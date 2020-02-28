Wells comes on late, falls 47-44

RENO — If the end goal is a state championship, the Wells girls basketball team may have crashed into Mineral County anyway.
However, the Lady Leopards’ 38-36 loss to Eureka in the Division 1A East-South regional title game guaranteed a state semifinal meeting with what was then the the top team in the state.
On Thursday, Wells and Mineral County met in the 1A state semifinal at Wooster High School.
The Lady Leopards got off to a poor start and gave up significant runs in the second quarter — trailing by double digits at the break — but Wells came to play in the second half and chewed away at the deficit.
However, the hole was too much to overcome — Wells bounced by a final score of 47-44.
The Lady Serpents led 14-10 after the first quarter, but the damage could have been worse — the Lady Leopards’ first bucket not coming until the 4:22 mark on a deuce by sophomore Haylee Sethman.
In the second quarter, Wells grinded away and tied the contest at 19-all on a left-wing triple by Sethman.
The Lady Serpent’s press defense; however, caused major troubles for the Lady Leopards — who often tried pushing the ball down the floor with post players and turned the rock over with some regularity.
Mineral County closed the half on a 15-2 run, Wells’ two coming on a pair of free throws by sophomore Jasmin Garcia.
At the break, the Lady Leopards trailed 34-21.
In the third, Wells’ defense made a comeback possible — limiting the Lady Serpents to four points — and the offense put up nine in the frame.
The 13-point deficit was trimmed to eight at 38-30 as the game progressed to the fourth quarter.
In the final frame, Wells challenged — putting up 14 points — Mineral County reaching double digits as well with 11 points of its own.
The first half came back to sting the Lady Leopards, the Lady Serpents enduring the second-half charge and advancing to the 1A state title game with a 47-44 victory.
WELLS 10 11 9 14 44 Total
MINERAL COUNTY 14 18 4 11 47 Total
Division 1A State Championship
On Friday afternoon, No. 1 Mineral County was upset by Virginia City in the Division 1A state championship by a final score of 41-34.