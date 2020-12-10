WATCH NOW: The Badger strikes

Wednesday, he tied down another calf fast, notching his second victory in three nights, besting the 7.0 set by Tuf Cooper with a time of 6.8 seconds — making a quick catch, setting up his slack from the stirrup and flawlessly flanking and tying the calf with one wrap.

Through seven rounds, only three calves were tied in the 6s — Herrin accounting for two of the sub-seven efforts.

Barrel Racing

Speaking of a heater, Emily Miller-Beisel is on one.

She went checkless for five rounds of the WNFR before roasting the leaderboard with a time of 17.01 second in Round 6.

On Wednesday, Hailey Kinsel — who gave her palomino mare, Sister, a night off in Round 6 — climbed back on the consensus best horse in the world, regardless of the setup, for Round 7.

Kinsel and Sister appeared poised for their fourth victory in six tries and blazed a trail in 16.9 seconds — which was the fastest run of the entire rodeo — but Miller-Beisel and her grey gelding, Chongo, said not so fast.

They said faster.

Clear at the end of the ground after the drag — running second-to-last — the duo kept their torrid pace and actually improved on it.