WELLS – Even after a two-game losing streak before a victory in its season finale, the Wells boys basketball team will enter the Division 1A West-East regional tournament with a No. 2 seed.
The Leopards fell to Jackpot for the second time by a final score of 62-35 on Feb. 6, in Wells, losing consecutive home games with a 61-56 defeat to Eureka on Feb. 8.
To close the season, Wells earned a forfeit win on Feb. 11 by Owyhee – which shut its season down for self-imposed disciplinary reasons – and the Leopards won an actual ballgame on Feb. 12, wrapping up their regular season with a 67-25 victory in Carlin.
Versus Jackpot
Against the Jaguars, the Leopards were in the ballgame through the first and second periods – Jackpot running Wells out of the gym in the second half.
Jackpot led 10-7 after the first quarter – paced by four points from junior Hugo Sanchez – Wells gaining a three by junior Jared Martinez.
In the second period, Sanchez dropped five points – the quarter playing out evenly, 11-11 – the Leopards led by five points in the frame by sophomore Riley Stewart.
At halftime, the unbeaten-in-league Jaguars led by just three at 21-18.
Jackpot blew the roof off Wells’ gym with a 21-2 run in the third period – senior Jerry Martinez and junior Steve Rodriguez each posting six points on three field goals and Sanchez adding another five points to his total – the Jaguars equaling their first-half total in eight minutes.
The Leopards were held without a field goal in the third, the lone points of the frame coming on a pair of free throws by junior Brent Battenfeld.
Jackpot’s lead went from three to 22 in just one quarter, entering the fourth with an insurmountable advantage of 42-20.
In the fourth, the Jags reached the 20-point plateau once more – the Leopards mounting 15 points.
A three-point ballgame at halftime wound up a 27-point affair, Jackpot rolling to a 62-35 victory.
Sanchez dropped a game-high 22 points for the Jaguars – scoring 13 of his points in the second half – joined in double figures by 11 points from Jerry Martinez, all coming after the break.
Wells was led by 10 points from junior Sergio Soriano, who hit two 3s.
Jackpot senior Abraham Martinez neared double digits and finished with nine points, sophomore Carlos Camacho scoring six of his eight points in the second half.
Rodriguez scored all six of his points in the third quarter, and Emmanuel Salas rounded out Jackpot’s offense with four points.
For the Leopards, senior Zane Rodriguez booked all six of his points in the fourth quarter and Stewart’s five points all came in the second period.
Junior Angel Salazar hit a three and closed with five points, Battenfeld finished with four points, Jared Martinez added three and senior Jesus Quintero capped Wells’ roster with a deuce.
Versus Eureka
The second quarter doomed the Leopards in a 61-56 home loss to Eureka, a period in which Wells allowed a frame-high 22 points.
The Vandals led 14-9 after the first period – freshman Gavin Bowling and senior Tristin Birchim each scoring five points and junior Chace Green adding four – senior Brett Rodriguez leading Wells with a three.
In the second quarter, the Leopards upped their total to 13 points but the defense fell victim to a shootout – giving up 22 – Birchim leading the way with seven points and Green following with six.
Battenfeld scored a frame-high four points in the second for the Leopards, all coming on free throws.
At the break, Wells trailed by 14 at 36-22.
In the third period, Wells limited to Eureka to just six points on three field goals – the Leopards clawing back into the contest with a 12-point effort in the frame – Stewart coming to life with nine points.
Entering the fourth quarter, Wells trailed 42-34.
The Leopards’ offense did what it needed to do in the final frame – racking up 22 points – but the defense allowed 19.
Zane Rodriguez dropped 11 points in the fourth, Stewart added eight and Battenfeld tallied four – however – Eureka junior Gage Hayward went off, hitting two 3s and sinking nine free throws in the final frame.
Eureka hung on a for a 61-56 victory.
Hayward scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter and hit two 3s, joined in double digits by 14 points apiece from Birchim and Green – Birchim notching 12 points in the first half and Green mounting 10 before the break.
Stewart knocked down two triples and scored 16 of his team-high 19 points in the second half, Zane Rodriguez reaching double figures and scoring 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, Battenfeld giving the Leopards their third player in double digits with 10 points.
Junior Witz Bailey and Bowling each scored five points for the Vandals, junior Zach Garcia capping the offense with a deuce.
Soriano finished with five points for Wells, Martinez and Brett Rodriguez added three points apiece, the roster rounded out by two points for junior Matthew James and a free throw by Quintero.
Versus Carlin
The Leopards wasted little time to break out offensively against the Railroaders, mounting a 20-point frame in the first quarter and Carlin finishing with eight.
In the first, Stewart hit a three and posted 10 points – Martinez and Quintero scoring four apiece – Carlin led by four points from senior John Henderson.
Wells outscored the Railroaders 19-2 in the second period – Carlin’s lone field goal tallied by senior Dustin Harris – the Leopards scoring the ball up and down the roster, led by four points from Martinez.
At the break, Wells opened a 29-point lead of 39-10.
In the second half, the clock rolled – the Leopards topping Carlin 15-6 in the third quarter – enforcing the 35-point mercy rule with the score at 54-19.
Battenfeld hit five freebies in the third quarter, Zane Rodriguez tallying two field goals in the frame – Henderson piling up four field goals and eight of the Railroaders’ nine points in the period.
Wells closed the show with a 13-6 run in the fourth quarter – Zane Rodriguez tallying two more deuces – Henderson scoring five of Carlin’s six points in the frame with a triple and a two.
The Leopards finished with their regular season with a 67-25 victory, improving to 7-3 in league play – dropping Carlin to 0-8 in league – the Railroaders finishing 0-9 after a 53-15 loss Saturday to league champ Jackpot (10-0 in league).
In defeat, Henderson led all scorers with 17 points.
Stewart finished with a game-high 14 points for the Leopards, followed by a balanced attack.
Battenfeld added nine points – Zane Rodriguez, Quintero and Martinez finished with eight points apiece – and the Leopards gained six points each from Salazar and Brett Rodriguez, whose six all come by way of two 3s.
Harris finished with five points for Carlin, the roster capped by two points each by Quincy Doxey and senior John Gamble.
Soriano added four points, and the Leopards’ offense was finished out by two points apiece for James and sophomore Jadon Anderson.
Up Next
The East No. 2 Leopards will play West No. 3 Sage Ridge (6-3 in league) in the regional tournament at 6:20 p.m. Thursday at Hug High School, in Reno.
