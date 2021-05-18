Wells experiences solid results in Eureka

EUREKA — On Friday, May 14, 2021, the Wells track and field team experienced some solid performances at the Eureka County HS Meet.

Girls

Junior Haylee Sethman tallied the best finishes for the Lady Leopards, placing second in two events.

Sethman ranked second in the 800 meters — posting a half-mile time of 2:45.83 — and sophomore Madison Wachtel finished fifth in the event with a time of 3:30.15.

Sethman also took second in the high jump — setting a personal record in the process — successfully clearing the bar at 4-feet-8-inches.

Wells placed three girls in the top-five of the event; senior Liliana Cobian clearing 4-feet-4-inches for fourth place and junior Skyler Morgan taking fifth at 3-feet-6-inches.

In the 3200 meters, the Lady Leopards crossed two-three.

Freshman Carolina Johnson placed second with a time of 16:23 for a personal record, senior Ana Roque-Luna taking third in 18:40.15.

Junior Bella Garcia placed third in two of her events.