WATCH NOW: Wickersham, Boise State prep for Air Force's triple-option attack

BOISE, Idaho — Starting the fall football season late — after having their year pushed to spring then jumped back to fall — Elko’s Benton Wickersham and the Boise State Broncos are thrown into a psychological and physical challenge in their second ballgame.
The Broncos jumped to No. 25 in the AP Top-25 poll following a 42-13 win over Utah State in their season opener on Oct. 24, 2020, in an empty Albertsons Stadium, in Boise.
Now, Boise State — primarily the defense and Wickersham — will have to adjust quickly to a different type of offense, one that requires several disciplines: eye focus, attention to keys, self-control and physical toughness.
At 4 p.m. MST on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, the Broncos (1-0, 1-0 in Mountain West-Mountain) will play their first road game of the season against Air Force (1-1 overall, 0-1 against Mountain West), in Colorado Springs.
The Falcons opened the season with a convincing 40-7 victory over Navy before stumbling in a 17-6 loss on the road at San Jose State.
Air Force and its offense rely heavily on ground production — using a triple-option attack — running the ball more frequently than nearly everyone in college football.
In fact, only Army (86.47%) and Navy (79.84%) — other armed-forces programs — run the ball with more regularity than the Falcons’ 79.07% rushing-play percentage.
“It’s all about the guys up front of us for sure. The big boys up front, they’ve got to eat up those blocks because when that wall’s moving at you as an inside linebacker there’s not a lot you can do to slow it down once it’s going. Obviously, in years previous, our interior D-lineman have done a great job and I think they’re ready to do that again this year,” Wickersham said. “It’s really just a focus. Your eyes have to be locked in, disciplined not to chase outside the box unless you know you can — stuff like that.”
Conversely, Air Force throws the football on just 20.93% of its offensive snaps.
As a whole, the Falcons average 5.5 yards per play and convert 40% percent of their third downs — scoring points on 85.71% of their red-zone trips.
“When you get a team in a 3rd-and-7 or longer, it’s almost always a pass — not with Air Force. They’re more different than any team we play,” Wickersham said.
In then-No. 23 Boise State’s 30-19 victory over then-No. 22 Air Force, on Sept. 20, 2019, graduate transfer Khafari Buffalo proved to be a valuable asset for the Broncos — coming to the team after facing a triple-option offense every day in practice during his time at The Citadel.
“Specifically with Khafari, I remember him during the week we’d have our defensive-communications meeting — and that’s something that’s very detailed and something on-par with what we do — and Khafari just stopped the meeting and was like ‘this is what they’re trying to do, I’ve seen this.’ We weren’t used to people stopping that meeting and speaking totally off the hilt,” Wickersham said. “That was interesting and he was right about everything he was saying, so that was something that I remember. After the game it was like — wow — he really did that. That was what he was brought here to do, and he did that so it pays off.”
Through two contests in the 2020 season, junior fullback Timothy Jackson has paced Air Force with 178 rushing yards on 34 carries (5.2 yards per attempt) and is followed by 121 rushing yards with a touchdown on 23 carries (5.3 yards per rush) from sophomore quarterback Haaziq Daniels — who has also completed 13-of-26 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown against no inceptions.
Sophomore running back Brad Roberts has also eclipsed 100 yards on the ground, rushing for 103 yards on just 10 carries with a score.
Junior wide receiver Brandon Lewis — a dual threat — leads Air Force with six receptions (36 yards) and has toted the rock nine times for 60 yards.
Sophomore tight end Kyle Patterson has caught the Falcons’ only touchdown reception, reeling in four passes for a team-high 68 yards.
Wickersham and his teammates obviously want to win Saturday’s contest, but he and the Broncos have a mutual respect for what the Falcons — specifically cadets — contribute to society and what they go through on a day-to-day basis aside from being athletes and students.
In addition to playing its first game on the road, Boise State will be challenged not only by the ground-and-pound Air Force attack but also the lack of air itself — Falcon Stadium standing at an elevation of 7,200 feet above sea level.
Wickersham’s Career
Now a redshirt senior middle linebacker, Wickersham is coming off his most productive individual collegiate season as a junior — racking up 63 tackles with a forced fumble and an interception — after taking over as a starter following a season-ending ACL injury to then-redshirt sophomore starter Ezekiel Noa in, fittingly, the Air Force game.
Wickersham started the final 10 games of the season — making seven tackles against Air Force and matching the total with seven stops the next week after assuming the starting role against UNLV — and he forced his first fumble versus Hawai’i during a 57-39 win on Oct. 12, 2019, in Boise, and preserved a 52-42 road victory with his first interception late in the fourth quarter on Nov. 2, 2019, at San Jose State.
He made a career-high eight tackles in a 20-17 overtime victory against Wyoming on Nov. 9, 2019, at Albertsons Stadium.
Wickersham spoke highly of Noa’s emergence as a leader after Noa earned the start in Boise State’s 2020 season and home opener against Utah State.
“More so than before, he’s really vocal. He’s a lot more tuned in to where he needs to be communicating with guys behind and in front of him, so that’s really good to see,” Wickersham said. “And he’s moving really well, coming back from injuries like that — especially a repeat injury in his life is something that’s hard to do and he didn’t miss a beat and he looks really good — so we’re happy to see that.”
Wickersham’s next tackle will give him an even 100 for his career, currently totaling 99 stuffs (43 solo) with a forced fumble and a pick.
Game Time
Kickoff between Boise State and Air Force is set for 3 p.m. PST and 4 p.m. MST, at Falcon Stadium, in Colorado Springs, the game televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.
