Wells girls remain unbeaten, beat Owyhee 51-46

However, Berumen was fouled and nailed a pair of clutch free throws to go up 10.

Paradise continued to pack the Lady Braves, splitting two defenders and finding a friendly roll.

Sethman buried two freebies, but the Lady Leopards did not pick up Paradise and she splashed her second three of the frame.

At the line, Sethman went 1-of-2 — Myers then making a perfect trip to the stripe.

Berumen nailed two more free throws and opened a 12-point lead, but Paradise flipped up a circus shot with her left hand and got a nice bounce.

Dick pulled Owyhee to within seven on a three from the left wing, but Myers added a free throw for Wells.

The Lady Leopards did not stop ball, and Paradise cut the margin to five with her third three of the quarter.

However, the Lady Braves were unable to force the turnover they needed to hang around for a comeback.

The Lady Leopards ran out the clock and remained unbeaten in league play with a 51-46 victory.

In defeat, Paradise scored a game-high 23 points — dropping 17 and three 3s in the fourth — joined in double digits by 13 points from Dick.