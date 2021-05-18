Wells experiences solid results in Eureka

EUREKA — On Friday, May 14, 2021, the Wells track and field team experienced some solid performances at the Eureka County HS Meet.
Girls
Junior Haylee Sethman tallied the best finishes for the Lady Leopards, placing second in two events.
Sethman ranked second in the 800 meters — posting a half-mile time of 2:45.83 — and sophomore Madison Wachtel finished fifth in the event with a time of 3:30.15.
Sethman also took second in the high jump — setting a personal record in the process — successfully clearing the bar at 4-feet-8-inches.
Wells placed three girls in the top-five of the event; senior Liliana Cobian clearing 4-feet-4-inches for fourth place and junior Skyler Morgan taking fifth at 3-feet-6-inches.
In the 3200 meters, the Lady Leopards crossed two-three.
Freshman Carolina Johnson placed second with a time of 16:23 for a personal record, senior Ana Roque-Luna taking third in 18:40.15.
Junior Bella Garcia placed third in two of her events.
She set a personal record with a time of 19.21 seconds for third place in the 100-meter hurdles and took third place in the long jump with a distance of 13-feet-2-inches.
Senior McKenli Myers took fourth in the 300-meter hurdles, setting a personal record of 1:08.5.
Cobian ranked fourth in the 1600 meters, running a mile in 8:03.12.
Relays
The Lady Leopards did the bulk of their damage as a team, winning three of four relays.
Freshman Nicole DelRio, Garcia, Myers and sophomore Megan Noorda took the victory in the 4x200 relay with a time of 2:10.44.
In the 4x400, Wells — freshman Lucy Beardall, Cobian, junior Alaina Escamilla and Wachtel — posted a time of 5:36.08 for the win.
The Lady Leopards — Beardall, Johnson, Roque-Luna and Cobian — won the 4x800 relay in 13:31.2.
Escamilla, Morgan, Noorda and Garcia placed second in the 4x100 relay with a time of 1:01.9.
Boys
Sophomore Ruben Cobian tallied a top-five finish in the 400 meters with a time 1:04.6 for a personal record.
In the shot put, freshman Grant Kington rounded out to the top-five with a personal-record toss of 34-feet-8-inches.
Relay
The Leopards — junior Morgan Johnson, Kington, sophomore Vander Strong and Cobian — placed fourth in the 4x400 relay with a time of 5:02.43.