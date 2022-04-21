 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather permitting, Spartans host Bucks

Logan Lopez

Spring Creek's Logan Lopez dugs up a grounder at shortstop against Elko on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Upper Kump Field. 

 Anthony Mori

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek baseball team is poised to open a three-game series with Lowry at 3 p.m. Friday, if the weather permits.

But, the forecast calls for snow or rain through beyond the expected start time.

The Spartans (8-9 overall, 2-4 in league) are coming off a pair of 1-2 results in league series against both Dayton and Elko, while Lowry (6-10 overall, 3-3 in league) enters the opener — whenever that may be — after a 2-1 series with Elko before going 1-2 versus Fernley.

At the plate, the Buckaroos are led by senior Kaiden Boyles — who is batting .447 with a team-high 17 hits, a roster-best 13 RBI, nine runs, four doubles and a triple.

Junior Jordan Bills is hitting .371 with two doubles, a triple, eight RBI and seven runs scored — sophomore Brayden Dennis going .312 with six RBI and six runs.

Junior Erick Bergenheier is Lowry’s final .300-plus hitter with a .308 average, a double, seven RBI and three runs.

People are also reading…

Sophomore Marcus Montes and Adam Brooks are each hitting .294; Montes topping the roster with five doubles and two triples, scoring 11 runs and driving in four — Brooks notching two doubles with four RBI and two runs.

Senior Zach Fernandez leads the Bucks with 12 runs, batting .273 with three doubles and seven RBI.

As a team, Lowry has stolen 16 bases — Montes swiping eight bags and freshman Reicyan Grau adding two.

Defensively, the Bucks field the ball at an .882 clip.

On the mound, Dennis leads Lowry with two wins (2-2) with a 9.48 ERA.

Montes is 1-1 with a team-best 5.82 ERA, pacing the rotation with 44 strikeouts — double the second-most on the roster — versus 23 walks.

Boyles is 1-1 with a 6.68 ERA, and Brooks has gone 1-1 with a 7.11 ERA.

For the Spartans, senior Austin Huerta has hit .500 through just four at-bats — driving in two runs and scoring twice.

Senior Connor Clarke has surged with a .436 average, leading the Spartans with 24 hits, 20 runs, 17 RBI and two home runs — adding five doubles.

As a sophomore, PJ Zubiria has hit .435 with 15 runs, 15 RBI, four doubles and a team-high two triples.

Junior Riley Smith is batting .432 with double and a triple, 11 runs and seven RBI.

Sophomore Logan Lopez is hitting .378 with a triple, 18 runs and 10 RBI.

Senior Ian Russell posts a .320 average with six doubles, driving in 16 runs while scoring 16 more.

The Spartans’ final .300-plus hitter is sophomore Slayde Jones, hitting the number on the nose with four runs and three RBI.

On the bases, Spring Creek has tallied 12 steals — Zubiria, Lopez and Clarke notching two apiece.

The Spartans have been good with their gloves, fielding the ball at a .925 clip.

On the bump, senior Kade Luzier has gone 3-2 — leading the team in wins — with a 4.14 ERA.

Senior Garrison Bylund is 2-3 with a 4.91 ERA and paces the rotation with 35 Ks versus 13 free passes.

Jones posts a 1-2 record with a 4.73 ERA, junior Ayden Harp is 1-1 with a 6.10 ERA and sophomore Caleb Culp has gone 1-1 with a 10.50 ERA.

Junior David Hutchison — through five innings — has the Spartans’ best ERA at 2.80, allowing eight runs but only two earned on six hits with three punchouts and a pair of walks.

Game Time

The Spartans (8-9 overall, 2-4 in league) — weather permitting — will open a three-game set with the Buckaroos (6-10 overall, 3-3 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday and play a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday.

