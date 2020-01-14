Wells girls build big lead in 56-43 W

Too late, too late for the Lady Bulldogs.

Wells took down McDermitt for the second time by a final score of 56-43.

Senior Jackie Berumen impacted the game in a number of areas for Wells, nearly notching a triple-double.

She scored a game-high 22 points, tied for the game best with 11 rebounds and snagged seven steals — shooting 8-for-12 at the free-throw line and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Berumen was joined in double digits by sophomore Jasmin Garcia, who poured in 16 points and finished with three steals, two rebounds and a pair of assists — sinking 7-of-9 from the stripe.

Sophomore Haylee Sethman gave Wells three double-figure scorers with 10 points, playing an all-around game.

Sethman came away with six steals, jerked down six rebounds and paced the passing attack with three assists.

Sophomore Evelia Garcia tied Berumen for the game high with 11 rebounds, made three takeaways and scored two points.

Wells’ offense was capped by two points apiece by freshman Jillian Rodriguez (seven boards, two assists and a steal), junior McKenli Myers (six rebounds, two steals) and freshman Brynly Stewart (two assists, rebound).