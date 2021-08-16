WATCH NOW: Wilson, Spartans spread the field

SPRING CREEK — When the Spring Creek football team takes the field on Friday, there’s a good chance the Spartan faithful will not some changes.
For the upcoming 2021 season, Spring Creek will be led by a new head coach, A.J. Wilson — who has served as an assistant in past seasons — taking over for Mike Tournahu, who stepped down from the helm but stayed with the team as the offensive and defensive lines coach.
In the 2020-21 season, the Spartans finished with a 3-3 overall record (including a win by forfeit) and fell in the regional championship game in Fallon by a close tally of 21-17 after a 95-yard touchdown touchdown pass from Avery Strasdin to Kenji Armbruster.
“The offense will look a lot different than it has for the past 25 years. We’re moving to a spread,” Wilson said. “We have good skill players, they’re quick and we want to spread the field.”
For tryouts, Wilson said the Spartans had about “70 players program wide and about 30 for varsity.”
Despite losing nearly every starter on the offensive side of the ball, Wilson thinks his team can step up and score points.
“We have speed on the outside, we have two or three good running backs and a good, strong offensive line — even though they’re young,” he said.
Of the returning offensive weapons, the backfield will be paced largely by senior running back Austin Harmening.
As a junior, Harmening rushed for 170 yards on 39 carries — averaging 4.4 yards per tote — through four contests recorded to MaxPreps.
He also caught three balls for 43 yards.
At quarterback, snaps may be split between senior Kayden Boyle — who played primarily at safety last year — and junior Weston Petersen.
In the backfield, Wilson expects contributions McQueen senior transfer running back Jacob Marizza.
Up front, the road will be paved and the pocket protected by senior Keefer Campbell, sophomore Wyatt Scott, sophomore Matthew Lloyd, freshman Collin Banning, senior Dylan Dunn and sophomore Caleb Higley and junior transfer from New Mexico, Kalob Whyms.
As for weapons in the passing games, Wilson thinks seniors Josh Billat, Connor Cluff and Kevin Davis and junior David Hutchison can make impacts.
“We have like 12 wide receivers right now. I don’t know who the starters will be, but we have a lot of rotations guys there,” Wilson said.
Among some notables, look for viable options to come in the forms of juniors Maddox Moye, Chace Valtierra, Blaze Howard, Klayten Piippo and Ethan Bundrock and senior Ian Russell.
Defensively, the Spring Creek will also spread the field — going with more people in the secondary.
“We want to run a base 4-2-5 defense,” Wilson said.
Along the front, expect the line to be manned by junior Ethan Rockwell, Scott, Banning, Billat, Cluff and Davis.
As for linebackers, Wilson thinks the middle of the field will see a variety of Campbell, Dunn, Harmening, Piippo, Howard and Lloyd.
“We have a plethora of options in the secondary — Ian Russell (senior), Valtierra, Boyle, Moye and Zane Simms (senior),” Wilson said.
Wilson said his team just “needs to get varsity minutes.”
“We’re learning a new offense. If we get in our base plays and expand on those as we go along, get everyone more reps, get used to playing at varsity speed and competing at that level — we’ll be fine,” he said.
The Spartans will begin the season with a non-league road test at 7 p.m. Friday versus McQueen, in Reno.