WATCH NOW: Wilson, Spartans spread the field

SPRING CREEK — When the Spring Creek football team takes the field on Friday, there’s a good chance the Spartan faithful will not some changes.

For the upcoming 2021 season, Spring Creek will be led by a new head coach, A.J. Wilson — who has served as an assistant in past seasons — taking over for Mike Tournahu, who stepped down from the helm but stayed with the team as the offensive and defensive lines coach.

In the 2020-21 season, the Spartans finished with a 3-3 overall record (including a win by forfeit) and fell in the regional championship game in Fallon by a close tally of 21-17 after a 95-yard touchdown touchdown pass from Avery Strasdin to Kenji Armbruster.

“The offense will look a lot different than it has for the past 25 years. We’re moving to a spread,” Wilson said. “We have good skill players, they’re quick and we want to spread the field.”

For tryouts, Wilson said the Spartans had about “70 players program wide and about 30 for varsity.”

Despite losing nearly every starter on the offensive side of the ball, Wilson thinks his team can step up and score points.