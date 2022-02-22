Wells girls face Coleville quarters

LAS VEGAS — The Division 1A is the only class in the state that features an eight-tournament tournament for all the marbles, and the quarterfinal round tips off Thursday, in Las Vegas.

The Wells girls basketball team — which was undefeated in the 1A East until falling 49-43 to Eureka in the regional championship — is the No. 2 seed from the East and will face West No. 1 Coleville in the quarterfinal round at 9 a.m. Thursday, at Cox Pavilion.

The Lady Wolves are 19-2 overall and went 8-1 in league play during the regular season, now boasting a 10-2 record against league foes following their 62-28 victory over Sage Ridge in the 1A West semifinal and their 62-52 over then No. 1 Pyramid Lake in the regional championship.

Coleville’s victory over the Lady Lakers avenged a pair of losses during the regular season, falling by scores of 63-60 and 66-31.

Wells will need to limit or contain senior Alex Sanchez, who leads Coleville in nearly every major statistical category — serving as one of the best, if not the best, 1A girls hoopers in the state.

Sanchez averages 15.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.7 steals, 4.2 assists and 2.1 blocks.

She ranks first in the state in assists, first in blocks, second in scoring, third in takeaways and fifth in rebounds.

A matchup nightmare from several areas on the floor, Sanchez shoots the ball at a 55% percent clip and drains 33% of her threes — sticking 70% of her shots from the free-throw line.

She is joined in double digits by senior guard Kylee Lange, who averages 12.1 points, 3.2 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.7 rebounds.

Lange is also efficient and drops 43% of her field goals — converting 51% from two and 29% from three — and coverts 52% from the charity stripe.

Sophomore Kaelyn Lange has provided all-around efforts for the Lady Wolves, averaging 7.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, a team-high 5.9 takeaways and 3.7 assists.

She is currently second in the 1A state rankings in steals and buried 47% of her shots from the floor — splashing 49% of her twos and 32% of her threes — going 88% at the line in limited attempts.

Sophomore Stephanie Gutierrez-Rodriguez gives Coleville another 10th-grade performer who contributes good numbers, turning in 7.2 points, five rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.8 steals per ballgame.

Coleville has a number of shot makers, as Gutierrez-Rodriguez also shooting in the 40s — converting at 42%, connecting on 49% of her tries from two and 32% of her attempts from distance.

At the free-throw line, she is solid at 64%.

Junior Mayra Tovar averages 4.6 points and 3.6 boards.

As a team, the Lady Wolves shoot 38% from the floor — going 40% from two and 28% from three.

At the stripe, Coleville converts 49% of its free throws.

Senior Alicia Mandell turns in 3.3 points, four boards and 12 steals per contest; senior Graciela Castellon notching three points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per outing.

Freshman Ashly Tovar tallies two points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.7 takeaways, and sophomore Bobbie Harper adds 1.8 points and three boards.

Senior Alondra Gutierrez-Arana averages 1.6 points and 1.5 rebounds, and sophomore Leslie Castellon posts 1.6 points, 3.9 boards and 1.1 steals — freshman Jeannella Daniels notching adding 1.3 points and two rebounds per contest through just three games.

A stark contrast to Wells, the Lady Lakers routinely play nine or 10-deep.

As a group, Coleville scores 55.9 points, yanks down a remarkable 39.3 rebounds, dishes 16.7 assists, records an insane 22.5 steals and blocks six shots per contest.

Game Time

The East No. 2 Lady Leopards (20-3 overall, 9-1 against league competition) will face West No. 1 Coleville (19-2 overall, 10-1 versus league opponents) in the quarterfinal round of the Division 1A Nevada State Girls Basketball Championships at 9 .m. Thursday, at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

