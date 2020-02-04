Wells 7-1 in league, faces 6-1 Jackpot

WELLS — The Wells boys basketball team has lost just one game in the Division 1A East, the Leopards coming off three straight wins in a league play.
Following a 61-54 victory over Owyhee, the Leopards notched a 65-24 win on the road versus Carlin on Jan. 25 — taking down Lund at home on Saturday in a blowout final score of 67-14.
Wells lost a non-league contest against Battle Mountain for the second time, following a Jan. 7 defeat of 65-52 with a 68-55 loss on Jan. 28.
The Leopards will now face what will likely be the contest that determines the No. 1 seed for the postseason.
Versus Carlin
Against the Railroaders, the Leopards started slowly but asserted their dominance after the break for a 41-point, running-clock victory of 65-24.
Junior Riley Stewart led a balanced effort with a game-high 16 points, nine rebounds, four steals, a game-best two blocks and an assist.
Freshman Blake Figueroa joined Stewart in double digits with 13 points, four steals, two boards, a takeaway and a swat.
Carlin was led by 10 points from senior John Henderson, who also grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double and added two steals.
Wells senior Brent Battenfeld tallied eight points, a team-best 10 boards and three steals.
Sophomore Darion Lafferty posted six points, and senior Jared Martinez finished with five points, dished a game-high three assists and made a pair of steals.
Senior Angel Salazar closed with four points, five boards and a pair of swipes — senior Dameion Mercado adding three points and four boards.
The offense was capped by two points each from senior Matthew James (five rebounds, four steals, three assists), junior Jadon Anderson (three boards, two assists, steal) and senior Hyrum Johnson (three steals, two rebounds).
For Carlin, junior Toby Pinnell tallied five points, six rebounds and an assist — freshman Quinton Henderson notching four points, five boards and a takeaway.
Carlin’s offense was rounded out by a deuce apiece for senior Austin Sexton — who collected a game-high 14 rebounds — and sophomore Alin Carl.
Versus Lund
On Saturday, the clock rolled with regularity in Wells’ 53-point home win over Lund.
Johnson paced the Leopards with 13 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, tied for the team high with three assists, made a steal and blocked a shot.
Salazar finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Stewart hit two 3s and neared double digits with nine points, six rebounds, a game-high four blocks, three takeaways and a dime.
Martinez posted eight points, three assists, a board and a swipe.
Figueroa and Anderson scored seven points apiece; Figueroa going for eight boards, three assists, two stuffs and a steal — Anderson finishing with four rebounds, two takeaways and a swat.
Battenfeld scored six points, made a game-best six steals, snagged five rebounds, booked a block and notched an assist — Mercado closing with five points, two rebounds and a theft.
James rounded off the scoring for the Leopards with two points, six boards and a pair of dimes.
Up Next
The No. 1 Leopards (11-8 overall, 7-1 in league) will face the No. 2 Jaguars (14-2 overall, 6-1 in league) at 7:30 p.m. MST on Wednesday, in Jackpot.
Wells won the first meeting at home by a final score 46-28 on Jan. 15.