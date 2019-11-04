{{featured_button_text}}

RENO — No local teams finished high enough Saturday during the Division 1A-2A North regional cross country meet to qualify programs for state.

However, a few individuals — a pair of Wells girls and two Jackpot boys — fared well enough in their respective races to punch their tickets to the big dance.

Girls

The Lady Leopards came the closest to a state berth as a collective, finishing fourth with 64 points — the top-three teams earning state nods — closing eight points behind third-place Coral Academy of Science (Reno).

Wells junior Zion McKay led the Elko County runners with a 14th-place time of 25:35 in a field of 34 athletes, followed in 17th place by the 26:06 from fellow junior Liliana Cobian — each running their ways to state as individuals.

The top-seven individuals from non-qualifying teams — qualifying teams including regional champion North Tahoe, second-place Sierra Lutheran and third-place Coral Academy — earned state qualifications.

McKay and Cobian ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, among athletes from non-qualifying teams.

Owyhee senior Thalia Thomas ranked 20th overall with a time of 26:49, missing a state qualification by one spot — the final individual berth to state going to Silver Stage sophomore Elizabeth Mendoza on her 18th-place time of 26:17.

Wells junior Ana Roque-Luna crossed 26th overall in 29:39, and Owyhee senior Isabella Pasqual ranked 26th with a time of 29:39.

Sophomore Jimena Roque-Luna finished 30th with a time of 30:30 for Wells, and senior Talliah Hanchor followed in 31st for Owyhee with a time of 32:11.

Boys

The only scoring Elko County team in the 1A-2A boys race was Jackpot, which ranked fifth overall with 69 points — finishing 11 points behind third-place Silver Stage for the final team qualification to the state meet.

Despite not sending a full team to state, two Jaguars legged their ways to the final meet of the season.

Sophomore Hector Ontiveros ranked 12th overall of 48 runners with a time of 18:59, earning the fourth individual berth to state, and senior teammate Hugo Sanchez crossed 16th overall in 18:59 — notching the sixth individual qualification to state.

Wells senior Matthew James missed a trip to state by 22 seconds, finishing 20th overall with a time of 19:23 — the seventh and final individual berth to state going to Yerington sophomore Jakob Preston in 19:01 — James posting the ninth-best individual time of athletes from non-qualifying teams.

Jackpot sophomore Jonnathan Rios finished 23rd with a time of 20:08, sophomore teammate Deaniel Rangel placing 26th in 20:12.

Senior Lance Owyhee crossed 35th for the Braves in 21:09.

In 42nd, Jackpot junior Andre Gonzalez finished with a time of 22:38.

Wells freshman Ruben Cobian placed 44th in 22:40, sophomore teammate Morgan Johnson finishing in 24:04 for 46th.

Jackpot sophomore Wesley Sanchez closed out the Jags’ roster in 28:17 for 47th place.

Up Next

McKay and Cobian will run during the Division 1A-2A Nevada State Cross Country Championships during the girls race at 10:35 a.m. Saturday, at Rancho San Rafael Park, in Reno, competing on the course for the second time in a seven-day span.

Ontiveros and Hugo Sanchez will compete during the 1A-2A state boys run at 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments