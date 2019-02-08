LOVELOCK – The Wells Leopards may have edged out the Owyhee Braves in the Division 2A North regional wrestling tournament, but the Braves sent more wrestlers to state.
The Leopards finished in fifth place in the team standings with 37 points, Owyhee taking sixth with 33 – however – the Braves placed three wrestlers in the top-four, Wells closing with two state qualifiers.
The lion’s share of Wells’ points came from freshman Lucas Peavey, ranked second in the 152-pound division.
Peavey won each of his first-two matches, notching a 4-1 decision over Yerington’s Derrick McDoniel in the quarterfinal and advancing to the championship with a pin of Eureka’s Preston Hubbard at the 4:58 of the semifinal round.
In the title match, Peavey lost a major decision by a score of 13-4 to regional champion Justin Barnes, of Yerington.
Owyhee’s Monte Cummings placed third in the 120-pound class, despite only wrestling once and losing the contest.
He lost his first match by fall in 1:13 against Yerington’s Thorne Milligan and received a bye in the second contest.
Wells senior Enrique Aguilar also qualified for state, finishing with a 2-2 record at 138 pounds.
He opened the tournament with a pin of Pershing County’s Haydon Burrows, following with a loss by injury default to Eureka’s Wyatt Anderson.
Aguilar pinned Owyhee’s Marilyn Harney in 26 seconds in the consolation semifinal but lost a high-scoring, 21-17 shootout against Battle Mountain’s Michael Malone in the third-fourth match.
Owyhee’s Acilino Thomas finished with a 1-2 record at 285 pounds, placing fourth in the tournament.
He lost his opening match by fall in 2:43 to Battle Mountain’s Lyle Whitten, earned a bye in the second round and notched his only victory in the consolation semifinal against an Independence opponent by fall at the 1:46 mark.
Whitten beat Thomas for the second time in the third-fourth match by fall in 1:36.
Owyhee’s Kaitlyn Teller also earned a state qualification, doing so without a win.
She lost her semifinal match to Battle Mountain’s Ricardo Carrillo by fall in 38 seconds and was pinned in 47 seconds by Battle Mountain’s Tyler Rochester in the third-fourth match.
Independence ranked eighth in the team standings with 21 points and qualified their 182-pounder for the state tournament with a 1-2 mark during the regional tourney.
State Tournament
The Division 1A-2A Nevada State Wrestling Championships began Friday and will conclude with day-two action, which starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, at Winnemucca Events Center.
