WATH NOW: Cervantes commits to Greenville University

“They practice what they preach. School is No. 1,” said Kaiden’s dad, Harvey Cervantes. “They play on a grass field, it’s old-school. They have a lot of old brick. It’s pretty neat.”

“The campus is awesome, it’s so clean,” Kaiden Cervantes said. “They want me to play defense, either in the secondary or at linebacker.”

The position will be a transition for Cervantes in relation to his role with Elko for the 2021 spring season, as he played exclusively on offense.

However, he played at linebacker for the Indians in the 2019 fall campaign and tallied 25 tackles with 19 solo stops as a junior.

As for academics, Cervantes plans to get a dual major in both business and criminal justice.

“I want to run my own gym someday, so the business degree would help a lot with that,” he said. “But, with the criminal-justice degree — I want to go into the DEA or the Secret Service.”

Cervantes was also awarded a character-based scholarship — the Panther Preferred — which is geared toward students of character and service.

“It’s an academic scholarship. He had to write an essay and will have to donate some of time in the community,” Vega said.