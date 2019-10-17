WEST WENDOVER — Start fast, hang on.
On Tuesday, the Lady Leopards claimed their second-straight Division 2A Nevada State Girls Golf Championship, at Toana Vista Golf Course, in West Wendover.
Wells posted a two-round total of 995, improving on its 1,078-stroke total from its 2018 state championship score by 83 strokes.
In similar fashion, the Lady Leopards got the ball rolling in their favor early.
On Monday, Wells opened a 31-stroke lead with a team total of 487 — the Lady Leopards widening to a 52-stroke advantage after the first round last year.
In round two, hosting West Wendover carded the best round with a 503 — paired with its 518 from day one — the Lady Wolverines finishing second in the state with a two-round tally of 1,021.
Wells dropped to a third-place round of 508 on Tuesday, but Monday’s lead was too much for the field to overcome — the Lady Leopards clinching back-to-back state championships with a 26-stroke cushion.
Incline ranked third with a two-day total of 1,034 (527 and 507), Sierra Lutheran finished fourth at 1,120 (572 and 548) and Yerington rounded out the five-team field with a 1,325 (665 and 660).
1st-Team All-State
Individually, the state title was claimed by a comfortable margin.
Sage Ridge’s Lelia Moassessi — who qualified as an individual — notched a 14-stroke victory with a two-round total of 177.
Incline’s Shannon Hugar finished as the state runner-up with a two-round 191, and third place went to West Wendover’s Kayla Jones on a scorecard tiebreaker with a two-day 224.
Mikayla Talkington also shot a 224 for Sierra Lutheran, ranking fourth after losing the scorecard tiebreaker to Jones.
Battle Mountain’s Destiny Villanueva — also an individual qualifier — finished fifth with a two-round 232.
The 1st-Team All-State performances were capped by the sixth-place 236 from Battle Mountain’s Adrianna Robles, another individual golfer.
2nd-Team All-State
In seventh place, Sierra Lutheran’s Elia Keating was the highest-placing 2nd-Team All-State golfer with a two-round 239.
Wells’ Grace Calton teed off the 2nd-Team All-State selections for the Lady Leopards with an eight-place, two-round card of 242.
North Tahoe’s Franny Gramanz — an individual golfer — took ninth place with a 246.
The Lady Leopards rounded out the top-10 with the two-day total of 249 from the clubs of Mackenzie Wachtel.
Wells finished out the 2nd-Team All-State efforts with back-to-back finishes, Lauren Steele taking 11th with a 251 and Holly Pearson ranking 12th on her 253.
Steele and Pearson also closed the top-four scoring for the Lady Leopards, paired with the 242 from Calton and the 249 by Wachtel.
Local totals
West Wendover’s Rebecca Wahlstrom narrowly missed a 2nd-Team All-State honor by two places and seven strokes, finishing 14th with a two-round card of 260.
Teammates Dulce Gonzalez (269) and Sarah Childress (271) placed 15th and 16th, respectively.
The Lady Wolverines went back to back once again at 18th and 19th, Katelyn Boatman shooting a 278 and Luna Gonzalez notching a 279 — closing out the roster.
Wells’ roster was finished with non-qualifying scores for the team total by a 298 from Lizbeth Flores and a 328 by Trynity Herzog.
Academics
While the 2A girls golf crown went to Wells, the Lady Wolverines were the masters of the books — winning the Division 2A Nevada State Girls Golf Academic Championship.
What a season
Congratulations to head coach Bob Woolsey and the Wells girls on their back-to-back 2A state championships and to West Wendover head coach Kathy Durham and the Lady Wolverines for their state runner-up finish and academic state title.
Kudos to Kayla Jones on her 1st-Team All-State selection and for every member of the Lady Leopards’ scoring team — Calton, Wachtel, Steele and Pearson — on their 2nd-Team All-State honors.
