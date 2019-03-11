LAUGHLIN – After a loss and a tie Friday in its season openers, the Wells baseball team split its Saturday ballgames – albeit in reverse order – starting strong and falling late.
The Leopards blew open a 10-run victory in the morning game versus Round Mountain – defeating the Knights 14-4 – but Wells was blanked and blasted in the second contest by a final score of 10-0.
Versus Round Mountain
Wells went to work early against the Knights, scoring eight of its 14 runs in the bottom of the first.
In the top half, senior pitcher Brett Rodriguez struck out the side after allowing a leadoff single.
Sophomore Riley Stewart led off the bottom half with a single and stole two bases, scoring on a sacrifice fly by senior Enrique Aguilar.
Senior Zane Rodriguez went for a base knock and swiped second, scoring on an RBI base knock by junior Sergio Soriano.
The Leopards’ aggressive nature on the bases led another to another score – sophomore Jadon Anderson stealing second after a base hit – a groundball by Brett Rodriguez to the mound driving in two runs.
An error in left field on a fly ball gave Brett Rodriguez an easy stroll home for a 5-0 lead.
With two outs, an error in center field allowed senior Garrett Carter a trot back to the dish, and sophomore Xavier Mercado took advantage of Round Mountain follies – taking second on a passed ball, third on another pitch to the backstop and scoring on an error by the catcher.
Stewart scored his second run of the inning on a groundball to short by Aguilar, Wells ripping open an 8-0 lead.
The Leopards allowed a run in the top of the second with an error on the mound, but Wells posted three runs in the bottom half for a 10-run cushion of 11-1.
Brett Rodriguez led off with a double, and he and freshman Pedro Casas scored on an error at first base.
With two outs, Aguilar tallied his third RBI with another groundball to short – driving in Mercado for an 11-1 lead.
Following a Wells pitching change, Round Mountain posted its best offensive frame in the top of the third – plating three runs.
The Knights scored a run on an RBI groundball to third base, another on an error at third and an RBI single with a fly ball to left field.
Wells closed the door in the bottom half of the third.
Zane Rodriguez was driven in by a grounder to third by Soriano, who scored as he stole second base, advanced to third on a passed ball and cruised in on a bunt by Anderson.
Using another bunt, the Leopards walked off – Carter laying a sacrifice back to the pitcher – Anderson scoring after stealing second base and taking third on a groundout.
The Leopards breezed to a 14-4 victory over the Knights for Wells’ lone victory in four tries.
Aguilar drove in three runs and finished 2-for-2, Brett Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with a double with two RBIs, Soriano drove in a pair of runs and hit 2-for-2 and Mercado added two RBIs without a hit.
Six players scored two runs apiece for the Leopards: Anderson, Mercado, Brett Rodriguez, Zane Rodriguez, Soriano and Stewart.
Stewart’s only hit (1-for-2) went for a double, and he tied Brett Rodriguez for the team high with three steals each – the Leopards swiping 12 bags in three innings.
Brett Rodriguez allowed one run (unearned) on two hits with six strikeouts and one walk over two innings, Stewart giving up three runs (all unearned) on three hits with three Ks in one inning of work.
ROUND MOUNTAIN – 013 – 455
WELLS – 833 – (14)(11)4
Versus White Pine
The Leopards were not only shut out in a 10-0 loss to White Pine, Wells was nearly no-hit – mustering just one knock against the Bobcats.
White Pine took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, senior Coy Hecker driving in junior Jayden Brewer with a single and junior Caleb Britton scoring on an RBI base knock by senior Shamryn Brewer.
Wells managed only a walk by Aguilar in the bottom half, and the Bobcats went up 3-0 in the top of the second on a base knock by Hecker that scored sophomore Shea Simon.
Britton fanned the Leopards in order in the bottom of the second, but Soriano tossed two Ks and retired White Pine one-two-three in the top of the third.
Britton punched out the first-two hitters in the bottom of the third – throwing another clean frame – but Soriano returned the favor with his second straight three-up, three-down effort in the top of the fourth.
Once more, Wells went down in order for the third-consecutive time in the bottom half and White Pine put up a crooked number in the top of the fifth.
Hecker and junior Richard Sandoval scored on a two-RBI double by junior Zac Chamberlain, who crossed on a bases-loaded walk for a 6-0 lead.
An error in center field on a fly ball crossed juniors Rulon Craw and Tyler Perkins, and Hecker capped a seven-run frame with a two-RBI single to shortstop – sending in Simon and Britton.
In the bottom half of the fifth, Wells gained its only hit with a single by Brett Rodriguez – who was quickly thrown out trying to steal second base – the game closing with a fitting strikeout by Britton.
Over five innings, Britton fired nine strikeouts against one walk – allowing just one hit in a complete-game shutout.
Hecker paced the Bobcats’ offense with a 4-for-4 performance at the plate – driving in four runs – Chamberlain’s two RBIs coming on his double in the top of the fifth.
Despite not notching a hit, Britton and Simon each scored two runs for White Pine – Simon also notching an RBI.
Wells hit 1-for-15 as a team, the Leopards’ lone single coming off the bat of Brett Rodriguez.
Zane Rodriguez got the start on the mound, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks over two innings.
Soriano gave up three runs (two earned) on two hits with three punchouts in 2-1/3, and Stewart’s four runs allowed were all unearned – giving up two hits, walking three and fanning one in two-thirds of an inning.
WHITE PINE – 210 07 – (10)71
WELLS – 000 00 – 014
Up Next
The Leopards (1-2-1) will play Division 1A East foe Eureka at 3 p.m. Friday, in Alamo, Wells taking on host Pahranagat Valley at 6 p.m. Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.