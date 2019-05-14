VIRGINIA CITY – Both the Wells baseball and softball teams won their opening games of the 1A North regional tournament.
However, the Leopards and Lady Leopards each lost their next-two contests and were bounced from the tourney – ending their seasons.
Baseball
Versus Sierra Lutheran
The Leopards opened the tournament Friday, breezing to an 11-3 victory over Sierra Lutheran.
Wells took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, adding one run in the home half of the second for a 5-0 lead.
The Falcons plated two runs of the game in the top of the third, but the Leopards put the game on ice with a five-run burst in the bottom of the fourth – tacking on another in the home half of the fifth.
Sierra Lutheran scored its final run in the top of the seventh, but Wells didn’t need to bat – cruising to an 11-3 victory.
Junior Sergio Soriano led the way for the Leopards, batting 3-for-4 with three RBI – scoring three runs of his own.
On the mound, Soriano gave the Leopards six innings of three-hit ball – allowing two runs and striking out seven batters against four walks.
Sophomore Riley Stewart finished 2-for-2 with an RBI and a scored a pair of runs, Wells’ other knocks coming from senior Zane Rodriguez (1-for-3, three runs) and junior Miguel Salazar (1-for-3, two RBI).
Versus Smith Valley
In Wells’ second game of the regional tourney, the Leopards may as well have left their bats in the bags – Smith Valley sophomore Taylor Wulfing tossing a no-hitter in an 11-1 rout in five innings.
Smith Valley scored six runs in the bottom of the first, adding three more in the second – taking a 9-0 lead.
Wells’ lone run of the game came on a steal of home by senior Enrique Aguilar, but the Bulldogs answered with two runs in the home half – allowing just a walk in the top of the fifth – Smith Valley blowing out the Leopards 11-1 due to the mercy rule.
Wulfing threw the no-no and went the distance, allowing one-unearned run and no hits over five innings with seven Ks and four walks.
He hit 3-for-4 with a home run, finishing with three RBI and two runs scored.
Sophomore Isaac Rowe also went yard, batting 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI and a run scored.
Versus Mineral County
Against the Serpents, the Leopards could not stave off elimination.
Wells kept Mineral County off the board for two innings, but the Serpents plated the game’s first-two runs in the top of the third, added three in the top of the fourth and opened a 9-0 lead with four runs in the fifth.
The Leopards scored their first run in the bottom of the fifth, senior Brett Rodriguez earning a bases-loaded walk that sent in senior Garrett Carter.
Wells scored its final run of the year in the sixth, Stewart leading off with a base knock and crossing on an RBI single from sophomore Jadon Anderson.
Mineral County advanced to state with a 9-2 victory – ending Wells’ season – the Serpents falling to Smith Valley 3-0 in the regional championship.
Brett Rodriguez (1-for-3) and Anderson (1-for-3) accounted for the Leopards’ lone RBI with one apiece, and senior Enrique Aguilar notched the only multi-hit effort – finishing 2-for-3.
Carter (1-for-2) and Stewart (1-for-3) scored Wells’ only runs, each crossing once.
Wells finished the tourney without an extra-base knock in three games.
Softball
Like the boys, the Wells girls opened the regional tourney on the right foot – quickly taking two steps back – finishing 1-2 and being eliminated in the win-and-advance or lose-and-go-home ballgame with a trip to state on the line.
Versus Coleville
Against the Lady Wolves, the opener provided back-and-forth action – each team taking shots at the other – Wells making more timely hits for a 12-7 victory.
Coleville scored a pair of runs in the top of the first, Wells answering with three in the home half.
Each team held the other scoreless in the second, the Lady Wolves scoring three runs in the top of the third – Wells tying the game 5-5 with two runs in the bottom half.
Coleville took a 7-5 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth, the Lady Leopards knotting the score with two runs in the home half – junior Julianne Wright crossing on a dropped-third strike and senor Betty Aboite driving in freshman Falen Iveson with an RBI triple to left field.
Wells took control in the bottom of the sixth.
Wright led off with a base knock and crossed on a single to center by Iveson – who stole second base and took third on a passed ball – rolling home on a single by freshman Saige Hall.
Aboite brought her big stick, opening a 10-7 lead with an RBI double that drove in Hall.
A groundout RBI by Freshman Abby Luttrell sent in Aboite with a groundout RBI, and junior Mackenzie Sethman scored the final run on a base knock to left by freshman Jimena Luna.
Wells opened the tournament with a 12-7 victory.
Aboite finished a perfect 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, three RBI and three runs scored.
Hall went 2-for-4 with a triple and drove in a pair of runs, scoring three of her own.
Wright also hit 2-for-4 and scored twice.
Sethman (1-for-3) drove in a run and scored another, Luttrell (1-for-3) also adding an RBI.
Iveson finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and scored three times, and Luna closed 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Versus Smith Valley
The Wells baseball team was not the only squad dominated by Smith Valley, the Lady Leopards dismantled by the Lady Bulldogs as well.
While the softball team was not no-hit, the Lady Leopards came close – mounting just two knocks in a 21-2 loss in just four innings.
The Lady Bulldogs tallied four runs in the top of the first, six in the second, four in the third and seven in the fourth.
Wells’ lone runs came in the bottom of the second, Luttrell and Luna scoring on a walk to Wright.
Wright led off the bottom of the first with a single, the Lady Leopards’ only other base knock coming by Luttrell in the home half of the third.
Just five of Smith Valley’s 21 runs were earned, the Wells defense committing eight errors.
Versus Coleville
In the second meeting with the Lady Wolves, eight more errors by the Lady Leopards contributed to a 15-5 loss in six frames.
Wells opened a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a two-RBI single by Aboite that crossed Iveson and Hall, but eight runs by Coleville in the top of the second set the tone for the remainder of the game – the Lady Wolves adding one each in the third and fourth and finishing the deal with five in the top of the sixth.
The Lady Leopards plated one run in the second, fifth and sixth – needing another to extend the game.
Wells fell 15-5 and was bounced from the 1A North tournament.
Coleville mounted just three hits in the contest, two by sophomore Summer Collins – who went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple for an RBI with three runs scored.
Senior Camille Childs was 1-for-1 with an RBI and scored twice.
The Lady Wolves drew 15 walks and benefited from eight errors.
Aboite finished 2-for-3 with two RBI in the final game of her career for the Lady Leopards.
Iveson batted 2-for-3 and scored three of the team’s five runs, Luna (1-for-3) and Hall crossing once each.
Freshman Kyanna DelRio closed 1-for-2 and drove in a run, Luttrell’s lone hit (1-for-3) went for a double and an RBI and sophomore Grace French finished 1-for-4.
Coleville will join Smith Valley in the 1A state tournament, the Lady Bulldogs doubling up the Lady Wolves in the regional championship by a score of 20-10.
