage coming around the third served as the difference, Miller-Beisel and Chongo crossing the line in a blistering 13.85 seconds for the fastest run of the week and back-to-back victories.
Bull Riding
Once was nice, why not twice?
After winning the saddle bronc riding, Stetson Wright did something that has not been accomplished in nearly 20 years, winning two roughstock events in the same round at the WNFR.
Jesse Bail split the victory in the saddle bronc riding and won the bull riding during Round 4 of the 2001 WNFR.
Coming off his 90.5 score in the bronc riding, Wright nearly matched it less than an hour later in the bull riding.
On Universal Pro Rodeo’s “Slinger,” Wright made the corner around to the left into his riding hand and remained in perfect position as the bull jumped the other way and back to the right toward the end of the ride for an 89-point performance.
He notched his third go-round win in the bull riding (Rounds 1, 2 and 7) and served as one of just three men who made qualified rides Wednesday against the eliminator pens of bulls — the three cowboys earning the checks for their respective placings and also sharing the ground money left by the unfilled checks from fourth through sixth.
Wright capped the night a $33,564 bull ride and added it to his $26,231 bronc ride, racking up nearly $60,000 in winnings Wednesday night alone.
He climbed to second in the bull riding world standings with $178,243.23 in earnings for the year, leaving Wright a mere $81.75 behind world leader Ty Wallace ($178,329.98).
In the average, Wright was second with a four-bull score of 358 points — Wallace ranking third in the average with a four-bull tally of 355 points.
Wright extended his lead in the All-Around standings to more than $100,000 as he now appears certain to defend his title, posting $265,802.15 in earnings — Clay Smith following in second place with $153,180.81 in winnings.
The WNFR has proven to be Wright’s personal slot machine — even though the event has moved from Las Vegas — as he amassed $167,398 in earnings through seven nights and another $20,000 for qualifying in both the saddle bronc ring and the bull riding ($10,000 for each) for a grand total of $187,398 worth of points over the course of a week at the WNFR.
