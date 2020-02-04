Wells 7-1 in league, faces 6-1 Jackpot

On Saturday, the clock rolled with regularity in Wells’ 53-point home win over Lund.

Johnson paced the Leopards with 13 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, tied for the team high with three assists, made a steal and blocked a shot.

Salazar finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Stewart hit two 3s and neared double digits with nine points, six rebounds, a game-high four blocks, three takeaways and a dime.

Martinez posted eight points, three assists, a board and a swipe.

Figueroa and Anderson scored seven points apiece; Figueroa going for eight boards, three assists, two stuffs and a steal — Anderson finishing with four rebounds, two takeaways and a swat.

Battenfeld scored six points, made a game-best six steals, snagged five rebounds, booked a block and notched an assist — Mercado closing with five points, two rebounds and a theft.

James rounded off the scoring for the Leopards with two points, six boards and a pair of dimes.

