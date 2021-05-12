WATH NOW: Cervantes commits to Greenville University

ELKO — Following a breakout season in the backfield for Elko High School, senior Kaiden Cervantes has made one of the many decisions that will shape his future.
Cervantes, who played tailback/quarterback in the Indians’ run-heavy wildcat offense, will transition to the next level — signing his national letter of intent to play for Greenville University, in Illinois.
Greenville is an NCAA Division-III program, the Panthers competing in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.
Due to COVID-19, Greenville is currently playing a spring season — opening the year with a 1-3 overall record and a 1-1 mark in conference play.
Through the assistance of College Promoters USA — specifically Nevada Directors Chris and Melanie Hooiman and Northern Nevada recruiter Marna Green — Cervantes was placed in contact with Greenville University in February.
“I want to compliment them on their process,” said Kaiden’s mom, Katy Vega. “They really took Kaiden under their wing and have been a huge asset.”
“They sent a few emails and requested that I send them some film,” Cervantes said. “I went on a visit a few weeks ago (April 23-24).”
During the official visit, Cervantes and his family were thrilled to find that the school is “faith-based.”
“They practice what they preach. School is No. 1,” said Kaiden’s dad, Harvey Cervantes. “They play on a grass field, it’s old-school. They have a lot of old brick. It’s pretty neat.”
“The campus is awesome, it’s so clean,” Kaiden Cervantes said. “They want me to play defense, either in the secondary or at linebacker.”
The position will be a transition for Cervantes in relation to his role with Elko for the 2021 spring season, as he played exclusively on offense.
However, he played at linebacker for the Indians in the 2019 fall campaign and tallied 25 tackles with 19 solo stops as a junior.
As for academics, Cervantes plans to get a dual major in both business and criminal justice.
“I want to run my own gym someday, so the business degree would help a lot with that,” he said. “But, with the criminal-justice degree — I want to go into the DEA or the Secret Service.”
Cervantes was also awarded a character-based scholarship — the Panther Preferred — which is geared toward students of character and service.
“It’s an academic scholarship. He had to write an essay and will have to donate some of time in the community,” Vega said.
As for goals, Cervantes has narrowed his focus to some basic ones.
“I definitely want to try to start as a freshman and keep my grades up,” he said.
Greenville University is located approximately 270 miles southwest of Chicago but is only about 50 miles northeast of St. Louis.
“I was impressed. School was first. They said if he has any questions or issues they will provide all the help you need,” Harvey Cervantes said. “The teacher-student ratio is really good. It’s simple but they have everything you need.”
Cervantes will have to report to Greenville by Aug. 10 and will live in the dorms, but he does not know who is roommate will be yet.
“There is one other kid from Nevada that’s signing. They might put us together,” he said.
High School Career
As a junior, Cervantes carried the football 116 times for 407 yards in 10 games — scoring five touchdowns — and caught six passes for 46 yards.
Defensively, he recorded 25 tackles with 19 solo stuffs.
In his senior season in the backfield, Cervantes’ role was expanded greatly.
Miraculously, he booked a 1,000-yard season on the ground — despite only playing six games.
He averaged 5.4 yards per tote, carrying the rock an amazing 185 times — nearly 31 attempts per game — scoring seven rushing touchdowns.
He also caught two passes for 53 yards.
Throwing the football, Cervantes completed 2-of-7 passes for 30 yards with a touchdown and two picks.
Cervantes ran for a career-high 249 yards on 37 carries with a touchdown in a 38-37 victory over Spring Creek on April 2, at Warrior Field.
He also eclipsed the 200-yard plateau in the season opener, gaining 247 yards on an insane-53 carries with two scores in a 29-22 loss to Lowry on March 6, in Winnemucca.
On March 27, he set his career best for scores — punching home three touchdowns with 130 rushing yards on 17 attempts in a 63-18 thrashing of Dayton.
Congratulations to Kaiden Cervantes on his remarkable season and best wishes as he attempts to move to the other side of the football at the next level with Greenville University.
