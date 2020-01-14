Wells girls build big lead in 56-43 W

MCDERMITT — Two games into its Division 1A East slate, the Wells girls basketball team is 2-0 with a pair of victories against the same team.
The Lady Leopards opened league play on Jan. 3 and escaped a 44-42 home scare versus McDermitt, but the second contest was a comfortable victory — Wells rolling to a 56-43 win Friday on the Lady Bulldogs’ home floor.
Despite coming up on the low side of a 23-18 frame in the fourth quarter, the Lady Leopards eased to a 13-point victory thanks to a healthy lead.
Both teams were cold in the first period — combining for just eight points — Wells outscoring McDermitt 6-2.
Wells opened a 13-9 advantage in the second quarter for a 19-11 lead at the break.
In the third, the Lady Leopards took control of the outcome — equaling their first half total with a 19-9 streak.
Entering the fourth, Wells led by 18 with the score at 38-20.
In the final frame, the Lady Bulldogs came to life — scoring a frame high with 23 points — but the Lady Leopards only relinquished five points of their 18-point cushion with 18 points of their own.
Too late, too late for the Lady Bulldogs.
Wells took down McDermitt for the second time by a final score of 56-43.
Senior Jackie Berumen impacted the game in a number of areas for Wells, nearly notching a triple-double.
She scored a game-high 22 points, tied for the game best with 11 rebounds and snagged seven steals — shooting 8-for-12 at the free-throw line and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.
Berumen was joined in double digits by sophomore Jasmin Garcia, who poured in 16 points and finished with three steals, two rebounds and a pair of assists — sinking 7-of-9 from the stripe.
Sophomore Haylee Sethman gave Wells three double-figure scorers with 10 points, playing an all-around game.
Sethman came away with six steals, jerked down six rebounds and paced the passing attack with three assists.
Sophomore Evelia Garcia tied Berumen for the game high with 11 rebounds, made three takeaways and scored two points.
Wells’ offense was capped by two points apiece by freshman Jillian Rodriguez (seven boards, two assists and a steal), junior McKenli Myers (six rebounds, two steals) and freshman Brynly Stewart (two assists, rebound).
McDermitt was led by 18 points and seven rebounds and two assists from junior Katelyn Crutcher, who added a pair of steals before fouling out.
Senior Jasmin Northrup also reached double digits with 12 points, five boards and a team-best four takeaways but fouled out of the game.
Junior Takayla Antonio tallied nine points, four rebounds and two steals.
Freshman Cayla Crutcher rounded out the scoring for the Lady Bulldogs with four points and two rebounds.
Senior Meianah Bitt added six rebounds and an assist, while freshman Rylee Wilkinson notched three boards and a steal before earning her fifth foul.
The Lady Leopards dominated the contest in several key departments; outrebounding McDermitt 43-27, making 22 steals to the Lady Bulldogs' nine swipes and sent three McDermitt players to the bench with five fouls.
WELLS — 6 — 13 — 19 — 18 — 56 Total
MCDERMITT — 2 — 9 — 9 — 23 — 43 Total
Up Next
The Lady Leopards (10-3 overall, 2-0 in league) will host the Lady Jaguars (0-1 in league) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, in Wells.