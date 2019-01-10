WELLS – With two ballgames completed against Dugway (Utah), two words can describe the performances of the Wells girls basketball team.
Utter domination.
In the home-and-away series, the Lady Leopards played the first contest on the road – ripping off a 64-15 victory on Dec. 20 – following with a 52-8 shellacking of the Lady Mustangs, on Tuesday, in Wells.
Dec. 20
Wells wasted no time in grabbing the upper hand in the first meeting, opening a 22-4 advantage in the first quarter.
In the second period, things became even more lopsided.
The Lady Leopards blanked the Lady Mustangs in the frame and for a 21-0 advantage, exploding to a 43-4 lead by halftime.
With the game more than at-hand, the accelerator was pulled from the floor – Wells taking the third quarter 8-4.
Entering the fourth, the Lady Leopards led by 43 points at 51-8.
In the final frame, Wells increased its offensive attack back into double figures and more than doubled Dugway by a tally of 15-7.
By the final buzzer, Wells rolled to a 49-point, 64-15 victory.
Junior Jackie Berumen outscored the Lady Mustangs by double digits, booking a game-high 26 points – hitting three 3s – adding six rebounds and six steals.
As a team, Wells collected 33 takeaways.
Freshman Haylee Sethman paced the defensive effort with seven swipes and a team-best four assists – also scoring in double figures, dropping 13 points and three triples – tying for the team high with nine rebounds for a near double-double.
Senior Sandra Casas scored six points and grabbed six boards.
Sophomore McKenli Myers also jerked down six rebounds and scored four points, finishing with four steals.
Senior Betty Aboite posted four points, three assists, three steals and a two rebounds; senior Danielle Wadda-Martinez adding four points as well.
While she only scored two points, junior Jenny Aguilar did damage on the backboards – tying Sethman for the team high with nine rebounds – making three steals.
Freshman Falen Iveson was a pest defensively with five steals – scoring two points and dishing three assists – and junior Aubree Talbert finished with two points.
Sophomore Vanessa Hylton closed out the scoring for the Lady Leopards with a free throw and grabbed four boards.
Jan. 8
On Tuesday, the second matchup provided a similar result – Wells winning a 44-point route.
In fact, the defensive effort was even better than the first time around for the Lady Leopards – limiting Dugway to single digits for the entire contest – Wells blasting off to a 52-8 win.
Wells racked up 24 points in the first period, the Lady Mustangs scoring six points in the opening frame.
In the final-three quarters, Dugway was blanked twice and added just a deuce in the fourth period.
Wells’ defense allowed just two points after the third quarter; the Lady Leopards tallying 13 points in the second, seven in the third and eight in the fourth.
The Lady Leopards improved to 12-3 on the season with a 52-8 victory.
Wells finished with three players in double digits, led by 13 points and four assists from Berumen – who tied Sethman for the team high with seven steals.
To go along with seven swipes, Sethman dropped 11 points.
Aguilar increased her shooting percentage from the first matchup and finished with 10 points, three rebounds, three steals and an assist.
Iveson also upped her offensive game, nearing double figures with eight points, four steals and a dish.
Aboite finished with three points, two assists, two steals and board.
Talbert added three points and two rebounds.
Myers posted a deuce, tied for the team high with four boards and made three takeaways.
Casas rounded out offense with two pints, two boards, two steals and an assist.
Wadda-Martinez tied Myers for the team best with four boards.
Up Next
The Lady Leopards will play their Division 1A Northern-East opener at home, taking on McDermitt (8-3 overall) at 6 p.m. Friday, in Wells.
Wells boys
The Wells boys basketball team also made easy work of Dugway, winning 58-21 on Dec. 20 and 54-28 on Tuesday.
*No stats for the Leopards' games are available, nor have they been submitted.
The Leopards (7-8 overall) will open league play at home, playing McDermitt (1-14 overall) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Wells.
